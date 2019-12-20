Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Flag Lot Transformation

Architects, builders and home designers share the details of the stories behind their residential projects.

Content provided by Camp & Camp Associates, Inc.

Published:

Above the main terrace an 8’ artificial evergreen hedge screens an outdoor European spa balcony. Below is a Cabana Lounge, outdoor kitchen/bar, and modern furniture.

 

When looking for their next home, chef/TV personality Ayesha Curry and NBA star Stephen Curry found the perfect parcel of land to accommodate their family life right here in the East Bay. The parcel they chose had an unusual flag lot configuration, which became a formidable challenge when incorporating their desires for an outdoor entertainment space, areas for the kids to play, a pool, and privacy into an organized and cohesive site plan design.

A garden and maintenance walk, lined with Variegated Mondo grass and Mexican pebble stone, provides access while connecting the two accessory buildings.

The backyard—designed with entertaining in mind—features an infinity edge pool, large outdoor kitchen, and cabana lounge on the main rear terrace level directly outside of the home. With a natural flow from inside to out, it is an entertainer’s dream. Large outdoor terraces keep guests covered for year-round entertainment. The Currys’ love for cooking is embraced with a “farm-to-table” raised-bed garden, which includes vegetables, herbs, spices, and fruit trees.

To give the backyard more privacy, the side yards and rear property are lined heavily with 20-foot-tall specimen evergreens. The large trees help to create a tall green wall without introducing a confined feeling to the backyard space. A modern sliding entrance gate, specimen trees, and shrubs provide privacy at the front entrance.

With careful planning and execution, this flag lot parcel was turned into an escape fit for the high-profile life of the Currys. Although Stephen and Ayesha have moved on to their next location, the legacy of their design influence on this home will live on. 

 

Camp and Camp Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture, urban design and land planning firm located in Walnut Creek, California. www.campandcamp.com

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: December 19-25

This week, take in a classic holiday ballet, enjoy a musical Hanukkah celebration, and immerse yourself in nature during a winter campfire.

Top Tickets: December 12-18

This week, continue seasonal celebrations at the theater and local concerts.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: A-Plus Afghani Fare Comes to Walnut Creek

Restaurant Review: The Salt in San Ramon

Diablo Dish: Bienvenidos Doña

2019’s Best New East Bay Restaurants

D'Arcy Carden: In a Very Good Place

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.

Livermore Valley Wine Auction

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education garnered $500,000 to improve the quality of life for local children in need at their 25th charity fundraiser. Over the years, the event has brought in more than $5 million to support this cause. Attendees enjoyed wine tasting, appetizers, silent and live auctions, live music, and dancing.

Monte Vista Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In celebration of its inaugural Hall of Fame class—which consists of seven student athletes, two sports teams, three coaches, and a former principal who greatly supported the athletic program—Danville’s Monte Vista High School held its induction ceremony at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo. Those honored were recognized for bringing excellence to the school along with their athletic achievements. The evening also included a buffet dinner and live auction.

Asian Health Services 45th Anniversary Annual Gala

At the Oakland Marriott City Center, the Asian Health Services team held their yearly event to sustain the organization’s Pediatric and Family Care Center, which serves 8,000 children and families by providing medical, dental, and mental health care to underserved patients. Honorees included producer Janet Yang and Ninez Ponce, M.D., the director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Pledge to Humanity Gala

In order to finance service projects for child and teenage changemakers, Pledge to Humanity raised more than $300,000 at its sold-out 10-year anniversary gala at Alamo’s Round Hill Country Club. The foundation empowers young volunteers who wish to take on new philanthropic opportunities.

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo’s 18th annual fundraising gala, which took place in September in Mount Diablo State Park, was a tremendous success. Guests were taken up the mountain slopes for the evening; there, they enjoyed a three-course meal, live music, silent and live auctions, and amazing views along the China Wall. With about 480 community members and elected officials in attendance, the organization raised more than $516,000, which will allow it to continue its mission to preserve, restore, and defend the natural lands and wildlife habitats that are currently at risk.

LLS Charity Event

The Pivot Agency and Round Hill Country Club presented the 2019 Pivot LLS Tennis Tournament, a men’s and women’s doubles competition for country club members. (Nonmembers also donated to the cause.) All funds supported the Bay Area chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tails at Twilight

In an effort to continue to eliminate animal cruelty and provide educational programs, the East Bay SPCA hosted a fundraiser that featured an appearance by former KTVU news anchor Diane Dwyer, lots of food, premium wines and craft beers, a silent auction, casino games, facility tours, and the opportunity to meet shelter animals. The participating wineries and breweries included Calicraft Brewing Co. and Wood Family Vineyards.

Champions Gala

The Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California, a nonprofit medical facility located in Oakland, held its 11th yearly gala at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. The organization, which has provided free on-site health-care services to the East Bay’s uninsured and low-income residents since 2008, has a volunteer staff of over 50 physicians and nurses. This sold-out charity function was about recognizing these generous volunteers, giving moral support to the cause, and raising funds so the clinic can continue its lifesaving work.

World Diabetes Day Event

On October 10, Neiman Marcus in Walnut Creek hosted a panel that spoke about diabetes awareness and gave information about new technology and prevention tips. Attendees enjoyed wine from Wente Vineyards and food, which was provided by the Neiman Marcus Cafe.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook