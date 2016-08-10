Summer Hot List

The run-down on the hottest summer tickets around the East Bay

Compiled by Jamie Menaker

In the June issue, Diablo gave you the run-down on the hottest summer tickets around the East Bay. Now check out what’s hot this summer in the rest of the Bay Area. Dates, times, and details may change, so be sure to call ahead. Enjoy the summer!

SAN FRANCISCO AREA

Through June 4: Hit It!

This play is the tale of Choc, a boy from Harlem who dreams of being a famous musician like Chic Webb and Tito Puente. While on the subway, he falls asleep and dreams he is on a musical journey. Each time the train stops, he finds himself in the time and place of one of his musical heroes, and he gets to perform as them. Features Jared Crawford from Broadway's Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk.

Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, 620 Sutter St. at Mason St., San Francisco, (415) 474-8800, www.lorrainehansberrytheatre.com, Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m., Sun. 3 p.m., tickets $25-$32.

Through June 4: Looking Both Ways: Art of the Contemporary African Diaspora

Looking Both Ways explores the increasing globalization of the African Diaspora through African-born artists who now live and work in the West – France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United States of America. New and recent works that focus on the relationship between the artists’ African backgrounds and their new environments will be featured.

Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St. at Third St., San Francisco, (415) 358-7200, www.moadsf.org, check website for hours, admission $5-$8.

Through June 5: Beauty, Prestige, and Power: Textiles and Costume

This exhibition inaugurates the de Young’s new textile galleries with a look back over 110 years of the museum’s textile and costume collecting, along with a glimpse into future collections. There will be over 100 fabrics, including European couture fashion, Central Asian carpets, Indian trade cloth, textiles and costumes from Africa and Indonesia, and swatches of the costly fabrics that were once traded along the Silk Road.

De Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco, (415) 863-3330, www.thinker.org/deyoung, check website for hours, admission $6-$10.

Through June 10: Roulette

The New York Times proclaims Roulette "a sure bet! A sharp-tongued, broken-hearted and seriously funny new play." In the West Coast premiere, a suburban father decides to spice up his humdrum life by playing Russian roulette, loosening his family's handle on reality in the process. Written by Paul Weitz, screenwriter of About A Boy, Antz and the American Pie trilogy.

SF Playhouse, 536 Sutter St., San Francisco, (415) 677-9596, www.sfplayhouse.org, Wed.-Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.,$18-$36.

Through June 18: The Natural World Through Children's Eyes

Artwork created by children from San Francisco and around the globe on the common theme of environmentalism. The exhibit highlights both similarities and drastic differences in how children around the world see their local environments and express their hopes for the future.

Zeum, 221 Fourth St., San Francisco, (415) 820-3320, www.zeum.org, Wed.-Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $6-$8.

Through June 25: San Francisco Opera presents Madame Butterfly

Love and trust are not always enough. In staking everything on both, one woman finds herself faced with a dreadful choice: life without dignity or death with honor. Hear some of Puccini’s most soaring and captivating music in this classic opera of colliding hearts and cultures. Sung in Italian with English supertitles. Also Joan of Arc (June 3-28), and The Marriage of Figaro (June 10-July 2).

San Francisco War Memorial Opera House, 401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, (425) 864-3330, www.sfopera.org, check website for show times, tickets $25-$235.

Through June 18: International Arts and Crafts: William Morris to Frank Lloyd Wright

This major exhibition will be the first to explore the Arts and Crafts movement from a truly international perspective. It traces the development of the movement from its flourishing in Britain in the 1880's to its interpretation and development in America, continental Europe, and Japan.

De Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco, (415) 863-3330, www.thinker.org/deyoung, check website for hours, admission $6-$10, $5 surcharge for this exhibit.

Through June 25: Hope and Healing in Times of War

This art exhibition addresses the urgent question: How do artists, as individuals and as members of diverse communities, spread hope among the population during a time of increasing violence, political conflict, and war? This exhibition brings together Bay Area artists intent on bringing about positive social change, including Kim Anno, Tomie Arai, Bernice Bing, Nancy Hom, and Flo Oy Wong.

SomArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St., San Francisco, (415) 552-2131, www.somarts.org, Tues.-Fri. 2-7 p.m., Sat. 1-5 p.m., Free.

Through June 25: No Straight Lines: Queer Culture and the Comics

Twenty cartoonists join forces at the Cartoon Art Museum for the first museum exhibition devoted entirely to queer comics. Exhibition curator Justin Hall assembles some of today's most influential and controversial cartoonists, and has divided the exhibition thematically into two sections, “Life and Love” and “Culture and Politics.” Also through June 25, Earthquake!!! Bay Area Cartoonists Look at 1906, 1989, and Beyond, a comic response to California’s natural disasters.

Cartoon Art Museum, 655 Mission St., San Francisco,(415) 227-8666, www.cartoonart.org, Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $2-$6.

Through July 30: The Art of Living: Contemporary Photography and Video from the Israel Museum

An exhibition of photographs and video works produced by 20 contemporary Israeli artists from the permanent collections of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Represented in the exhibition will be a selection of Israel’s foremost contemporary photographers and artists, and the selected works on view open new portals of understanding to Israeli cultural and artistic life.

The Contemporary Jewish Museum, 121 Steuart St., San Francisco, (415) 344-8800, www.jmsf.org, Sun.-Thurs. 12-6 p.m., $4-$5.

Through August 6: Elephants on Parade

This exhibit explores the tradition of elephant processions, and presents an elaborate silver howdah made to carry a raja through a ceremonial procession and a lavish gold-embroidered velvet blanket utilized for draping over an elephant's back before a royal howdah is placed upon it. Also observe many sculptures of elephants, British and Indian paintings, textiles, lithographs, and historical photographs.

Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., San Francisco, (415) 581-3500, www.asianart.com, museum hours Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thurs. until 9 p.m., admission $5-10.

Through August 6: Hotspot: California on the Edge

This exhibit simulates the regions of California, exploring the native plants and animals, as well as natural disasters and endangered species. Learn why California has been named one of the world’s 34 biodiversity hotspots.

The California Academy of Sciences, 875 Howard St., San Francisco, (425) 321-8000, www.calacademy.org, museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, admission $2-$7.

Through August 28: Harlem of the West: The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era

In the 1940s and 1950s, the Fillmore was a swinging, eclectic, and integrated neighborhood, boasting two dozen active nightclubs and music joints within its one square mile. Few people today know of the rich musical history of the Fillmore, because it virtually vanished due to redevelopment in the 1960s.

San Francisco Performing Arts Library and Museum, 401 Van Ness, San Francisco, (415) 621-6600, www.sfwmpac.org, Tues.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 1-5 p.m., Free.

June 2: ZooFest

The San Francisco Zoo’s most popular annual family fundraiser is ZooFest for Kids. Get your face painted, watch a wild animal being fed, enjoy yummy treats, and much, much more. Proceeds support the Zoo’s conservation and education programs.

San Francisco Zoo, 1 Zoo Rd., San Francisco, (415) 753-7298, www.sfzoo.org, 5:30-8:30 p.m., $5-$11.

June 2-25: Come Together: The Music of Lennon and McCartney

The next offering in the Young Conservatory's internationally celebrated music theater productions focusing on contemporary popular composers, the production will see The Beatles’ music through the eyes of today's teens.

Zeum Theater, 221 Fourth St., San Francisco, (415) 820-3320, www.zeum.org, check website for show times, tickets $15.

June 3-4: Puzzle Party Weekend at the Exploratorium

A weekend of word puzzles, ancient Chinese wooden puzzles, and logic puzzles for all ages and types including the first North American Live Sudoku Tournament. Meet puzzle makers, play with wood, metal, and plastic puzzles, and have a chance to see some older, more fragile puzzles on display.

Exploratorium, 3601 Lyon St., San Francisco, (415) 563-7337, www.exploratorium.edu, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., museum admission $8-$13.

June 3-4: The 30th Annual Union Street Festival

The 30th Annual Union Street Festival is one of San Francisco's largest free art festivals. The festival features 200 artists, 20 gourmet food booths, live entertainment on two stages, bistro-style cafes, spacious wine and beer gardens, and a large family adventure area with children's activities and hands-on art projects.

Union Street, Gough to Steiner, San Francisco, (800) 310-6563, www.unionstreetsf.com or www.unionstreetfestival.com, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Free.

June 4: Parent/Teacher Night at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

A special, "for mature audiences only," performance of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On this night, the kids should be left home with the sitter, because no one under that age of 17 will be admitted. In The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, six young people in the throes of puberty, overseen by grown-ups who barely managed to escape childhood themselves, learn that winning isn't everything and that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser. Show runs through the summer.

Post Street Theatre, 450 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 771-6900, www.poststreettheatre.com, 7:00pm, $40-$66.

June 4: San Francisco Accordion Festival

San Francisco’s official musical instrument gets its day in the spotlight! A wide variety of accordion-based ensembles will be participating, including cajun, zydeco, conjunto, polka and Parisian musette.

The Cannery, 2801 Leavenworth St., San Francisco, (415) 771-3112, www.thecannery.com, 12-6 p.m., Free.

June 6-11: 8th Annual San Francisco Black Film Festival

The festival’s mission is to celebrate African American cinema and the African cultural Diaspora and to showcase a diverse collection of films - from both emerging and established filmmakers. Film selections highlight the richness of Black culture while recognizing universal themes and the similarities that exist among all cultures.

Opening night reception and screening includes international food, South African wines, and world music.

Various Locations in San Francisco, (415) 771-9271, www.sfbff.org., opening night 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. screening, $35.

June 8-11: Duettos

For their 11th season, Mark Foehringer Dance Project/SF premieres a new work about teaching and learning, and the relationship between students and teachers. Accompanied by the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra.

ODC Theater, 3153 17th St. at Shotwell St., San Francisco, (415) 863-9834, www.odctheater.org, check website for show times, $15-$20.

June 10: Create your own Video Game with Pixar’s Allison Styer

In conjunction with Zeum museum’s “Animateering” exhibit, one of Pixar’s animation geniuses will teach how to create a video game. Styer is an Interaction Designer at Pixar, and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s Entertainment Technology Center.

Zeum, 221 Fourth St., San Francisco, (415) 820-3320, www.zeum.org, museum open Wed.-Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m., video game workshop 2-4 p.m., $6-$8.

June 10: SF Jazz presents Savion Glover

Tap dancer extraordinaire Savion Glover takes a break from his customary large venues to give back-to-back performances with his jazz ensemble in this intimate theater setting—an ideal opportunity to witness Glover’s talent in person.

San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, (425) 392-4440, ww.sfjazz.org, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., tickets $25-$75.

June 10-11: Fiesta Filipina 2006

The biggest Filipino festival in America celebrates Philippine Independence Day with dancing, singing, comedy, cultural shows, food festivals, and arts and crafts.

Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco, (650) 583-3782, www.fiestafilipinausa.com, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Free.

June 10-25: San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival

With three weekends of performances, featuring a different roster each weekend, this festival has been instrumental in introducing large audiences to many of the world’s most distinctive cultural traditions as performed by dancers from throughout Northern California. The theme of the 2006 Festival is "Intersections: Time, Place and Spirit" and each weekend will be dedicated to exploring one of these three elements.

Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, 3301 Lyon St., San Francisco, (415) 474-3914, www.palaceoffinearts.com, Sat. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sun. 8 p.m.,, $22-$36.

June 11: Summerthing Concert at Golden Gate Park

A free summer concert in Golden Gate Park by Alice Radio at 97.3 FM, including acts like Cake and O.A.R. There is also a marketplace and activities around the field.

Golden Gate Park, Speedway Meadow, www.radioalice.com, 12-4 p.m., Free.

June 16-July 8: Papa

The Pulitzer Prize winner John deGroot's script about Ernest Hemingway in his twilight years uses Hemingway’s own words to vividly paint a revealing picture of a truly iconic figure. The audience gets a press pass to Papa Hemingway’s Cuban home as he recounts his past and allows an up front and personal exchange that sets this play apart from other solo performances.

Eureka Theatre, 215 Jackson St., San Francisco, (415) 788-7469, www.eurekatheatre.org, Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m., Sunday 5 p.m.$20-$30.

June 17: Physics of Toys: Ride Like The Wind! at the Exploratorium

Physics of Toys is wind-powered in June, as we join in the spirit of the San Francisco Speed Event. After you've created your own kites, sail-carts, and pinwheels, walk across the street to watch the Speed Sailing competition from Crissy Field. Take home what you make!

Exploratorium, 3601 Lyon St., San Francisco, (415) 563-7337, www.exploratorium.edu, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., museum admission $8-$13.

June 17: Wild Nights “Fantastic Fathers” Family Overnight

This fun and educational overnight includes a talk with a San Francisco Zoo animal keeper, a nocturnal safari, an evening snack, camping under the stars, a continental breakfast, morning tours and a souvenir. The tour focuses on some of the fantastic fathers residing at the Zoo. Children must be six years old and accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required. Check website for other Wild Nights overnight dates.

San Francisco Zoo, 1 Zoo Rd., San Francisco, (415) 753-7073, www.sfzoo.org, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 a.m. the next morning, members $45 for children 6-12 years old, $60 for adults, nonmembers $60 for children, $70 for adults.

June 17-24: Summer Samplings from Berkeley Bowl

Berkeley Bowl, a local favorite known for its produce and sustainable selection, will demonstrate just how great summer goodies can be in this complimentary food tasting.

The California Academy of Sciences, 875 Howard St., San Francisco, (425) 321-8000, www.calacademy.org, museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, tasting 2:30-4:30 p.m., admission $2-$7.

June 17: “A Curious Affair: The Fascination between East and West” Opens

The interaction of Asia and Europe has been one of the great processes of global history and culture. This exhibition takes a light-hearted look at the legacies of this interaction—and of the mutual fascination—between the two regions over the past five centuries, with more than 75 paintings, sculptures, furniture, ceramics, and other decorative arts.

Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin St., San Francisco, (415) 581-3500, www.asianart.com, museum hours Tues.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thurs. until 9 p.m., admission $5-10.

June 17: “Monet in Normandy” Opens

Claude Monet spent much of his life in Normandy in Northern France, and his art reflects his special relationship with this countryside and its topographical features, towns and villages, and the seasonal rhythms of the region. Monet gained artistic inspiration from these subjects and returned to them throughout his career. San Francisco will be the first venue of the international tour of "Monet in Normandy,” with over 60 paintings.

Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 34th Ave. and Clement St., San Francisco, (415) 863-3330, www.thinker.org/legion, Tues.-Sun. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., admission $6-$10, also $5 surcharge for this exhibit.

June 17-September 4: San Francisco Giants “Pitch your Idea” Contest

Kids are invited to the museum to create clay animations about why they love the Giants. Contest winners in three different age categories will win free passes to a Giants game, and have their work displayed on the big stadium screen at the game. Ages 5-18.

Zeum, 221 Fourth St., San Francisco, (415) 820-3320, www.zeum.org, Wed.-Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $6-$8.

June 18: Father’s Day Bike About at the SF Zoo

Here's something your dad is sure to enjoy on Father's Day – an early morning bicycle ride followed by a relaxing continental breakfast. Bring the whole family along for the fun! Check the website for additional Bike About dates.

San Francisco Zoo, 1 Zoo Rd., San Francisco, (415) 753-7073, www.sfzoo.org, 8:30- 10 a.m., members $20, nonmembers $25, children piggy-backing on their parents' bikes $7. Pre-registration required.

June 18: Father's Derby Day: Start Your Engines!

Hop into your hot rod and race over to the Bay Area Discovery Museum on Father's Day for a roaring good time. Purchase a small derby car to make and test on the outdoor track. Race through the Big Wheel obstacle course or test a Soapbox Derby car on our raceway. Your family can paint a life-size car, decorate your small derby car and race Tonka Trucks in Lookout Cove. Plus, see spectacular demonstration cars on site, including a monster truck, art car, race car and solar car. Get ready to have a great day with Dad.

Bay Area Discovery Museum, East Fort Baker, 557 McReynolds Rd., Sausalito, (415) 339-3900, www.badm.org, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

June 18-August 20: Stern Grove Festival's 69th Season

The Stern Grove Festival celebrates its 69th season of free Sunday concerts set in a beautiful outdoor amphitheater in the heart of San Francisco. The line-up:

June 18 - Aimee Mann and Seu Jorge

June 25 - Amadou and Mariam and Otis Taylor Band

July 2 - Rebirth Brass Band and Beno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie

July 9 - San Francisco Symphony and Time for Three

July 16 - Makaha Sons and Halau 'O Keikiali'i

July 23 - Mavis Staples and Jackie Greene

July 30 - San Francisco Opera featuring Stephanie Blythe and Lawrence Brownlee

August 6 - Spanish Harlem Orchestra and Ska Cubano

August 13 - San Francisco Ballet

August 20 Ozomatli and Crown City Rockers

Stern Grove,19th Ave. and Sloat Blvd., San Francisco, (425) 252-6252, www.sterngrove.org, all concerts Sundays at 2 p.m., Free.

June 24: Si* Se at Bimbo’s

The music Si* Se creates by incorporating both Spanish and English tracks breaks cultural boundaries. Listen as they put together genres such as electronic, jazz, and Latin. The addition of orchestra sounds of the violin and funky percussion is the perfect finish. Must be 21 or over. Check website for other concert dates throughout the summer.

Bimbo’s 365 Club, 1025 Columbus Ave. at Chestnut St., San Francisco, (415) 474-0365, www.bimbos365club.com, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.,

June 24: Meet the Mythbusters at the Exploratorium

Ever wondered whether using a cell phone near a gas station could start a fire? Talk to the people who can set your mind at ease at this Exploratorium program that introduces the public to Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, the dynamic duo who debunk science myths on the Discovery Channel show Mythbusters. Adam and Jamie will help young minds explore science through hands-on activities. They'll also sign copies of their new book, Mythbusters: Don't Try This at Home!

Exploratorium, 3601 Lyon St., San Francisco, (415) 563-7337, www.exploratorium.edu, 1 p.m., museum admission $8-$13.

June 24-25: San Francisco Pride Parade

San Francisco's annual celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community includes a street celebration on Saturday and a parade on Sunday.

Civic Center, San Francisco, (415) 864-3733, www.sfpride.org, Sat. 12-6 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Free.

June 24-25: 2nd Annual Pinot Days Festival

Pinot Days celebrates pinot noir in its many styles, ranging from modern to earthy to elegant. Unlike wine events that appeal to a narrow customer base featuring wines more alike than different, Pinot Days brings together pinot producers representing every California appellation, style, and price point, as well as a few from Oregon and Burgundy. Check website for event schedule.

Fort Mason, Marina Blvd. and Buchanan, San Francisco, (415) 883-7299, www.fortmason.org or www.pinotdays.com, Sat. 3-10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., $45-$85.

June 29: “Carrie Mae Weems: The Louisiana Project” Opens

The Louisiana Project is an installation incorporating still photography, narrative, and video projection. Weems draws inspiration from the city’s Carnival rituals and the meanings of masks and masquerade. She makes us think about how the individual views the self as well as others. While the focus of this stunning work is Louisiana, the cultural implications extend far beyond one state or one region.

Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St. at Third St., San Francisco, (415) 358-7200, www.moadsf.org, check website for hours, admission $5-$8.

July 1-2: Fillmore Jazz Festival

Blending art and soul in one of the country’s most unique neighborhoods, the Fillmore Jazz Festival is the largest free Jazz festival on the West Coast, drawing over 90,000 visitors over the Independence Day weekend. From sunup to sundown, visitors can groove to the sounds of live music from multiple stages, browse the offerings of over 8 blocks of fine art and crafts and enjoy gourmet food and beverages. Check website for line-up of entertainment.

Fillmore St., between Jackson and Eddy, San Francisco, (800) 731-0003, www.fillmorejazzfestival.com, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Free.

July 4: The Fourth of July Waterfront Festival

Pier 39 celebrates Independence Day with live entertainment on the Pier 39 Entrance Plaza stage. Dazzling fireworks, local bands, food, and arts and crafts ignite this annual waterfront party.

Pier 39, Embarcadero, San Francisco, (415) 705-5500, www.pier39.com, fireworks begin around 9 p.m., Free.

July 7-September 3: Love, Janis

The life and music of rock-n-roll icon Janis Joplin explodes onto the stage in Love, Janis an intimate portrayal of one of America's most celebrated icons. Janis' journey is told in her own words; the entire spoken text comes directly from Janis' actual letters and her many print, radio and television interviews, and the spoken parts are intertwined with live performances of many of her rock classics.

Marines Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., San Francisco, (415) 771-6900, www.marinesmemorialtheatre.com, check website for show times, $35-67.

July 9: Ocean Beach Cleanup for the SF Zoo

Just show up at Ocean Beach, and you’ll be provided gloves, bags and the information you need to help keep our beaches clean for our wildlife neighbors. Projects are hosted by the San Francisco Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation and the San Francisco Zoo. Check website for additional dates.

Ocean Beach, Lincoln Way and the Great Hwy., San Francisco, (415) 753-7073, www.sfzoo.org, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Free.

July 13: 44th Annual Cable Car Bell-Ringing Contest

Operators of San Francisco’s world-famous cable cars make beautiful music in this annual competition.

Union Square, 50 O’Farrell St., San Francisco, www.unionsquaresf.net, 12-1 p.m., Free.

July 14-16: 11th Annual San Francisco Silent Film Festival

The San Francisco Silent Film Festival presents silent films accompanied by live music, promoting silent film as art and historical record. The Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., San Francisco, (415) 621-6120, www.thecastrotheatre.com, check website for event schedule, prices vary.

July 16: 20th Annual AIDS Walk

Annually, the AIDS Walk San Francisco raises millions of dollars in support of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and 38 other Bay Area AIDS service organizations. If you don't want to walk you are still welcome to come out to support the walkers and enjoy the post-walk concert. Sign-in is at 9:00am at Sharon Meadow, with the 6.2-mile walk beginning at 10:30am.

Golden Gate Park, Sharon Meadow, (415) 615-9255, www.aidswalk.net/sanfran, fundraising encouraged.

July 20-23: Photo San Francisco 2006

More than 80 galleries and private dealers from the US and Europe present the finest photographic art from the 19th century to the most progressive contemporary photo-based works.

Fort Mason, Marina Blvd. and Buchanan, San Francisco, (415) 883-7299, www.fortmason.org or www.photosanfrancisco.net, Thurs. 6-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 12-7 p.m., Sun. 12-6 p.m., $10-$75.

July 22-30: The Witches Curse: Gilbert and Sullivan's Ruddygore

Didn’t get a chance to catch the show on this side of the Bay at the Regional Center? Enjoy The Witches Curse in San Francisco as Lamplighters continues to produce the entire canon of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., San Francisco, (415) 978-ARTS, www.lamplighters.org or www.ybca.org, Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m., $11-$46.

July 22: “Chicano Visions, Chicano Now, and Chicano Encounters” Opens

A three-part exploration into Chicano culture, both in the San Francisco Area and globally. Traditional visual arts are expressed through paintings in Chicano Visions: American Painters on the Verge, viewers are able to interact in a hands-on multimedia exhibition in Chicano Now: American Expressions, and 60 prints and posters explore Chicano history in both a global and local context in Encounters: Local Places and Global Communities.

De Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr., San Francisco, (415) 863-3330, www.thinker.org/deyoung, check website for hours, admission $6-$10.

July 23: San Francisco Theater Festival

Be a part of the largest one day theater extravaganza in the Bay. See 60 exciting theater groups show their stuff, then meet the performers and learn about their work. The day is packed with comedy, drama, musical, Shakespeare, improvisation, hip-hop, and mime performances.

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., San Francisco, (415) 978-ARTS, www.ybca.org, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., $11-$46.

July 25-August 6: RENT

That’s right, you heard right. RENT is coming back to San Francisco this summer. Currently celebrating its tenth season on Broadway, the musical follows a group of down-on-their-luck friends just trying to pay rent in New York. Also A Chorus Line at the Curran Theatre (July 23-September 2).

Golden Gate Theatre, Market St. and 6th St., San Francisco, (415) 551-2000. www.bestofbroadway-sf.com, check website for show times, $25-$68.

July 30: San Francisco Marathon

Enjoy the amazing city of San Francisco by taking part in one of the world's great marathons. The marathon certified course is a "best of San Francisco" tour and includes a loop over the Golden Gate Bridge. Choose from running the marathon, half marathon, progressive marathon, or 5K run/walk races. Or just cheer on the participants!

Ferry Building Marketplace, One Ferry Building, San Francisco, www.runsfm.com, 5 a.m., registration $30-$105.

August 5-6: San Francisco Aloha Festival

The Pacific Islanders of the San Francisco Bay Area offer their talents in music and dance during this free, two-day festival of arts. Highlights include Pacific Islander music as well as Polynesian dance. The festival features arts and crafts vendors, island cuisine, educational exhibits and workshops, and an "Ohana Korner" with simple games for the kids.

San Francisco Presidio, 34 Graham St., San Francisco, (415) 281-0221, www.pica-org.org/alohafest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

August 6: Jerry Day 2006

The Excelsior Cultural Group and Excelsior District Improvement Association present the 4th Annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Celebration (Jerry Day 2006) at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. Jerry Garcia was the lead singer of the Grateful Dead, of course, but also a native of the Excelsior district.

Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 40 John F. Shelly Dr., San Francisco, www.jerryday.org, doors 11 a.m., festival 12-6 p.m., Free.

August 6: Champions on Ice

See the newly crowned Olympic figure skating champions perform their best show yet. Straight from Torino, Italy, the tour features Olympic silver medalist Sasha Cohen, bronze medalist Irina Slutskaya, and gold medalist Evgeni Plushenko, as well as an appearance by perennial favorite Michelle Kwan.

Cow Palace, Geneva Ave. and Santos St., San Francisco, (415) 404-4111, www.championsonice.com, 3 p.m., $30-$145.



August 10-12: San Francisco International Festival of Short Films

San Francisco Shorts is a premiere festival that gives exposure to global genre-pushing filmmakers who are not afraid of content that is challenging: visually, narratively, socially or intellectually. The festival's programs are screened throughout San Francisco in a variety of locations to bring our films to a diverse audience.

Various Locations around San Francisco, www.sfshorts.org.

August 12-13: Nihonmachi Street Fair

San Francisco's Japantown hosts the 33rd Annual Nihonmachi Street Fair, a celebration of the many diverse Asian and Pacific American communities in the Bay Area. It is a place where one can taste and learn about various cultures though displays, customs, cuisine, and demonstrations.

Japantown, Post Street between Laguna and Fillmore Streets, San Francisco, (415) 771-9861, www.nihonmachistreetfair.org, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Free.

SAN JOSE AREA

Through June 4: Smuin Ballet Presents Fly me to the Moon

Back by popular demand following sold-out engagements last spring, Smuin Ballet presents Michael Smuin's tribute to Frank Sinatra, Fly Me To The Moon, an entire ballet choreographed to only Sinatra tunes. Also featured in this program is Michael's second world premiere of the season, Symphony of Psalms. The ballet will be set to Stravinsky's score of the same name, following its journey from a Psalm of lament, to one of hope to a third movement of unreserved joy.

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, (650) 903-6000, www.smuinballet.org, Wed.-Sat. 8 p.m., Sat. and Sun. 2 p.m., $36-$50.

Through June 11: Arte Caliente!

¡Arte Caliente! Selections from the Joe A. Diaz Collection features paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography, and video art by Texas-based Chicano artists from the collection of San Antonio-based collector Joe A. Diaz. Through its narrative content, the art included in this exhibition refers to the particular places, social issues, and family life that each artist observes within his or her community.

San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S. Market St., San Jose, (408) 271-6841, www.sjmusart.org, Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

Through July 9: Inside Out: Selections from the Permanent Collection

Inside Out: Selections from the Permanent Collection continues the ongoing celebration of the San Jose Museum of Art's 35th anniversary. The measuring rod of a museum’s worth is not only the quality of its changing exhibitions, but its permanent collection; the art a museum chooses to preserve for future generations defines its mission and identity. Inside Out will give viewers an idea of what the San Jose Museum of Art values in the visual arts today and why.

San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S. Market St., San Jose, (408) 271-6841, www.sjmusart.org, Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

Through July 9: Tales from the Kiln: Contemporary Ceramics

The art of ceramic sculpture has deep roots in California, and this exhibition features an impressive range of works by some of the most well-known artists working in the field. From Stephen DeStaebler’s towering, hand-built clay column recalling a human figure, to Peter VandenBerge’s comical, anthropomorphic carrot couple, the works in this exhibition offer a variety of tantalizing tales straight from the kiln.

San Jose Museum of Art, 110 S. Market St., San Jose, (408) 271-6841, www.sjmusart.org, Tues.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

June 1-July 23: You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown found his way to the stage in the 1960’s and to television in the 1970’s. The newest stage version opened on Broadway in 1999. Charlie and his friends offer the ultimate in innocence, but at the same time wise insights into life.

Sunnyvale Community Center Theatre, 550 E. Remington Ave., Sunnyvale, (408) 733-6611, Thurs.-Sat. 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m, tickets $21-$25.

June 3-4: Sunnyvale Art and Wine Festival

The official kickoff of warm weather and summer activities in the heart of Silicon Valley has been the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce’s Art & Wine Festival. This year's event will feature more than 500 of the country's finest artists and craftspeople, a variety of wines from the Bay Area's finest wine makers, and a sampling of some of our local microbreweries.

Murphy and Washington Streets, Sunnyvale, (408) 736-4971, www.svcoc.org, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Free.

June 3–4: Charlie Chaplin Days

View Charlie Chaplin films at the Essanay Silent Film Museum, including those filmed in Fremont’s Niles Canyon, and look for hundreds of Charlies on display through the town.

Essanay Silent Film Museum, 37417 Niles Blvd., Fremont, (510) 494-1411, www.nilesfilmmuseum.org, 12–4p.m.

June 6-18: Hairspray

Performed by American Musical Theater of San Jose, Broadway’s Tony Award winning musical takes you back to 1962, as 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad sets out to dance her way onto a television show. Her dreams are big, and her hairstyle is bigger.

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose, (408) 288-7474, www.amtsj.org, $42-$73.

June 11: La Gran Fiesta de Bonfante Gardens

Celebrate the Latin culture and heritage during the 4th Gran Fiesta de Bonfante Gardens. There will be LIVE performances by Latin Funk band and Mystique. There will also be a talent contest, and park attendees will have an opportunity to purchase Mexican delicacies such as tacos, quesadillas, and burritos.

Bonafonte Gardens, 3050 Hecker Pass Hwy (Hwy 152), Gilroy, (408) 840-7100, www.bonafontegardens.com, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., park admission $26-$38.

June 17: 3rd Annual Father's Day Weekend Auto Show

View a variety of uniquely decorated PT Cruisers, Mini Dune Buggies, and Classic Cars. Cast your vote for the People's Choice Award and enjoy an afternoon of music, entertainment and fun.

Gilroy Premium Outlets Parking Lot, 681 Leavesley Rd., Gilroy, (408) 842-3729, www. premiumoutlets.com/gilroy, 11 a.m.-3 p.m, Free.

June 22-25: San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo

Three days of horse shows, livestock events, BBQs, parades, and you’ve got yourself a rodeo! This is the 73rd year of this down home event.

Bolado Park Fairgrounds, Bolado Park, Hwy. 25, (831) 628-3421, www.sanbenitocountyfair.com, check website for schedule of events, prices vary.

June 26-30: Sit Down! Artist Bench Invitational

Sit Down! Artist Bench Invitational includes the work of 12 artists, primarily from the West Coast, who were invited to create or show original sculptural benches to celebrate Montalvo Art Center’s 75th anniversary. Situated in various locations on Montalvo’s grounds, the benches offer guests a place to sit down, relax and enjoy the scenic beauty of the landscape. Each artist approached the bench as functional sculpture or animated architecture, reinventing its seemingly mundane function through inventive forms and playful visual narratives.

