Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

One Fine Weekend in Truckee

Traverse the slopes, shops, and scenic vistas of this enchanting mountain town.

By Katherine Ann Rowlands

Published:

Snow enhances the historic charm of downtown Truckee.

Photo by Scott Thompson/Courtesy of Truckee Chamber of Commerce

Truckee is a bit like that gold nugget you nearly tossed back into the river when panning for a vacation destination in the Lake Tahoe region. A bit dusty around the edges, this pioneer town is worth getting to know for its eclectic mix of historic mainstays (such as the 145-year-old Truckee Hotel) and cosmopolitan upstarts, including the Pacific Crest Coffee Company, launched in 2018 by big-mountain snowboarder Ralph Backstrom and U.S. Ski Team member Travis Ganong. truckee​hotel.com, pacificcrestcoffee.com.

 

Arrive

If the idea of slogging through traffic makes you think twice about a winter getaway in the Sierra Nevada, you are in luck. Mountain Lion Aviation offers private charter flights to Truckee Tahoe Airport from the East Bay. (Departure points include Concord and Oakland.)

Spend 45 minutes gazing down at the windmills and winding rivers of the Delta, the ranches and vineyards of Wine Country, and the gentle slopes of the foothills before ascending over snowcapped mountains. Surf Air also runs scheduled charter flights between the Bay Area and Truckee; Blackbird Air, meanwhile, can match you with other passengers for shared charter flights. mountainlion.aero, surfair​.com, flyblackbird.com.

 

Warm up by the cozy fireplace in The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe’s lobby. Photo by Chris Cypert.

Stay

A short shuttle ride from the airport, The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe features everything from soothing spas, to “marshmology” campfires, to Northstar California’s ski slopes on its back doorstep. Try Sunday brunch at the property’s Manzanita restaurant with a Bloody Mary bar and unlimited champagne. Bonus for kids: The hotel will set up a tent inside your suite to re-create a mountain-adventure experience (without the freezing temperatures).

For a more intimate lodging option, check in to the eco-friendly Cedar House Sport Hotel. The resident innkeeper provides personal attention—as well as homemade food—for guests. ritzcarlton.com/laketahoe, northstarcalifornia.com, cedarhousesporthotel.com.

 

Tahoe Star Tours’ telescopes bring the dazzling mountain sky into focus. Photo courtesy of Cosmic Ocean Photography.

Enjoy

Follow the walking tour along Donner Pass Road to learn about settlers who braved the Emigrant Trail to establish this town, and visit the Railway Depot built in 1900. (This is also the place to catch Amtrak trains, a wonderful option for families who have time to chug through the mountains and imagine early California life along the way.)

Next, head downtown to experience Truckee’s booming array of businesses. For stylish—and comfy—clothing and home decor, browse the lifestyle boutique Tahoe University; for hand­crafted goods, peruse Bespoke gift shop; for craft supplies and classes, don’t miss Atelier. Big omelets and sandwiches are served at Marty’s Cafe, while tasty fudge at Sweets Handmade Candies hits the spot. Quench your thirst with a sip of local wine at Uncorked, a beer at Truckee Tavern, or a cocktail with live music at Moody’s Bistro, Bar, and Beats.

When the sun sets, the full glory of the mountain sky is on display. Sign up for Northstar’s Stargazing Snowshoe Tour and let poet and astronomer Tony Berendsen, of Tahoe Star Tours, blow your mind as he brings the universe into focus through high-powered telescopes, offering a new perspective on the sublime beauty of this already-charming region. truckee​.com, tahoestartours.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: December 20–26

Eat, drink, be merry, and happy holidays to you and yours.

Top Tickets: December 13–19

Watch a holiday classic; wrap up for a wintery meteor shower; lace up those ice skates in Old Oakland; and more fun events in the East Bay.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

The Slanted Door Comes to San Ramon

First Bite: Brisket to Die For

Diablo Dish: Oakland International Airport’s Dining Scene Gets a Face-Lift

Diablo Dish: Co Nam Brings Rustic Vietnamese to Oakland

2018 Best of the East Bay: Food

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Mysterium: An Evening of Mystery and Magic

Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center transformed into a magical, mysterious wonderland for its annual gala, which raised more than $240,000 for science education. The evening featured specialty cocktails, a multicourse dinner, a live auction, and a Halloween-themed after-party.

Bay Area Step UP for Down Syndrome Walk

Approximately 1,400 people participated in the annual family-friendly fundraiser at Pleasant Hill Middle School, which featured an array of activities—including mini golf, carnival games, face painting, and a pumpkin patch—as well as food trucks, music, and dancing. Proceeds benefited the Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, which has provided vital programs, resources, and support for individuals with Down syndrome for 20 years.

Gourmet East Bay

In celebration of its popular November food issue, Diablo magazine hosted its 15th annual culinary extravaganza, which brought in nearly $4,000 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. Guests came together in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza to enjoy mouthwatering fare from top East Bay restaurants; pours from numerous wineries, breweries, and distilleries; and DJ beats.

Art of Mixology

East Bay arts supporters found themselves in good spirits at this fundraiser for the Lamorinda Arts Council, as they sampled more than 20 craft cocktails created by local bartenders vying for the Audience Favorite, Art of Staging, Top Amateur, and Mixologist of the Year awards. The cocktail tasting and competition took place at Orinda Theatre Square and raised more than $10,000.

Mustache Gracias

More than 120 guests joined Contra Costa Oncology for a Mexican- themed bash at Rotator Taproom in Walnut Creek, raising nearly $5,000 for the Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area. Attendees noshed on tasty bites from the Madd Mex Cantina food truck, sipped micheladas and beer, and donned mustaches in honor of Movember—an annual multinational event that encourages men to grow mustaches to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

Dreamfest 2018

Metallica and Janet Jackson headlined the ninth annual benefit concert for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. Thousands attended the performances at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center Plaza as well as the pre- and post-show parties in San Francisco City Hall, raising $10 million for medical research.

An Evening at the Bistro

Lindsay Wildlife Experience supporters came together at Va de Vi Bistro and Wine Bar in Walnut Creek for this ninth annual charity event, which raised more than $78,000 for the center’s wildlife rehabilitation and education programs. The alfresco soiree included gourmet food, local wines, and live and silent auctions.

Music and Margaritas

Concord’s Monument Impact held its first-ever Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, featuring cocktails, festive tunes, and mouthwatering food from 10 local restaurants specializing in Mexican, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Cuban cuisine. The nonprofit organization provides assistance for low-income immigrants and refugees living in the East Bay.

JDRF Summer Classic

The JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) Greater Bay Area Chapter hosted its 13th annual Summer Classic and Backswing Bash at Wente Vineyards in Livermore, raising more than $500,000 for type 1 diabetes research. The daylong event comprised a golf tournament, libations, live and silent auctions, a dinner party, and dancing under the stars.

On Broadway

The Diablo Regional Arts Association hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, where approximately 500 guests enjoyed performances by Bay Area theater stars, music by The Flaming O’s, delicious fare crafted by Barbara Llewellyn Catering and Event Planning, and Wente Vineyards wines. The event raised more than $350,000 to support the Lesher Center’s arts-education and artistic excellence initiatives.

Always Dream

Neiman Marcus Walnut Creek hosted a fashion show in collaboration with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. The intimate gathering at the upscale store included mouthwatering bites, champagne, and a runway show featuring several special-occasion looks. Proceeds from the soiree support the work being done by Always Dream to advance early childhood literacy.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook