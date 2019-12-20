Edit ModuleShow Tags
Style File: Looking Sharp

Want to kick off the New Year with some tough love? Invest in these chic pieces adorned with spikes and studs.

By Deborah Kirk

Published:

Full Metal Jacket

Bring some drama to your outerwear with the Luna studded suede jacket from Willow and Clay. The rich brick-red color, metal studs, and cropped peplum hemline provide added flair to the classic silhouette. Pick it up at Pleasanton’s Primm boutique. $249, iloveprim.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Iron Maiden

Over-the-top elegance meets swashbuckling bravado with these tapered dagger-like earrings. Forged in iron with 22-karat gold electroform details, each earring features 20 white diamonds in graduating sizes. And at 3.5 inches in length, they’re a head-turning statement-maker. Sold at Esqueleto boutique in Oakland. $4,300, shopesqueleto.com.

 

 

 

 

Points Well Taken

Running ordinary errands will feel extraordinary if you are sporting Christian Louboutin’s Paloma spiked clutch. The striking calfskin leather bag is embellished with regimented rows of studs and comes with an optional strap for hands-free convenience. Available at Nordstrom. $1,290, nordstrom.com.

 

 

 

Spike A Pose

Luxury footwear designer (and podiatric surgeon) Marion Parke is the brains behind the refined Dolby stiletto bootie. Handcrafted in Italy out of ultrasoft mesh and triple-dyed suede, the Dolby is poised on a commanding 3.3-inch heel. Find it at Oakland’s McMullen boutique. $695, shopmcmullen.com.

 

 

 

 

Spine-tingling Pendant

The bronze Saguaro necklace, created by Texas-based designer Julie Cohn, conjures the natural, spiny beauty of desert cacti. Stocked at Crown Nine boutique in Old Oakland. $300, crown-nine.com.

 

 

 

 

Hot Cuff

A bracelet fit for a queen. Los Angeles designer Devon Leigh Sedlacek draws from ancient cultures when creating her opulent pieces, and this 18-karat hammered ball-spike cuff would look right at home on Cleopatra. Available at Neiman Marcus. $895, neimanmarcus.com.

 

Faces

Wine and Whiskers

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) hosted more than 400 guests (and many adoptable cats and dogs) for its sold-out 16th annual fundraiser at its headquarters in Walnut Creek. Those in attendance enjoyed delicious food, fine wines, and craft beers and learned all about ARF’s lifesaving mission, which focuses on taking in animals who have exceeded their time at public shelters and finding them forever homes with humans in need of furry companions. ARF raised a total of $115,000 at the event; all earnings help the organization’s programs for both pets and people.

Livermore Valley Wine Auction

The Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education garnered $500,000 to improve the quality of life for local children in need at their 25th charity fundraiser. Over the years, the event has brought in more than $5 million to support this cause. Attendees enjoyed wine tasting, appetizers, silent and live auctions, live music, and dancing.

Monte Vista Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In celebration of its inaugural Hall of Fame class—which consists of seven student athletes, two sports teams, three coaches, and a former principal who greatly supported the athletic program—Danville’s Monte Vista High School held its induction ceremony at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo. Those honored were recognized for bringing excellence to the school along with their athletic achievements. The evening also included a buffet dinner and live auction.

Asian Health Services 45th Anniversary Annual Gala

At the Oakland Marriott City Center, the Asian Health Services team held their yearly event to sustain the organization’s Pediatric and Family Care Center, which serves 8,000 children and families by providing medical, dental, and mental health care to underserved patients. Honorees included producer Janet Yang and Ninez Ponce, M.D., the director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research.

Pledge to Humanity Gala

In order to finance service projects for child and teenage changemakers, Pledge to Humanity raised more than $300,000 at its sold-out 10-year anniversary gala at Alamo’s Round Hill Country Club. The foundation empowers young volunteers who wish to take on new philanthropic opportunities.

JDRF Summer Classic

Active Charity joined forces with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought together volunteers and members of the community for a day of golfing and an after-party consisting of cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, music, and dancing at Wente Vineyards. All proceeds benefited JDRF and went toward research for type 1 diabetes.

Moonlight on the Mountain

Save Mount Diablo’s 18th annual fundraising gala, which took place in September in Mount Diablo State Park, was a tremendous success. Guests were taken up the mountain slopes for the evening; there, they enjoyed a three-course meal, live music, silent and live auctions, and amazing views along the China Wall. With about 480 community members and elected officials in attendance, the organization raised more than $516,000, which will allow it to continue its mission to preserve, restore, and defend the natural lands and wildlife habitats that are currently at risk.

LLS Charity Event

The Pivot Agency and Round Hill Country Club presented the 2019 Pivot LLS Tennis Tournament, a men’s and women’s doubles competition for country club members. (Nonmembers also donated to the cause.) All funds supported the Bay Area chapter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Tails at Twilight

In an effort to continue to eliminate animal cruelty and provide educational programs, the East Bay SPCA hosted a fundraiser that featured an appearance by former KTVU news anchor Diane Dwyer, lots of food, premium wines and craft beers, a silent auction, casino games, facility tours, and the opportunity to meet shelter animals. The participating wineries and breweries included Calicraft Brewing Co. and Wood Family Vineyards.

Champions Gala

The Order of Malta Clinic of Northern California, a nonprofit medical facility located in Oakland, held its 11th yearly gala at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. The organization, which has provided free on-site health-care services to the East Bay’s uninsured and low-income residents since 2008, has a volunteer staff of over 50 physicians and nurses. This sold-out charity function was about recognizing these generous volunteers, giving moral support to the cause, and raising funds so the clinic can continue its lifesaving work.

World Diabetes Day Event

On October 10, Neiman Marcus in Walnut Creek hosted a panel that spoke about diabetes awareness and gave information about new technology and prevention tips. Attendees enjoyed wine from Wente Vineyards and food, which was provided by the Neiman Marcus Cafe.