Montalvo Art Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga, (408) 961-5858, www.montalvoarts.org, 8 a.m- 7 p.m., Free.

July 1: Classic Car Show at Bonafonte Gardens

Start the holiday weekend with the annual classic car show, featuring hundreds of vintage or restored cars. Get a chance to talk to the owners, and vote for your favorite car.

Also July 2, enjoy an early 4th of July celebration with an all you can eat BBQ in the same picnic grove.

Bonafonte Gardens, 3050 Hecker Pass Hwy (Hwy 152), Gilroy, (408) 840-7100, www.bonafontegardens.com, car show 10 a.m.-3 p.m., BBQ 12:30-1:30 p.m., check website for prices.

July 5: Indigo Girls at the Mountain Winery

The harmonizing duo performs among the vineyards. Check out the rest of the winery’s concert line-up on its website.

Mountain Winery, 14831 Pierce Rd., Saratoga, (408) 741-2822, www.mountainwinery.com, 7:30, tickets $35-$40.

July 8-9: Palo Alto Clay and Glass Festival

Enjoy two days in the warm California sun, surrounded by delightful glass and ceramic objects for home and garden. Live music, food, workshops, and “Clay for Kids.”

Palo Alto Art Center, 1313 Newell Rd., Palo Alto, (650) 329-2366, www.acga.net, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

July 26-30: San Jose Grand Prix

One of the largest sporting events in Northern California, the Grand Prix race sparks an entire week of events in its honor, including a street fest and a VIP party. The Grand Prix race finishes off the week with a bang. Check out the lineup of events on the website.

San Jose Grand Prix, 333 W. Santa Clara St., San Jose, (408) 277-6290, www.sanjosegrandprix.com, race July 30, 12:45 p.m., race tickets $25-$160.

July 28-30: Gilroy Garlic Festival

Anything that you can imagine with garlic—even some things that would never cross your mind—will be served in honor of the lovely fragrant food for which Gilroy is infamous. The festival uses over two tons of garlic each year. Enjoy arts and crafts to peruse, the great garlic cook-off, garlic cooking demos all weekend long, and a bunch of really great garlic breath.

Christmas Hill Park, 7050 Miller Ave., Gilroy, (408) 842-1625, www.gilroygarlicfestival.com, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., gates close at 6 p.m., $6-$12.

August 5-6: Fremont Festival of the Arts

Four miles of street are closed off in this 23rd annual neighborhood street fest with 700 booths of crafts and 50 booths of specialty wine, beers, and food.

Paseo Padre Parkway, between Mowry and Walnut Avenues, Fremont, (510) 795-2244, www.fremontfestival.net, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Free.

August 26: 15th Annual Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp

Join the Guglielmo Family in celebrating the upcoming harvest! Tickets include Sante Maria steak dinner and wine. Along with our famous grape stomping contest, there will be games of skill like the salami toss and botched-up bocce ball. Later you can dance the night away. Must be 21 or over to attend. Registration required.

Guglielmo Winery, 1480 East Main Ave., Morgan Hill, (408) 779-2145, www.guglielmowinery.com, 2:30-9:30 p.m., ticket info TBA.

NAPA VALLEY/ SANTA ROSA AREA

Through July 5: Paradise Lost & Found at the Napa Valley Museum

Browse this juried exhibition of proposed ideas for an ideal Napa Valley. The exhibition includes paintings, photographs, and more, exploring how to live in the Napa Valley without destroying the natural richness of the area.

Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, (707) 944-0500, www.napavalleymuseum.org, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. except Tuesdays, $2.50-$4.50.

June 1-11: Eighth Annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival

The smooth sounds of jazz are the inspiration for this week-and-a-half long festival of concerts and events celebrating the jazz tradition. Featured are jazz pianist McCoy Tyner and his trio, as well as six-time Grammy Nominee, jazz vocalist Mark Murphy. Check website for lineup of events and times.

Various locations in Healdsburg, (707) 433-4633, www.healdsburgjazzfestival.com.

June 1: Boyz II Men at the Napa Valley Opera House

The most commercially successful R&B group of all time, the soulful Boyz II Men returns to the music scene. Their music is reminiscent of the doo-wop artists of the 1950s, yet with a distinctly modern sound.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, (707) 226-7372, www.napavalleyoperahouse.org, 8 p.m., tickets $50.

June 3: “Woodstock: Small is Beautiful” Opens

The first birds that Charles Schulz drew were very realistic, but over a ten-year period they gradually became more abstract and stylized. A single bird was separated from the flock in 1967, but he wasn’t given his name, Woodstock—yes, he was named after the great counter-culture event—until June 22, 1970. This exhibition of original strips looks at the many roles that Woodstock filled, from Legendary Sidekick to Snoopy’s Secretary. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln., Santa Rosa, (707) 579-4452, www.schulzmuseum.org, check website for hours, $5-$8.

June 4: TriChic Triathlon

TriChic presents the first annual Sprint Triathlon, for women only, in the beautiful wine country. Half-mile swim, 14-mile bike, 3-mile run. Must pre-register.

Lake Berryessa at Putah Creek Resort, 7600 Knoxville Rd., Napa, (916) 524-3760, www.trichic.com, 9 a.m., registration $65.

June 4: Hall Winery Open House

A good ole' western-style BBQ party with food, shady trees, and Hall wines.

Hall Winery in St. Helena, 401 St. Helena Hwy. South, St. Helena, (866) 667-4255, www.hallwines.com, 12-4 p.m., Free.

June 8: Leon Russell at the Napa Valley Opera House

Rock icon of the 60s and 70s, Leon Russell has collaborated with music icons spanning from Jerry Lee Lewis to Willie Nelson to Joe Cocker and the Rolling Stones. He is most famous for his touching lyrics and gravelly voice.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, (707) 226-7372, www.napavalleyoperahouse.org, 8 p.m., tickets $35.

June 9: Sharks in the Dark

Grab your sleeping bag and toothbrush, and get ready to sleep with some pretty interesting bedtime buddies. Participate in shark activities, a scavenger hunt, and a behind the scenes tour in the Shark Experience. Includes park admission, dinner and breakfast, and a long sleeve t-shirt. Minimum age is 7. Check website for more dates throughout the summer.

Six Flags Marine World, 2001 Marine World Parkway, Vallejo, (707) 556-5436, www.sixflags.com/parks/marineworld, 6 p.m.-9 a.m. the following day, $75.

June 10: Wine Blending Party at Rutherford Hill Winery

Join winemaker Marissa Huffaker in this fifth annual event to learn how to blend wine, and become a winemaker for the day! Pre-registration necessary.

Rutherford Hill Winery, 200 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, (707) 963-1871, www.rutherfordhill.com, 9:45 a.m-2 p.m., $65-$85.

June 10: Celebrate Sustainable Farming

Silverado Resort presents "Celebrate Sustainable Farming,” with wine tasting and education about sustainable eating. A gourmet dinner will be prepared by Chef Peter Pahk, winner of the Napa Valley Mustard Festival’s People’s Choice and Critic’s Choice Awards in 2006. Live music with Lauralee Brown & Co., silent auction.

Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Rd., Napa, (707) 252-4188 ext. 113, 5-9 p.m., $65 in advance, $70 day of event.

June 10: Arturo Sandoval at the Napa Valley Opera House

Arturo Sandoval can bust an Afro-Cuban groove, tear up a bebop tune, perform a Mozart concerto, and sooth you with a soft ballad, all with equal talent and grace. Accompanied by a full band, the Cuban trumpeter is sure to be a hit.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, (707) 226-7372, www.napavalleyoperahouse.org, 8 p.m., tickets $40-45.

June 10: Distinctively St. Helena

A unique opportunity to taste the wines of over 40 St. Helena wineries in the lovely olive grove at Ehlers Estate and to meet the winemakers and winery owners who produce some of the most desired wines in the Napa Valley. Admission includes souvenir glass.

Ehlers Estate, 3222 Ehlers Lane, St. Helena, (707) 963-6045, www.ehlersestate.com, 2-5 p.m., ASH members $25, nonmembers $40.

June 17: Calistoga Art in the Park

Named the Bohemian's Readers Choice 2005 Best Cultural Outdoor Event, the ninth annual Calistoga Art in the Park highlights artists and raises funds for Youth Art Programs. Art in the Park is a juried event featuring fine arts and crafts from over 40 artists, a silent auction, and food and wine.

Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga, (707) 942-2278, www.calistogaartcenter.org, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

June 17: The Jungle Book at the Napa Valley Opera House

Returning to Napa for their fourth consecutive year, Missoula Children's Theatre presents a musical adaptation of The Jungle Book.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, (707) 226-7372, www.napavalleyoperahouse.org, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., tickets $15-25.

June 17-18: Russian River Blues Festival

This festival is huge, drawing crowds from all over California for the annual event. On the shores of the river, some of the biggest names in blues flow all day long.

Russian River at Johnson’s Beach, River Rd., Guerneville, (510) 655-9471, www.rrfestivals.com, doors 10 a.m., blues 11 a.m.-6 p.m., $47-$190.

June 18: Napa Valley Comedy Night

Napa Valley Comedy Night will benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Marin and Napa Counties, and includes political comedian Will Durst and Bay Area bred comedian DC Ervin. Festivities include a silent auction, appetizers, and drinks.

Copia, 500 First St., Napa, (707) 258.5522 x224, www.bbbsmarin-napa.org, 6 p.m., tickets $75.

June 18: Father's Day Invitational Auto Show

Celebrate the "art of the driving machine" with good ole dad, from the national champions to the local favorites, to the one-of-a-kind collector motor machines. Packard, Pierce Arrow, Ford, Ferrari, M.G., Mercedes Benz and more top a list of more than 100 early and late model autos.

Vintage 1870, 6525 Washington Street, Yountville, (707) 944-2451, www.vintage1870.com, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Free.

July 23: Community Day at Copia

Enjoy tours, wine and food tastings, cooking demonstrations, exhibitions and more as Copia celebrates the best of the Napa Valley.

Copia, 500 First St., Napa, (888) 512-6742, www.copia.org, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

July 24 – August 20: The 20th Annual Wine Country Film Festival

An abundance of film festivities, from open-air screenings to educational lectures to meet and greets with guest film celebrities. The festival is dedicated to promoting film while also proceeding at a leisurely enough pace to allow for enjoyment of all that Wine Country has to offer.

Various Locations, Napa Sonoma Wine County Film Fest Office, 12000 Henno Rd., Glen Ellen, (707) 935-FILM or (707) 966-2536, www.winecountryfilmfest.com, check website for times and prices.

June 29: Surf Guitarist Dick Dale at Copia

Dick Dale, who invented surf music in the 1950s, is the "King of the Surf Guitar.” Not only is he playing with the same passion as he did in the 50s, his guitar is shredding more modern tunes as well.

Copia, 500 First St., Napa, (888) 512-6742, www.copia.org, 7:30 p.m., tickets $25, members $22.50.

July 1–4: Napa County Fair

The Napa County Fair comes to Calistoga for Fourth of July weekend, and includes carnival rides, live entertainment, and good old-fashioned fun. This year’s fair theme is “A Slice of Summer.” Check website for entertainment line-up.

Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St., Calistoga, (707) 942-5111, www.napacountyfairgrounds.com, Noon-11 p.m., tickets $3-$7.

July 2: Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Robert Mondavi Winery

Enjoy a pre-Fourth of July fireworks display, with Robert Mondavi Winery wine tasting at intermission and cheese from the Sonoma Cheese Factory, all surrounded by the sweet sounds of summer jazz. Here’s the rest of the Mondavi Summer Concert schedule: Air Supply (July 8), Benise (July 22), Shawn Colvin and Brandi Carlile (July 29), Norman Brown’s Summer Storm (Aug 12), Dave Brubeck (Aug 19). All proceeds benefit Hurricane Katrina Relief Fund, and Napa Valley Symphony.

Robert Mondavi Winery, Highway 29 just north of Oakville Cross Rd., Oakville, (888) 766.6328 ext. 2280, gates open 5 p.m., concert 7 p.m., tickets $200.

July 15–16: Carneros Wine Country Half Marathon

The race starts at Domaine Carneros and winds through vineyards, farms, and a wildlife preserve to the grand finish down Broadway into Sonoma Plaza. Taste over 50 Carneros wines at the post-race Wine & Music Festival. Register online.

Domaine Carneros Winery, 1240 Duhig Rd., Napa, (707) 933.1769, www.runcarneros.com, race 7 a.m, $45 and up, wine festival 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $15.



July 29: Kababayan Festival at Marine World

Take in the sights, tastes and sounds of the Filipino-American community during the 5th annual Kababayan Fest. Enjoy live performances by local celebrities, authentic food, and arts and crafts.

Six Flags Marine World, 2001 Marine World Parkway, Vallejo, (707) 556-5436, www.sixflags.com/parks/marineworld, check website for hours, admission $29-$49.

