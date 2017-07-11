New: The Kebabery

Opened by the owners of Camino, one of Oakland’s best restaurants, The Kebabery recently took over the former space of Salsipuedes in the gentrified but still rough-around-the-edges Longfellow neighborhood. At 5 p.m., a graffiti-splashed aluminum door rolls up to reveal a gleaming dining room with a smiling staff and tidy open kitchen. The all-organic menu offers skewers of herbed ground lamb, turmeric-laced chicken (our favorite), and meaty mushrooms. Grilled flatbread, piles of fresh herbs, and a range of simple, vibrant salads can be combined to create any number of plates or wraps. Additional skewers are just $6, flash-fried shoestring potatoes are $5, and a deadly chocolate pudding is only $4—so be ready to pile it on at the order counter. (Dishes are delivered to your table.) A few select wines, beers, and on our visit, a sweet but pucker-inducing hibiscus-herb punch create a full-dining experience. 4201 Market St., (510) 922-1601, thekebaberyoakland.com. Dinner Thurs.–Mon.