Style File: Looking Sharp

Want to kick off the New Year with some tough love? Invest in these chic pieces adorned with spikes and studs.

By Deborah Kirk

Full Metal Jacket

Bring some drama to your outerwear with the Luna studded suede jacket from Willow and Clay. The rich brick-red color, metal studs, and cropped peplum hemline provide added flair to the classic silhouette. Pick it up at Pleasanton’s Primm boutique. $249, iloveprim.com.

Iron Maiden

Over-the-top elegance meets swashbuckling bravado with these tapered dagger-like earrings. Forged in iron with 22-karat gold electroform details, each earring features 20 white diamonds in graduating sizes. And at 3.5 inches in length, they’re a head-turning statement-maker. Sold at Esqueleto boutique in Oakland. $4,300, shopesqueleto.com.

Points Well Taken

Running ordinary errands will feel extraordinary if you are sporting Christian Louboutin’s Paloma spiked clutch. The striking calfskin leather bag is embellished with regimented rows of studs and comes with an optional strap for hands-free convenience. Available at Nordstrom. $1,290, nordstrom.com.

Spike A Pose

Luxury footwear designer (and podiatric surgeon) Marion Parke is the brains behind the refined Dolby stiletto bootie. Handcrafted in Italy out of ultrasoft mesh and triple-dyed suede, the Dolby is poised on a commanding 3.3-inch heel. Find it at Oakland’s McMullen boutique. $695, shopmcmullen.com.

Spine-tingling Pendant

The bronze Saguaro necklace, created by Texas-based designer Julie Cohn, conjures the natural, spiny beauty of desert cacti. Stocked at Crown Nine boutique in Old Oakland. $300, crown-nine.com.

Hot Cuff

A bracelet fit for a queen. Los Angeles designer Devon Leigh Sedlacek draws from ancient cultures when creating her opulent pieces, and this 18-karat hammered ball-spike cuff would look right at home on Cleopatra. Available at Neiman Marcus. $895, neimanmarcus.com.