Cheap Eats: Wonderland Restaurant

By Nicholas Boer

Wonderland Restaurant / Yelp.com

Why go? Ningzhe Wen has brought his San Francisco–based Chinese restaurant to his hometown of Danville. Come for the under-$10 lunch specials, which let you create your own tempting plate from a wide selection of proteins, veggies, and preparations.

What’s the vibe like? A simple and cozy Asian-themed dining room creates a warm dynamic. The front patio is perfect for leisurely weekends, while a semiprivate area in the back is designed for larger groups.

What to order? The cumin lamb, a boldly perfumed Sichuan dish, and the Hunan fish (not listed on the menu) were our favorite lunch dishes. For appetizers, choose from-scratch onion pancakes and rich avocado spring rolls. At night, look for the Wonderland Spicy preparations for a delicate, mouth-numbing tingle.

Added bonus: Beers on tap include Stella Artois and Sierra Nevada; lunches come with hot-and-sour soup and baby greens with peanut dressing.

How much? Lunch combinations cost $9–$10; appetizers run $6–$10; most entrées are around $11.

150 Hartz Ave., Danville, (925) 820-6088, wonderlandrestaurant.com. Lunch and dinner Wed.–Mon.