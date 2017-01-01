Water Woes

Martha Ross

BY THE NUMBERS

Water Woes

You might want to think twice this summer about “sweeping” your driveway using water from your garden hose. We’re not in a drought yet, but this winter was the fourth driest in California record books. As of May 1, the Sierra snowpack, the Bay Area’s prime source of water, was 29 percent of normal, prompting calls for everyone to cut back on water use to avert mandatory rationing.



222 Gallons of water in millions used each day by the 1.3 million Alameda and Contra Costa county customers served by the East Bay Municipal Utilities District (EBMUD).

100 Gallons of water per day used indoors and outdoors by the average EBMUD customer.

150 Rebate amount, in dollars, that EBMUD customers can receive for installing a high-efficiency toilet.

2.5 Gallons saved for each minute you shave from your shower.

3 Maximum number of times per week you should water your garden, according to EBMUD.

Sources: East Bay Municipal Utilities District, California Department of Water Resources.