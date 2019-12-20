Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Mocktail Mania in the East Bay

The latest bar trend can help you kick off 2020 on a healthy note.

By Kristen Haney

Published:

Brice Sanchez, the bar manager of Bardo Lounge and Supper Club, makes the Eden's Garden mocktail.

Photo by Cali Godley

Whether you’re recovering from a holiday hangover or have sworn off the hard stuff, you can still enjoy alternatives to alcohol that are just as expertly crafted as their boozier counterparts. Mocktails are taking up real estate on drink menus across the East Bay, with fresh ingredients, spices, botanicals, and herbs filling in for spirits.

“I approach mocktails the same way I approach cocktail-making, just minus the booze,” says Brice Sanchez, the bar manager at Oakland’s Bardo Lounge and Supper Club. “It wouldn’t be fair to our patrons to have a nonalcoholic section without the same kind of love and effort we put into our cocktails.”

That love and effort manifest in drinks like the Good Juju—a riff on a mai tai featuring orgeat and bitters paired with orange juice—and Eden’s Garden, a clean and vegetal creation that mixes three kinds of fresh juice with a Thai basil simple syrup.

Range Life co-owner and bar manager Waine Longwell takes a similar approach at his popular Livermore restaurant. “Removing the spirit provides a fun and interesting challenge to find replacements or complements for the flavor profile of the missing alcohol,” he says. “I like to use house-made vinegars, tinctures, infusions, shrubs, teas, oleosaccharum, and syrups. There are a ton of different ways to impart flavor and complexity without reaching for a bottle.”

Eden’s Garden (cucumber, celery, and lime juices and Thai basil syrup) and the Good Juju (orange and lime juices, orgeat, and bitters) from Bardo Lounge and Supper Club. Photo by Cali Godley.

Another key driver for many bar managers is the desire not to leave anyone—whether expecting mothers, those in recovery or attending business dinners, or just regular imbibers taking a break—out in the cold. “We want everyone that comes through the doors to feel included,” says Danville Harvest bar manager Peter Hohl. “People from many different walks of life dine with us, and we want them to feel a connection to the rest of the party with the look and taste of the beverage.”

So sidle up to the bar and sip something unexpected from the mocktail menu. You may just discoverer a new favorite drink—with no ibuprofen required the next morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cue the Mint, at Danville Harvest, is made up of cucumber, Earl Grey syrup, lemon juice, and mint leaves. Photo courtesy of Danville Harvest.

Drinks Without the Drunk

Head to one of these local watering holes for an alcohol-free tipple.

 

Bardo Lounge and Supper Club: Four mocktails get prime billing on the second page of Bardo’s drinks menu, and just like their booze-based cousins, they are served in beautiful glassware and incorporate complex tasting notes such as white pepper–thyme–maple and Thai basil simple syrup. Oakland, bardooakland.com.

 

Danville Harvest: Here, you’ll find at least one quarterly changing cocktail alternative that relies on fresh juices and herbs, plus house-made syrups for nuance. Danville, danvilleharvest.com.

 

The Kon-Tiki’s Coca-Coconut elixir. Photo courtesy of The Kon-Tiki.

The Kon-Tiki: This bar’s “teetotaler tropicals” section comprises a hefty fifth of the menu, with options that vary from simple (Coca-Cola and coconut cream) to more elaborate (sparkling passion fruit–mango lemonade). Oakland, thekon-tikioakland.com.

 

Main Street Kitchen and Bar: The nonalcoholic spirit Seedlip takes center stage in Main Street Kitchen concoctions that taste surprisingly like the real deal, especially when paired with ingredients such as jalapeño and cilantro, lemon and grapefruit, or honey and cinnamon. Walnut Creek, mainstkitchen.com.

 

 

Range Life’s mocktail selection includes Blood on the Tracks, the Placebo, and Verbena Sour. Photo by Lauren Heaney.

Range Life: The seasonally changing sippers here highlight fresh ingredients and house-made syrups, shrubs, and juices, with five booze-free drinks that get an extra kick from additions like poblano-infused agave and lapsang souchong tea. Livermore, rangelifelivermore.com.

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: December 19-25

This week, take in a classic holiday ballet, enjoy a musical Hanukkah celebration, and immerse yourself in nature during a winter campfire.

Top Tickets: December 12-18

This week, continue seasonal celebrations at the theater and local concerts.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: A-Plus Afghani Fare Comes to Walnut Creek

Restaurant Review: The Salt in San Ramon

Diablo Dish: Bienvenidos Doña

2019’s Best New East Bay Restaurants

D'Arcy Carden: In a Very Good Place

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.

Livermore Valley Wine Auction

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education garnered $500,000 to improve the quality of life for local children in need at their 25th charity fundraiser. Over the years, the event has brought in more than $5 million to support this cause. Attendees enjoyed wine tasting, appetizers, silent and live auctions, live music, and dancing.

Monte Vista Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In celebration of its inaugural Hall of Fame class—which consists of seven student athletes, two sports teams, three coaches, and a former principal who greatly supported the athletic program—Danville’s Monte Vista High School held its induction ceremony at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo. Those honored were recognized for bringing excellence to the school along with their athletic achievements. The evening also included a buffet dinner and live auction.

Asian Health Services 45th Anniversary Annual Gala

At the Oakland Marriott City Center, the Asian Health Services team held their yearly event to sustain the organization’s Pediatric and Family Care Center, which serves 8,000 children and families by providing medical, dental, and mental health care to underserved patients. Honorees included producer Janet Yang and Ninez Ponce, M.D., the director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Pledge to Humanity Gala

In order to finance service projects for child and teenage changemakers, Pledge to Humanity raised more than $300,000 at its sold-out 10-year anniversary gala at Alamo’s Round Hill Country Club. The foundation empowers young volunteers who wish to take on new philanthropic opportunities.

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo’s 18th annual fundraising gala, which took place in September in Mount Diablo State Park, was a tremendous success. Guests were taken up the mountain slopes for the evening; there, they enjoyed a three-course meal, live music, silent and live auctions, and amazing views along the China Wall. With about 480 community members and elected officials in attendance, the organization raised more than $516,000, which will allow it to continue its mission to preserve, restore, and defend the natural lands and wildlife habitats that are currently at risk.

LLS Charity Event

The Pivot Agency and Round Hill Country Club presented the 2019 Pivot LLS Tennis Tournament, a men’s and women’s doubles competition for country club members. (Nonmembers also donated to the cause.) All funds supported the Bay Area chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tails at Twilight

In an effort to continue to eliminate animal cruelty and provide educational programs, the East Bay SPCA hosted a fundraiser that featured an appearance by former KTVU news anchor Diane Dwyer, lots of food, premium wines and craft beers, a silent auction, casino games, facility tours, and the opportunity to meet shelter animals. The participating wineries and breweries included Calicraft Brewing Co. and Wood Family Vineyards.

Champions Gala

The Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California, a nonprofit medical facility located in Oakland, held its 11th yearly gala at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. The organization, which has provided free on-site health-care services to the East Bay’s uninsured and low-income residents since 2008, has a volunteer staff of over 50 physicians and nurses. This sold-out charity function was about recognizing these generous volunteers, giving moral support to the cause, and raising funds so the clinic can continue its lifesaving work.

World Diabetes Day Event

On October 10, Neiman Marcus in Walnut Creek hosted a panel that spoke about diabetes awareness and gave information about new technology and prevention tips. Attendees enjoyed wine from Wente Vineyards and food, which was provided by the Neiman Marcus Cafe.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook