Edit ModuleShow Tags

New: The Kebabery



Published:

Photo by Samantha L. Yelp.com

Opened by the owners of Camino, one of Oakland’s best restaurants, The Kebabery recently took over the former space of Salsipuedes in the gentrified but still rough-around-the-edges Longfellow neighborhood. At 5 p.m., a graffiti-splashed aluminum door rolls up to reveal a gleaming dining room with a smiling staff and tidy open kitchen. The all-organic menu offers skewers of herbed ground lamb, turmeric-laced chicken (our favorite), and meaty mushrooms. Grilled flatbread, piles of fresh herbs, and a range of simple, vibrant salads can be combined to create any number of plates or wraps. Additional skewers are just $6, flash-fried shoestring potatoes are $5, and a deadly chocolate pudding is only $4—so be ready to pile it on at the order counter. (Dishes are delivered to your table.) A few select wines, beers, and on our visit, a sweet but pucker-inducing hibiscus-herb punch create a full-dining experience. 4201 Market St., (510) 922-1601, thekebaberyoakland.com. Dinner Thurs.–Mon.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews