California Lingo Pocketbook

Pick up this new pocketbook guide to California speak.

By Rachelle Cihonski

by Kathy Kikkert

Wanna surf some hella gnarly waves, bruh? Need directions from the 5 to the 405 to the 710? Not sure what those last two statements even mean? Then you need to pick up a copy of Helena Ventura’s Talk Like a Californian: A Hella Fresh Guide to Golden State Speak, which dropped in March.

This pocket guide to Cali talk—from the surf lingo of San Diego to the tech speak of the “Yay” Area—will delight both native and newbie speakers, and makes for a fun gift. prospectparkbooks.com.