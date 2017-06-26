2017 Best of the East Bay: Beauty

The top spot for antiaging treatments; a classic barbershop men will love.

by Lauren Bonney and Caitlin McCulloch

Illustration by Basemint

Women’s Hair Salon

Tribez Salons

Blackhawk, Danville, and Livermore; tribezsalon.com

Now a 15-time winner, Tribez Salon has recently opened its Danville location called Identity. “Our creativity at Tribez is at an all-time high,” says owner Donna Bruner. “Age and profession play no part in women (or men for that matter) wanting to get in touch with their true identity—that individual style that sets them apart.” If you’re only ready to try a new hairstyle, “babylights” are a popular way to brighten your hair without straying from an easily wearable ’do. —C.M.

Women’s Hair Colorist

Donald Kolinski at Jack Thomas Salon

Danville, jackthomassalon.com

Donald Kolinski brings 24 years of styling experience to his salon, Jack Thomas. This Danville spot offers a New York loft–style feel, minus the big-city snootiness. “Whether you come in sweats or a designer outfit, you’re welcome here,” says Kolinski. He and all his stylists are Vidal Sassoon–trained, but for Kolinski, there’s more to being a stellar stylist than training alone. “I like to keep up with trends … but it’s important to customize an experience—to use the right technique and the right colors on each individual,” he says. —C.M.

Day Spa and Massage

Changes Salon and Day Spa

Walnut Creek, changessalon.com

After 33 years, Changes Salon and Day Spa remains a favorite among locals. And for good reason: It’s the one-stop shop that allows you to get a trim, a massage, a facial, and more, all in one afternoon.

“From the day we opened in 1984, we did everything: We did facials; we did massage; we did nails; we did hair—everything we do now, just in a smaller space,” says owner Bonnie Waters.

Waters began her career as a manicurist and owned her own nail salon for eight years before taking the leap to open up her salon and day spa. “I had this desire to do something bigger. It was a fire in my belly really early on,” says Waters.

By 2000, the spa industry was booming, and Changes was way ahead of the game. “We were one of the very first in California to provide a dedicated space for a spa,” says Waters. And since opening, the salon and day spa has expanded from 1,000 square feet to more than 9,000 and is still looking toward the future.

Waters and her team are constantly searching for the latest beauty trends and advances in salon and spa technology. The newest addition is Acoustic Body Balancing, which involves spending up to an hour in a lounge chair that promotes deep relaxation through ambient tones and soothing vibrations. You can do a session on its own, or before or after any treatment.

As for what we can expect down the road, Waters says she has plans for new treatments and sensory experiences, which will roll out later this year. But till then, stop by Changes for some much needed pampering. —L.B.

Nail Salon

Bollinger Nail Salon

Multiple locations, bollingernailsalon.com

Treat yourself with a little rest and relaxation at this popular nail salon.

By The Numbers

7: Locations across the East Bay.

12: Average number of massage chairs at each location.

30: Treatments available, from a shellac to eyebrow waxing.

300+: Nail polish colors (regular and gel) available.

45: Relaxing minutes for a pedicure, and 25 minutes for a shiny new mani. —L.B.

Blow-Out

Blow Dry Bar

Danville and Walnut Creek, bdbstudio.com

For your next summer soiree, Blow Dry Bar will get your hair looking full and fabulous in no time. For an extra $10, add a fun braid of your choosing. Give your hair a little TLC with the deep conditioning treatment for just $25. Makeup services are also all the rage at the Danville location. “There really aren’t a lot of other places in the immediate area to get your makeup done,” says co-owner Leida Ebrahimi. —C.M.

Facial

Skin Ovations

Danville, skincareovations.com

If you’re looking to care for your skin without a hefty price tag, Skin Ovations is the place for you. For a summer-ready glow, you’ll need to be ultrahydrated and lighten any hyperpigmentation. Try the four-layer facial—which includes pineapple derivatives, papaya enzymes, a light exfoliation, and a heavy dose of vitamin C—for just $85. For an antiaging treatment, go for a signature facial, galvanic microdermabrasion, and light therapy combo, all for a cool $150. —C.M.

AntiAging Treatments

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Walnut Creek, woodhousespas.com

Not only does The Woodhouse Day Spa offer a great range of classic spa services, but it’s the place for incredible antiaging treatments. Take the Hydrafacial, for example: Technicians operate a special machine that uses vortex technology to remove congestion from pores. Once your skin has been thoroughly deep cleaned, it is infused with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid for a youthful glow. Woodhouse also uses SkinCeuticals, the top skincare line for antiaging, to help you keep looking fabulous. —L.B.

Men’s Haircut

Dimaggio’s Barber Shop

Walnut Creek

“I’ve gone to DiMaggio’s since I moved to Walnut Creek 25 years ago. The environment is classic, the haircuts are efficient and well- executed, and the prices are reasonable. What else does one need in a barbershop?”

—Christian Valentine, Walnut Creek