Edit ModuleShow Tags

Bay Curious Podcast

This podcast investigates local quandaries and oddities.

By Andrea Vasquez

Published:

Bay Curious host Olivia Allen-Price // by Vinnee Tong/KQED

Whether you’re a Bay Area native or newcomer, the region is ripe with mystery. What makes San Francisco sourdough special? How did hella start? Why are there no strip clubs in Oakland?

KQED’s weekly podcast Bay Curious tackles these and other quirky questions submitted and voted on by listeners from San Jose to Sacramento. Since the podcast launched last November, Bay Curious host Olivia Allen-Price and her team have been hunting for answers that get to the heart of what makes this area unique.

“We have an extra bountiful basket of quirks here because the area has such history and diversity, and just this rich culture,” says Allen-Price.

Bay Curious takes listeners all around the area, including to AT&T Park, where a reporter discovers the reason San Francisco Giants fans refuse to do the Wave—which allegedly started across the Bay at an Oakland
A’s game.

“I didn’t expect [it] to lead us to what ultimately was one of the most fascinating people that I’ve met in years: this originator, this guy who helped start the Wave named Krazy George. He’s been doing this for 40 years,” says Allen-Price of the superfan.

But some questions will always remain a mystery, like the wrecked car that’s been rusting for decades on a Mount Tamalpais hiking trail.

“I got us going on it, thinking, ‘This has got to be easy; there’s certainly a newspaper record.’ And there wasn’t,” says Allen-Price. “So, we spent a lot of time figuring out as much as we could about the car and tried to make the episode about the journey.”

For area natives, Bay Curious answers nagging questions and corrects long-standing lore. And Allen-Price says transplants like herself will find help decoding the Bay’s quirky culture.

“You have this phenomenon of a lot of people coming into our community and wanting to know more about it, and to learn the history and cultural tones that make this place what it is,” she says. “And I think our podcast is helping to be kind of a guidebook for newcomers.”

Subscribe via iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Play, or visit baycurious.org for more information.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.