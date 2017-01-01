Flower Power

Stephanie Simons



Aya Brackett



Max Gill arranges flowers, fruits, branches, gnarly vines, and whatever else gets in the way of his clippers into the wildly beautiful centerpieces that are a trademark at Chez Panisse. His passion for floral arranging can be traced back to his first gig: a friend’s wedding in 1999. Gill worked frantically, making use of mason jars, foliage from his own Berkeley garden, and even flowers he found on the side of the road. “I stayed up until 6 a.m. two nights in a row before I realized I hadn’t eaten anything or had any water,” says the 37-year-old. “I knew then that this was a career I should look into.” To contact Gill about floral arrangements for private events, call (510) 459-5831.