Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Oakland's Bardo Delivers Retro and Refined Fare

The ’60s-inspired supper club and lounge offers a dual concept infused with painstaking creativity.

By Nicholas Boer // Photography by Anna Wick of Ate 6 Media

Published:

Order a bite in the midcentury-themed lounge downstairs, or indulge in a multicourse meal at the intimate supper club upstairs.

The name Bardo is a play on “Zendo”—a place for Zen meditation—but the word also refers to an in-between state, like purgatory, in Tibetan Buddhism. After owners Jenni and Seth Bregman shuttered their Oakland eatery Michel Bistro last spring, there was a protracted limbo before Bardo Lounge and Supper Club opened in October (restaurant build-outs always drag on), making the name seem particularly apt (Seth studied and practices in the Buddhist tradition).

But there’s another sense to “Bardo” that really gets to the heart of the business: Seth sees its curvy downstairs lounge space—with its cushioned niches and come-hither couches, framed by exposed brick and anchored by a glamorous bar—as a “soft landing pad” for folks transitioning from work to bedtime.

Raise a glass at Bardo’s glowing bar with a house-made cocktail.

The lounge is where drive-in–inspired burgers are slathered in Bardo sauce (aioli with fermented chili-garlic paste), topped with house-made pickles and silky aged white cheddar, and tucked into fresh-baked and toasted English muffin buns. It’s clear the chefs, Brian Starkey and Anthony Salguero (co-chefs at Michel Bistro when the Bregmans took over), are having a heck of a good time riffing on Mad Men–era hors d’oeuvres such as deviled duck eggs with crispy duck skin; porcupine meatballs (using kaffir lime, lemongrass, and mint pesto rather than garlic powder and watery tomato sauce); and a crusty, voluptuous dish of fresh roasted peppers and Castelvetrano olives, standing in for the Depression-era jumbo versions stuffed with cold cream cheese and canned pimentos.

Upstairs is a more meditative and celestial-themed dining room with twinkling, starry lights. It overlooks the sultry lounge and offers a refined yet imaginative set menu (à la carte options are available as well) with only the slightest nod to the Baby Boomer generation.

Two tables for two by the railing allow couples to soak up the lounge’s energy; our party of six sat at a handsome communal table in the center of the brick wall–accented room. (Reservations are recommended for upstairs dining on weekends.)

Green bean casserole with mustard and Gruyère.

Our multi-choice, three-course, prix-fixe menu was mostly extraordinary and complemented by attentive if somewhat unengaged service from a thoroughly professional waitstaff.

My favorite plate (there are four choices on offer for each appetizer and entrée, and three options for dessert) presented as an ode to old-school fondue: ripe Camembert melted into cream and accented with briny sea urchin. It was playful and decadent, served on a platter with a colorful display of uniquely prepared seasonal veggies (including brilliant red, grilled Jimmy Nardello peppers and yam confit), marinated quail eggs, and crusty cubes of just-fried torn bread.

Shockingly good, too, was the chicken appetizer. Brined and boneless half chickens, smeared with jerk spice and rolled into tight bundles, were steamed, chilled, and sliced into tender rounds. The succulent poultry, enhanced with bold seasoning, was accompanied by caramelized ginger and crunchy garnishes, including house-puffed rice and rice crackers. A third option (the pumpkin tart) balanced sweet kabocha squash against shaved and marinated fennel, chervil, and nutty yuba (tofu skin). It seemed like a refreshing and delicate dish until we got to the pumpkin seed tart shell—so hard and dense, we were convinced at first it was a ceramic mold.

The vintage plates and glassware at Bardo bring a fun flair and set the tone of a bygone era. Seth has been collecting cocktail glasses for a decade and “bartending” since he was 10 years old, when he prepared drinks for his parents’ guests. The newfangled and old-fashioned cocktails, such as the bright green Grasshopper sprinkled with dehydrated parsley powder, reflect what Seth calls his “spirit of experimentation.” Meanwhile, Jenni—who works at Salesforce as the senior manager of strategic events—chooses the music, deejaying some nights and recruiting bands for the weekends.

Grilled kanpachi with sunflower hearts.

I doubt any East Bay chef was cooking sous vide back in the ’60s, but Starkey and Salguero take full advantage of the slow and precise cooking technology. Triangles of pork shoulder, soaked in an aromatic Vietnamese–style marinade, emerged impossibly tender. Slabs of short rib steak, on the other hand, were surprisingly firm, cooked a perfect medium-rare edge to edge, and crusted to order with bone marrow hash browns. And the cod, fried in a Pabst Blue Ribbon beer batter, was prepared brilliantly, the crispy crust set off by piquant elements of a deconstructed gribiche (a classic French mayonnaise-style sauce).

Clever but disappointing were the period​ desserts; as part of a $59 prix fixe, they should make diners swoon. The lonely-looking bananas foster semifreddo, however, was more of a meringue pudding-cake: cold and overly sweet, and seemingly sliced from a sheet pan rather than flambéed to order.

Still, less than a month in, Bardo was remarkable in almost every sense. And though the servers and owners appeared harried during our anonymous visit, the lounge crowd was grooving, oblivious to the 1,001 details it takes to run a great restaurant.

3343 Lakeshore Ave., Oakland, (510) 836-8737, bardooakland.com. Dinner Wed.–Sun.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: December 20–26

Eat, drink, be merry, and happy holidays to you and yours.

Top Tickets: December 13–19

Watch a holiday classic; wrap up for a wintery meteor shower; lace up those ice skates in Old Oakland; and more fun events in the East Bay.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

The Slanted Door Comes to San Ramon

First Bite: Brisket to Die For

Diablo Dish: Oakland International Airport’s Dining Scene Gets a Face-Lift

Diablo Dish: Co Nam Brings Rustic Vietnamese to Oakland

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.

An Evening at the Bistro

Lindsay Wildlife Experience supporters came together at Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in Walnut Creek for this ninth annual charity event, which raised more than $78,000 for the center’s wildlife rehabilitation and education programs. The alfresco soiree included gourmet food, local wines, and live and silent auctions.

Music and Margaritas

Concord’s Monument Impact held its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring cocktails, festive tunes, and mouthwatering food from 10 local restaurants specializing in Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Cuban cuisine. The nonprofit organization provides assistance for low-income immigrants and refugees living in the East Bay.

JDRF Summer Classic

The JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Greater Bay Area Chapter hosted its 13th annual Summer Classic and Backswing Bash at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, raising more than $500,000 for type 1 diabetes research. The daylong event comprised a golf tournament, libations, live and silent auctions, a dinner party, and dancing under the stars.

On Broadway

The Diablo Regional Arts Association hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, where approximately 500 guests enjoyed performances by Bay Area theater stars, music by The Flaming O’s, delicious fare crafted by Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, and Wente Vineyards wines. The event raised more than $350,000 to support the Lesher Center’s arts-education and artistic excellence initiatives.

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook