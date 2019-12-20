Flag Lot Transformation

Content provided by Camp & Camp Associates, Inc.

Above the main terrace an 8’ artificial evergreen hedge screens an outdoor European spa balcony. Below is a Cabana Lounge, outdoor kitchen/bar, and modern furniture.

When looking for their next home, chef/TV personality Ayesha Curry and NBA star Stephen Curry found the perfect parcel of land to accommodate their family life right here in the East Bay. The parcel they chose had an unusual flag lot configuration, which became a formidable challenge when incorporating their desires for an outdoor entertainment space, areas for the kids to play, a pool, and privacy into an organized and cohesive site plan design.

The backyard—designed with entertaining in mind—features an infinity edge pool, large outdoor kitchen, and cabana lounge on the main rear terrace level directly outside of the home. With a natural flow from inside to out, it is an entertainer’s dream. Large outdoor terraces keep guests covered for year-round entertainment. The Currys’ love for cooking is embraced with a “farm-to-table” raised-bed garden, which includes vegetables, herbs, spices, and fruit trees.

To give the backyard more privacy, the side yards and rear property are lined heavily with 20-foot-tall specimen evergreens. The large trees help to create a tall green wall without introducing a confined feeling to the backyard space. A modern sliding entrance gate, specimen trees, and shrubs provide privacy at the front entrance.

With careful planning and execution, this flag lot parcel was turned into an escape fit for the high-profile life of the Currys. Although Stephen and Ayesha have moved on to their next location, the legacy of their design influence on this home will live on.

Camp and Camp Associates, Inc. is a landscape architecture, urban design and land planning firm located in Walnut Creek, California. www.campandcamp.com