July 29: Festa Italiana at V. Sattui Winery

The 12th annual Festa Italiana under the oaks at V. Sattui Winery celebrates the winery’s Italian heritage with an outdoor feast, brought to you straight from the villages of Toscana and Lombardia. The picnic grove will be transformed into a traditional Italian summer festival with live music, dancing and, of course, your favorite V. Sattui wines.

V. Sattui Winery, 1111 White Lane, St. Helena, (800) 799-2337, www.vsattui.com, 6:30-9:30 p.m., $59.95 per person.

August 9–13: Napa Town and Country Fair

A down home local event with carnival games, marketplace, three free entertainment stages, wine tasting, demolition derby, livestock, and exhibits showcasing Napa County’s best. Kids 12 and under are free on Aug. 10 for kids day.

Napa County Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, (707) 253-4900 ext. 800, 12-10 p.m., tickets $5-8.

August 9–27: Music in the Vineyards 2006

This Napa Valley Chamber Music Festival is in its twelfth year as an annual traveling celebration of classical music in the Wine Country, so that audiences can experience “the intimacy of chamber music as it was intended to be performed.” This year, the three-week festival features ten of Mozart’s musical masterpieces. Check website for festival line-up.

Various vineyard locations in Napa Valley, (707) 258-5559, www.napavalleymusic.org, $40-$65 for individual concerts, $395 for all 12 concerts.

August 11–12: Fly Dance Company at the Napa Valley Opera House

Fly presents a new look at contemporary dance, mixing a surprising variety of music with colorful costumes, cutting-edge choreography, gymnastics, comedy and urban flair.

Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa, (707) 226-7372, www.napavalleyoperahouse.org, 7 p.m., tickets $15-25.

August 12: Direct from Broadway at the Lincoln Theater

A musical revue of the greats in the world of Broadway, including songs from The Producers, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Lion King, and more.

Lincoln Theater, 100 California Dr., Yountville, (707) 944-1300, www.lincolntheater.com, 8 p.m., $30-$60.

August 17: Charlie Musselwhite at Copia

Harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite has roots in the heartland of Mississippi and Memphis, and finally Chicago, the birthplace of modern electric blues. His recordings have become classics, and his live shows continue to amaze fans around the world.

Copia, 500 First St., Napa, (888) 512-6742, www.copia.org, 7:30 p.m., tickets $25, members $22.50.

August 26: Hands Across the Valley

To support cuisine-related programs in the Napa Valley, Hands Across the Valley has planned an evening of great food, local wines, and live entertainment. Held at the Rubicon Estate (formerly Niebaum-Coppola Winery), the event showcases the best of what Napa Valley's chefs and wineries have to offer, all in the spirit of raising funds.

Rubicon Estate, 1991 St. Helena Highway, Rutherford, (707) 226-6136, www.handsacrossthevalley.com, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., tickets $125, reserved $200.

SANTA CRUZ/MONTEREY AREA

June 3: 75th Annual Merienda

Merienda is meant to recreate the joyous fiestas that Monterey’s early Mexican settlers were known to enjoy. This fiesta has a BBQ, folk dancing, and live entertainment by Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi Los Californios, and has been put on by the Monterey History & Art Association since 1931. Get your tickets early!

Custom House Plaza, next to Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey, (831) 372-2608 ext.13, www.montereyhistory.org, MHAA members $40, nonmembers $50.

June 3-4: “Splat” Art Tour

Visit the studios of both well-known and emerging artists, when Aptos and Santa Cruz artists open up their art space to the public. Tour maps online.

Various artist studios in Aptos and Santa Cruz, (831) 239-4084, www.splatarttour.com, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

June 3: Santa Cruz Strawberry Festival

An all-day family festival, with games, entertainment, food, and shopping in the heart of Santa Cruz.

Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz, (831) 426-3062, www.wawc.org, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free.

June 4: Classic Motorcycle Show

Food, drink, and classic motorcycles on display all afternoon for your viewing pleasure.

Cruz Car Wash, 2731 41st Ave., Soquel, (831) 475-6522, www.capitolasoquelchamber.com, 12-4 p.m., Free.

June 9-July 2: A Streetcar Named Desire

Passion and desperation are the lifeblood behind this classic story of Blanche DuBois, her sister Stella, and her violent brother-in-law Stanley. Performed by Pacific Repertory Theater.

Golden Bough Theater, Monte Verde between 8th and 9th, Carmel, (831) 622-0100, www.pacrep.org, check website for show times, tickets $9-$35.

June 10-11: Deep Sea Days Exploration Weekend at the Monterey Bay Aquarium

Meet experts who study deep-sea creatures in the wild, and others who create the technology to explore ocean depths few of us can imagine. Scientists and engineers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute will share their knowledge, and a few lucky visitors will win a behind the scenes tour of the facilities.

Monterey Bay Aquarium, 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, (831) 648-4800, www.mbayaq.org, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., tickets $12.95-21.95.



June 17: Jazz at the Aquarium

This event combines a variety of live jazz performances with the beauty of the aquarium fish tanks and exhibits. Start the evening off right, and enjoy a gourmet four-course dinner at the aquarium before the event. Reservations required.

Monterey Bay Aquarium, 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, (800) 840-4880, www.mbayaq.org, dinner 6:30 p.m., $175, event 8-11 p.m., $50 aquarium member, $65 non-member.

June 17: Carmel Art & Wine Festival

Stroll through the beautiful gardens, taste delicious cuisine, visit with local artists, and listen to the Easy Street Band—all while sipping wine from 15 local vintners. Silent Auction to benefit the Lawson House, a safe house for women and children.

The Barnyard Shopping Village, Rio Rd. and Hwy.1, Carmel, www.thebarnyard.com, 2-5 p.m., $25 per person.

June 23-25: The 21st Monterey Blues Festival

Three stages, three days, and infinite blues and R&B talent. The festival is dedicated to keeping blues and R&B as a thriving art form.

Monterey Fairgrounds, 2004 Fairground Rd., Monterey, (831) 372-5863, www.montereyblues.com, check website for festival schedule of performances, $25-35 per day.

July 1-2: Monterey Bay SummerFest

Custom House Plaza is filled with beautiful art, unique crafts, live entertainment, and wine tasting.

Custom House Plaza, next to Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey, (831) 622-0700. www.pacrep.org, Free.

July 15-August 5: 69th Carmel Bach Festival

America's preeminent festival of Baroque music will celebrate its 69th season with 100 musicians from around the world, performing in