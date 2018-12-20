Edit ModuleShow Tags
Five Questions for Rita Moreno

By Peter Crooks

Published:

Photo by Austin Hargrave

At 87, legendary performer Rita Moreno is as in-demand as ever: Her Netflix sitcom One Day at a Time is returning for its third season, and she will appear in (and produce) Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story. On January 19 and 20, Moreno will put on a show at the Orinda Theatre, just a few miles from her home in the Berkeley hills. Here, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winner discusses her storied career and her life in the East Bay. 

 

Q: You won an Academy Award for West Side Story in 1962. What is it like to revisit that material with Steven Spielberg?

A: Never in my wildest dreams could something like this happen. [Spielberg] told me he wanted me in the movie from the get-go. When I met him in his office, he hugged me and said what an honor it was to meet me. He said, “You are the bridge to this movie.”

 

Q: How do you explain the success of One Day at a Time, which feels as relevant today as the original version did in the 1970s?

A: It was sheer genius to turn the original show upside down, add some salsa, and set it in this moment that we are living in. It’s not only funny, but it can grab you by your heart. A lot of that is due to the genius of [creator] Norman Lear.

 

Q: What is your perfect day in the East Bay?

A: I would go into Oakland, do an art walk, and have lunch. I found a wonderful little Cuban place named Caña. I had them cater my birthday party; the theme was Cuba in the 1940s. Norman Lear came, as did my friend [theater director] Tony Taccone, who had the Berkeley Rep costume department make him an outfit to look like [former Cuban president Fulgencio] Batista.

 

Q: One of your first movies, Singin’ in the Rain, is showing at the Orinda Theatre on January 10. What did you learn from that job?

A: I just had a small part, but I visited the set almost every day for the duration of the shoot. I learned that perseverance is the most important thing in the world when you are getting started.

 

Q: What can we expect from your concerts at the Orinda Theatre on January 19 and 20?

A: I love performing in an intimate venue. It’s like being in a large living room. I’ll be doing songs from the American songbook and telling stories between the songs. I’m usually pretty funny, and I can’t wait to perform so close to home. I wake up humming every morning.

 

For tickets to Moreno’s performance at the Orinda Theatre, visit lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Faces

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.

An Evening at the Bistro

Lindsay Wildlife Experience supporters came together at Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in Walnut Creek for this ninth annual charity event, which raised more than $78,000 for the center’s wildlife rehabilitation and education programs. The alfresco soiree included gourmet food, local wines, and live and silent auctions.

Music and Margaritas

Concord’s Monument Impact held its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring cocktails, festive tunes, and mouthwatering food from 10 local restaurants specializing in Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Cuban cuisine. The nonprofit organization provides assistance for low-income immigrants and refugees living in the East Bay.

JDRF Summer Classic

The JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Greater Bay Area Chapter hosted its 13th annual Summer Classic and Backswing Bash at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, raising more than $500,000 for type 1 diabetes research. The daylong event comprised a golf tournament, libations, live and silent auctions, a dinner party, and dancing under the stars.

On Broadway

The Diablo Regional Arts Association hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, where approximately 500 guests enjoyed performances by Bay Area theater stars, music by The Flaming O’s, delicious fare crafted by Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, and Wente Vineyards wines. The event raised more than $350,000 to support the Lesher Center’s arts-education and artistic excellence initiatives.

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.
