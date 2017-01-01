Edit ModuleShow Tags

Pixar High Five

P.C.

Published:

Pixar High Five

 

Emeryville-based Pixar keeps its streak of family-friendly hit films moving right along with the June 29 release of Ratatouille. The studio that gave us Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles hopes to simultaneously tickle our taste buds and our funny bones with its comic tale of a rodent gourmand living under a French restaurant. Here are five reasons why we’re intrigued.

1. The price of a ticket comes with a free trip to Paris—kind of. Ratatouille is set in the City of Light, and considering the gorgeous treatment Pixar gave Route 66 in Cars, Paris should look spectacular on multiplex screens across America.

2. We didn’t have to wait two to three years for the next Pixar movie. (Cars is still a “New Release” at the video store.)

3. Director Brad Bird is back. The man behind Oscar-winning Pixar classic The Incredibles (and the underappreciated Warner Bros. cartoon The Iron Giant) is helming Ratatouille.

4. Big laughs from the rat. The titular character is voiced by Patton Oswalt—maybe the funniest comedian working today. Short and stout, Oswalt isn’t who studio heads typically think of when casting the “summer blockbuster leading man” role, but he’s hilarious, a major-league foodie, and a total comic book geek. “Being offered this role was like having someone say, ‘Members of Led Zeppelin, the Who, the Beatles, and the Stones are forming a band, and they want you to be the lead singer,’ ” says Oswalt.

5. The movie looks delicious. Pixar’s animators studied hours of footage of chefs cooking at the French Laundry to get all the scrumptious culinary details just right. Chef Thomas Keller, who voices a character, even designed a dish for the film. (For dinner-and-a-movie plans, consider pairing your Ratatouille screening at Pleasant Hill’s Century Theaters with the French cuisine at Left Bank across the street.)

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers