Top January Events in the East Bay

Attend an awards show in Walnut Creek; see an acclaimed jazz ensemble perform in the Tri-Valley; and more.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Speaker

Conservation Icons: Dr. Wade Davis
1/5 Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s stirring speaker series returns for its second year with Dr. Wade Davis, an anthropologist, ethnobotanist, filmmaker, photographer, and National Geographic explorer-​in-residence. Davis will focus on the diversity of life in this appearance at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lindsaywildlife.org.

 

 

Dance

Collision of Rhythm
1/6 Tap dancing meets percussion meets juggling in this unique dance extravaganza performed at Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center. The high-​energy show thrives on audience interaction as well as unexpected musical feats. firehousearts.org.

 

Literature

Katya Cengel: Exiled
1/10 Washington Post writer and Cal Poly journalism professor Katya Cengel presents her compelling—and timely—work, Exiled: From the Killing Fields of Cambodia to California and Back, which chronicles the plight of refugees, at Orinda Books. orinda​books.com.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
1/10 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In January, enjoy a special screening of the 1952 classic Singin’ in the Rain. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Awards

The Shellie Awards
1/12 This year marks the 40th anniversary of Walnut Creek’s annual theater-awards ceremony—held at the Lesher Center for the Arts—which celebrates Contra Costa County’s achievements in the performing arts. After the winners are announced, the evening concludes with a champagne gala. lesherartscenter.org.

 

Theater

The Great God Brown
1/12–1/13 The Eugene O’Neill Foundation stages the playwright’s innovative drama, which features performers wearing theatrical masks, at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley in Danville. eugeneoneill.org.

 

Art

Altered States
1/13–3/24 The Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek shows its California pride in this exhibition spotlighting multi­generational artists who utilize natural elements from the state’s coastline in their intriguing artworks. bedfordgallery.org.

 

Music

Branford Marsalis Quartet
1/21 Led by saxophonist and composer Branford Marsalis—known for his turns on Broadway and The Tonight Show, as well as his work with Sting—this acclaimed jazz ensemble draws from a wealth of stimulating and emotional original music at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. lvpac.org.

 

Theater

Metamorphoses
1/24–3/10 After nearly 20 years, Berkeley Rep re-creates one of its beloved signature productions: director Mary Zimmerman’s arresting take on Ovid’s classical myths—which won her a Tony Award in 2002—performed from a wading pool inside the intimate Peet’s Theatre. berkeleyrep.org.

 

Fundraiser

Stars to the Rescue
1/26 Singer and pianist Bruce Hornsby and jazz bassist Christian McBride headline the annual fundraiser for baseball legend Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation. The proceeds from this star- and fur-studded event at the Lesher Center for the Arts help to save cats and dogs that have run out of time at public shelters. arflife.org.

 

