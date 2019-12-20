Five Questions for Pam Moore

By Peter Crooks

Photo courtesy of KRON 4

KRON 4 evening news anchor Pam Moore joined the station in 1991. Since then, she has earned several accolades and helped to oversee the station’s “About Race” series, which won KRON a Peabody Award. An Oakland resident, Moore is particularly dedicated to East Bay issues and causes. “I feel lucky,” she says, “to live in such a wonderful spot.”

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in broadcasting?

A: My father inspired my interest in journalism. He was an avid reader. As a child, I was always curious about why he would read the morning and evening newspapers front-to-back every day. As I grew older, I’d ask questions, and we’d debate the issues. I loved it.

Q: You’ve been with KRON for almost 30 years. What are some of the most memorable stories you’ve covered in that time?

A: I was just starting here when the Oakland hills firestorm broke out—then, years later, the San Bruno pipeline explosion. The widespread heartbreak of both has stayed with me. Now, sadly, these fires have become all too common.

Q: What East Bay stories do you expect to make an impact in 2020?

A: The march forward of the large development projects underway—particularly with the A’s baseball stadium relocation and surrounding development. And the overall effects of gentrification and diversity in Oakland and the East Bay.

Q: What is the most surprising moment you’ve experienced on-air?

A: There are so many! The incident that stands out the most [was] the night the fire alarm went off in the studio while we were on-air—and it wouldn’t stop. At first, I was nervous, because we weren’t sure whether there was actually a fire. Thankfully, there wasn’t, and eventually we all fell out laughing live on-air.

Q: You do a lot of community service work with local organizations. Can you tell us about a few of them?

A: I have been volunteering with the East Oakland Youth Development Center for many years. … I have a scholarship program there and have [taken] kids on field trips to the Blackhawk Museum, theater outings, Lake Chabot, KRON station tours, and more [to] help broaden their minds. … Some of the kids have gone on to work in broadcast news, influenced by their exposure on those field trips.

I recently emceed a luncheon for the OK Program of Oakland. It is a mentoring and leadership-development partnership between African American men, young black boys, and the Oakland police department. [At] the event, I was in tears hearing the boys’ stories of how their lives changed through this program. … These programs, and more, are proof that investment in young lives pays off.