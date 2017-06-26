2017 Best of the East Bay: Complete List of Winners
Culture
Art Gallery: Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery. Lafayette, jenniferperlmuttergallery.com
Blast from the Past: Ed Kinney Speaker Series. Pleasanton, museumonmain.org
Local Actor: Mahershala Ali
Museum: Oakland Museum of California. Oakland, museumca.org
New Art Classes: Rebel Art School. Walnut Creek, rebelartschool.com
Performing Arts Venue: Lesher Center for the Arts. Walnut Creek, lesherartscenter.org
Self-Guided Tour: Walk Walnut Creek. Walnut Creek, walkwc.oncell.com
Food
Asian: Uncle Yu’s. Lafayette and San Ramon, uncleyus.com
Barbecue: Sauced BBQ and Spirits. Livermore and Walnut Creek, saucedbbqandspirits.com
Brunch: The Peasant and the Pear. Danville, rodneyworth.com
Chef: Rodney Worth. rodneyworth.com
Coffeehouse: Coffee Shop. Alamo, Lafayette, and Walnut Creek; coffeeshop411.com
Deli: Morucci’s. Walnut Creek, moruccisdeliwalnutcreek.com
Healthy Eats: True Food Kitchen. Walnut Creek, truefoodkitchen.com
Italian: Montecatini Ristorante. Walnut Creek, montecatinirestaurant.com
Mediterranean: Babalou’s Mediterranean. Walnut Creek, babalous.com
Mexican: Maria Maria. Danville and Walnut Creek, mariamariarestaurants.com
New Restaurant: Rooftop Restaurant and Bar. Walnut Creek, rooftopwc.com
Pizza: Zachary’s Chicago Pizza. Berkeley, Oakland, Pleasant Hill, and San Ramon; zacharys.com
Seafood: Walnut Creek Yacht Club. Walnut Creek, wcyc.net.
Special Occasion Restaurant: Esin Restaurant and Bar. Danville, esinrestaurant.com
Steak House: Forbes Mill Steakhouse. Danville, forbesmillsteakhouse.com
Fitness
Barre Studio: The Bar Method. Berkeley, Oakland, San Ramon, and Walnut Creek; barmethod.com
Bike Path: Bay Bridge Bicycle and Pedestrian Path. baybridgeinfo.org
Break-Dance Class: Funkmode. Concord, funkmode.com
Cycling Classes: Cycle Scape. Walnut Creek, cyclescapefitness.com
Fitness Studio: The Studio. Danville, thestudiolife.com
Yoga Studio: Bikram Yoga Livermore. Livermore, bikramyogalive.com
Beauty
Antiaging Treatments: The Woodhouse Day Spa. Walnut Creek, woodhousespas.com
Blow-Out: Blow Dry Bar. Danville and Walnut Creek, bdbstudio.com
Day Spa and Massage: Changes Salon and Day Spa. Walnut Creek, changessalon.com
Facial: Skin Ovations. Danville, skincareovations.com
Men’s Haircut: DiMaggio’s Barber Shop. Walnut Creek
Nail Salon: Bollinger Nail Salon. Multiple locations, bollingernailsalon.com
Women’s Hair Colorist: Donald Kolinski at Jack Thomas Salon. Danville, jackthomassalon.com
Women’s Hair Salon: Tribez Salons. Blackhawk, Danville, and Livermore; tribezsalon.com
Shops
Accessories: Natasha Grasso. Moraga, natashagrasso.com
Consignment Shop: Labels Luxury Consignment. Berkeley and Walnut Creek, labelsluxury.com
Fine Furniture Store: Cole’s Interiors. Concord, colesinteriors.com
Gift Shop: Wish. Walnut Creek, wishwalnutcreek.com
Home Decor Store: Elsie Green House and Home. Concord, elsiegreen.com
Men’s Clothing Store: Venture Quality Goods. Lafayette, venturegoods.com
Party Store: Pippa and Co. Alameda, pippaco.com
Plant Nursery: Orchard Nursery and Florist. Lafayette, orchardnursery.com
Women’s Clothing Boutique: Vici. Walnut Creek, vicicollection.com
Kids
Birthday Party Spot: Lost Worlds Adventures. Livermore, lostworlds.rocks
Dance Studio: Lareen Fender’s The Ballet School Performing Arts. Walnut Creek, theballetschool.org
Family Photographer: Gretchen Adams. Concord, gretchenadams.com
Game Spot: Round 1 Bowling and Amusement. Concord, round1usa.com
Gymnastics Studio: Encore Gym. Concord, encoregym.com
New Kids Bookstore: Bel and Bunna’s Books. Lafayette, belandbunnasbooks.com
Swim Lessons: Splash Swim School. San Ramon and Walnut Creek, splashswimschool.com
Toy Store: Five Little Monkeys. Walnut Creek, 5littlemonkeys.com
Pets
Animal Shelter: Contra Costa Animal Services. Martinez, co.contra-costa.ca.us
Dog Food: The Fresh Dog Foo Kitchen. Pleasanton, freshdogfoodkitchen.com
Dog-Training Classes: Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation. Walnut Creek, arflife.org
Dog Walker: Dog Tired Adventures. Danville and San Ramon, dogtiredadventuresca.com
Overnight Pet Boarding: Camp Four Paws. Clayton, campfourpaws.com
Pet Photographer: Share the Joy Photography. Lafayette, sharethejoyphotography.com
Pet Store: Molly’s Pup-Purr-ee. Danville, mollyspup.com
Nightlife
Bada$$ Bartender: Portia Battistini, The Cooperage American Grille. Lafayette, thecooperagelafayette.com
Craft Cocktails: Beer Baron. Livermore and Pleasanton, beerbaronbar.com
Happy Hour: Walnut Creek Yacht Club. Walnut Creek, wcyc.net
Mimosa Flight: The Banks Vault. Livermore, thebanksvaultlivermore.com
Place for Live Music: WiseGirl Ristorante Italiano and Cocktails. Pleasant Hill, wisegirlph.com
Taproom/Brewery: Calicraft Brewing Co. Walnut Creek, calicraft.com
Wine Bar: Residual Sugar Wine Bar and Merchant. Walnut Creek, residualsugarwine.com
Weddings
Bachelor/Bachelorette Party: Livermore Wine Trolley. Livermore, livermorewinetrolley.com
Bridal Accessories: Atzi Bridal. Emeryville, atzibridal.com
Bridal Boutique: Kinsley James Couture Bridal. Walnut Creek, kinsleyjames.com
Dessert Shop: Katrina Rozelle Pastries and Desserts. Alamo and Oakland, katrinarozelle.com
Florist: Florali. Walnut Creek, florali.com
Wedding Photographer: Steven Branstetter. Lafayette, stevenbphotography.com
Wedding Planner: Linen and Lilac. Lafayette, linenandlilac.com
Wedding Venue: Claremont Club and Spa. Berkeley, fairmont.com/claremont-berkeley
Travel
Airport Hostess: Pepper the Robot. Oakland, oaklandairport.com, softbankrobotics.com
Canine Ambassador: Edie at the Claremont Club and Spa. Berkeley, fairmont.com/claremont
Coastal Destination: The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay. Half Moon Bay, ritzcarlton.com
Golf Destination: Pebble Beach Resorts. Pebble Beach, pebblebeach.com
Hawaiian Resort: Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii. hawaiifourseasons.com
Lake Tahoe Resort: Northstar. Truckee, northstarcalifornia.com
Wine Country Destination: Carneros Resort and Spa. Napa, carnerosresort.com