Celebrity Bag Lady

Jason Jurgens

Published:

How do you make pop music heartthrob Josh Groban as giddy as a child on Christmas morning? Or tickle Desperate Housewives’ Nicollette Sheridan pink? Pleasanton’s Julie Kenney holds the answer in a tidy knapsack—a very expensive, tidy knapsack.
Kenney has given new meaning to the term bag lady through her company Jewels and Pinstripes, which specializes in creating exclusive celebrity gift bags—valued between $500 and $50,000.
    “Josh was so excited, he invited me back to the green room at the Carousel of Hope benefit in Beverly Hills so I could show him all the items in the bag,” Kenney says. Bags have included custom shirts, silk comforters, and Indy 500 packages that allow the recipient to race around the track.
    Kenney doesn’t give her bags to just anyone: Most are designed for charitable events and used as thank-you gifts or auction items. Since October, Kenney has helped raise more than $100,000 for charity. “Celebrities offer their time,” says Kenney. “This is a nice way of saying, Thank you for being involved.”
                
