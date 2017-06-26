2017 Best of the East Bay: Complete List of Winners

By Diablo Editors

Culture

Art Gallery: Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery. Lafayette, jenniferperlmuttergallery.com

Blast from the Past: Ed Kinney Speaker Series. Pleasanton, museumonmain.org

Local Actor: Mahershala Ali

Museum: Oakland Museum of California. Oakland, museumca.org

New Art Classes: Rebel Art School. Walnut Creek, rebelartschool.com

Performing Arts Venue: Lesher Center for the Arts. Walnut Creek, lesherartscenter.org

Self-Guided Tour: Walk Walnut Creek. Walnut Creek, walkwc.oncell.com

Food

Asian: Uncle Yu’s. Lafayette and San Ramon, uncleyus.com

Barbecue: Sauced BBQ and Spirits. Livermore and Walnut Creek, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Brunch: The Peasant and the Pear. Danville, rodneyworth.com

Chef: Rodney Worth. rodneyworth.com

Coffeehouse: Coffee Shop. Alamo, Lafayette, and Walnut Creek; coffeeshop411.com

Deli: Morucci’s. Walnut Creek, moruccisdeliwalnutcreek.com

Healthy Eats: True Food Kitchen. Walnut Creek, truefoodkitchen.com

Italian: Montecatini Ristorante. Walnut Creek, montecatinirestaurant.com

Mediterranean: Babalou’s Mediterranean. Walnut Creek, babalous.com

Mexican: Maria Maria. Danville and Walnut Creek, mariamariarestaurants.com

New Restaurant: Rooftop Restaurant and Bar. Walnut Creek, rooftopwc.com

Pizza: Zachary’s Chicago Pizza. Berkeley, Oakland, Pleasant Hill, and San Ramon; zacharys.com

Seafood: Walnut Creek Yacht Club. Walnut Creek, wcyc.net.

Special Occasion Restaurant: Esin Restaurant and Bar. Danville, esinrestaurant.com

Steak House: Forbes Mill Steakhouse. Danville, forbesmillsteakhouse.com

Fitness

Barre Studio: The Bar Method. Berkeley, Oakland, San Ramon, and Walnut Creek; barmethod.com

Bike Path: Bay Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path. baybridgeinfo.org

Break-Dance Class: Funkmode. Concord, funkmode.com

Cycling Classes: Cycle Scape. Walnut Creek, cyclescapefitness.com

Fitness Studio: The Studio. Danville, thestudiolife.com

Yoga Studio: Bikram Yoga Livermore. Livermore, bikramyogalive.com

Beauty

Antiaging Treatments: The Woodhouse Day Spa. Walnut Creek, woodhousespas.com

Blow-Out: Blow Dry Bar. Danville and Walnut Creek, bdbstudio.com

Day Spa and Massage: Changes Salon and Day Spa. Walnut Creek, changessalon.com

Facial: Skin Ovations. Danville, skincareovations.com

Men’s Haircut: DiMaggio’s Barber Shop. Walnut Creek

Nail Salon: Bollinger Nail Salon. Multiple locations, bollingernailsalon.com

Women’s Hair Colorist: Donald Kolinski at Jack Thomas Salon. Danville, jackthomassalon.com

Women’s Hair Salon: Tribez Salons. Blackhawk, Danville, and Livermore; tribezsalon.com

Shops

Accessories: Natasha Grasso. Moraga, natashagrasso.com

Consignment Shop: Labels Luxury Consignment. Berkeley and Walnut Creek, labelsluxury.com

Fine Furniture Store: Cole’s Interiors. Concord, colesinteriors.com

Gift Shop: Wish. Walnut Creek, wishwalnutcreek.com

Home Decor Store: Elsie Green House and Home. Concord, elsiegreen.com

Men’s Clothing Store: Venture Quality Goods. Lafayette, venturegoods.com

Party Store: Pippa and Co. Alameda, pippaco.com

Plant Nursery: Orchard Nursery and Florist. Lafayette, orchardnursery.com

Women’s Clothing Boutique: Vici. Walnut Creek, vicicollection.com

Kids

Birthday Party Spot: Lost Worlds Adventures. Livermore, lostworlds.rocks

Dance Studio: Lareen Fender’s The Ballet School Performing Arts. Walnut Creek, theballetschool.org

Family Photographer: Gretchen Adams. Concord, gretchenadams.com

Game Spot: Round 1 Bowling and Amusement. Concord, round1usa.com

Gymnastics Studio: Encore Gym. Concord, encoregym.com

New Kids Bookstore: Bel and Bunna’s Books. Lafayette, belandbunnasbooks.com

Swim Lessons: Splash Swim School. San Ramon and Walnut Creek, splashswimschool.com

Toy Store: Five Little Monkeys. Walnut Creek, 5littlemonkeys.com

Pets

Animal Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services. Martinez, co.contra-costa.ca.us

Dog Food: The Fresh Dog Foo Kitchen. Pleasanton, freshdogfoodkitchen.com

Dog-Training Classes: Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation. Walnut Creek, arflife.org

Dog Walker: Dog Tired Adventures. Danville and San Ramon, dogtiredadventuresca.com

Overnight Pet Boarding: Camp Four Paws. Clayton, campfourpaws.com

Pet Photographer: Share the Joy Photography. Lafayette, sharethejoyphotography.com

Pet Store: Molly’s Pup-Purr-ee. Danville, mollyspup.com

Nightlife

Bada$$ Bartender: Portia Battistini, The Cooperage American Grille. Lafayette, thecooperagelafayette.com

Craft Cocktails: Beer Baron. Livermore and Pleasanton, beerbaronbar.com

Happy Hour: Walnut Creek Yacht Club. Walnut Creek, wcyc.net

Mimosa Flight: The Banks Vault. Livermore, thebanksvaultlivermore.com

Place for Live Music: WiseGirl Ristorante Italiano and Cocktails. Pleasant Hill, wisegirlph.com

Taproom/Brewery: Calicraft Brewing Co. Walnut Creek, calicraft.com

Wine Bar: Residual Sugar Wine Bar and Merchant. Walnut Creek, residualsugarwine.com

Weddings

Bachelor/Bachelorette Party: Livermore Wine Trolley. Livermore, livermorewinetrolley.com

Bridal Accessories: Atzi Bridal. Emeryville, atzibridal.com

Bridal Boutique: Kinsley James Couture Bridal. Walnut Creek, kinsleyjames.com

Dessert Shop: Katrina Rozelle Pastries and Desserts. Alamo and Oakland, katrinarozelle.com

Florist: Florali. Walnut Creek, florali.com

Wedding Photographer: Steven Branstetter. Lafayette, stevenbphotography.com

Wedding Planner: Linen and Lilac. Lafayette, linenandlilac.com

Wedding Venue: Claremont Club and Spa. Berkeley, fairmont.com/claremont-berkeley

Travel

Airport Hostess: Pepper the Robot. Oakland, oaklandairport.com, softbankrobotics.com

Canine Ambassador: Edie at the Claremont Club and Spa. Berkeley, fairmont.com/claremont

Coastal Destination: The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. Half Moon Bay, ritzcarlton.com

Golf Destination: Pebble Beach Resorts. Pebble Beach, pebblebeach.com

Hawaiian Resort: Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii. hawaiifourseasons.com

Lake Tahoe Resort: Northstar. Truckee, northstarcalifornia.com

Wine Country Destination: Carneros Resort and Spa. Napa, carnerosresort.com