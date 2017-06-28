Edit ModuleShow Tags

Outdoor Summer Fun

Summer’s the time to enjoy classic indoor activities in the great outdoors.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

Courtesy of Oakland Museum of California/by Shaun Roberts

Dancing in the Streets

Forget cramped clubs and crowded studios: Jack London Square’s Dancing Under the Stars brings dance lessons to the streets. Kick up your heels, and pick up some line-dancing skills on July 21, or try your hand at bachata on July 28. The ever-popular Friday Nights @ OMCA at the Oakland Museum of California provide family-friendly dance lessons as well, with a different music theme each week. On the other side of the Caldecott Tunnel, the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek hosts Summer Sounds concerts on Thursday nights through July. Groove to everything from bluegrass to Americana. jacklondonsquare.com, museumca.org, lesherartscenter.org.

 

Courtesy of Oakland Museum of California/by Shaun Roberts

To Be or Not To Be

Orinda’s Cal Shakes has been filling our summers with Shakespeare for more than 40 years, but it isn’t strictly loyal to the Bard. You can check out The Glass Menagerie, written by American legend Tennessee Williams, at the majestic outdoor theater in July. Unlike Cal Shakes, the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival is a traveling endeavor, and the troupe will stop by Pleasanton’s Amador Valley Community Park with a free rendition of Hamlet this month. Want something a bit more musical? Livermore Valley Opera performs Opera in the Vineyard, where dramatic scenes meet perfect scenery. calshakes.org, sfshakes.org, livermorevalleyopera.com.

 

Courtesy of Oakland Museum of California/by Shaun Roberts

Fantastic Movies and Where to Find Them

Ditch your living room to watch movies alfresco. Danville’s Moonlight Movies on the town green presents the new Beauty and the Beast on July 14 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on July 28. On July 21, match the setting with the movie: Moana plays in front of the pool at the Emeryville Center of Community Life’s Dive-In Movie Night. During summer Waterfront Flicks at Jack London Square, classic movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Dirty Dancing are projected right next to the Oakland Estuary. danville.ca.gov, emeryville.org, jacklondonsquare.com.

