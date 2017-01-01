Recycled Crafts

The recycling bin is a treasure trove for artists who reuse elements to create these clever decorative pieces. Top to bottom: Sausalito artist Roost uses confetti in his table vases, $24 each; Mexican candy wrappers and potato chip bags are woven into this colorful purse, $54; Oregon-based Resource Revival transforms a bicycle chain into a business card holder, $28; artist Kenneth Logan adds toy car wheels to desertrocks in his one-of-a-kind Rock and Rollers, $48. All available at The Urban Green, 1880 Solano Ave., Berkeley, (510) 525-2500, www.theurbangreen.com.



Robert J. Perry

