Top July Events in the East Bay

Food, music, and wine at Festival Napa Valley; Earth, Wind, and Fire at the Oracle Arena; and a Fourth of July celebration in Berkeley make this month’s list of top events.

By Lauren Bonney

Courtesy of Chabot Space and Science Center

Science

The Art and Science of Pinball

Through 9/24 Discover the evolution of pinball over 200 years at this Chabot Space and Science Center exhibit. Visitors will learn about the science and engineering of a pinball machine, as well as the lively artwork often adorning the game. You can even play a round or two. chabotspace.org.

Celebration

Fourth of July at Berkeley Marina

7/4 This all-day event at the Berkeley Marina has live entertainment, food trucks, pony rides, patriotic face painting, and dragon-boat rides. Finish off the night with a spectacular fireworks display over the water. anotherbullwinkelshow.com.

Comedy

Paula Poundstone

7/7 The American stand-up comedian, actress, and author heads to the Bankhead Theater for a one-night, laughter-filled engagement. Poundstone’s wry wit and impromptu commentary make for one funny evening. lvpac.org.

Music

Earth, Wind, and Fire, and CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers

7/12 It will be a “Boogie Wonderland” at Oakland’s Oracle Arena when these two iconic disco bands come to town. The 2054 Tour features a special guest DJ and a seating arrangement that allows ample room to dance near the stage. oraclearena.com.

Beer

Blues and Brews

7/14–7/15 This free live music event is back for its eighth year in Pleasant Hill Park. Listen to local blues bands jam out while you sip suds in the craft brew tent and enjoy tasty eats. bluesandbrewsfestival.com.

Festival

Festival Napa Valley

7/14–7/23 Treat yourself to a trip to Wine Country, and take in this 10-day festival. With 100 participating wineries, incredible food, and more than 60 events—including performances by Bill Murray and Joshua Bell—Festival Napa Valley is a must. festivalnapavalley.org.

Theater

Chevron Family Theatre Festival

7/15 Lesher Center for the Arts’ annual festival is a day full of thespian fun. With more than two-dozen professional plays to see throughout the Lesher Center theaters, families can experience affordable entertainment together. lesherartscenter.org.

Fundraiser

Joe Morgan Celebrity Golf Tournament

7/17 Join the Summit Bank Foundation at the Diablo Country Club for a day on the green with special appearances from local celebrities and athletes. All proceeds benefit the David J. Casper Athletic Scholarship Fund. summitbankfoundation.com.

Kids and Family

Pedalfest

7/22 It’s all about bikes on this Saturday at Jack London Square. Enjoy food and drinks, cycling daredevils in a stunt show, an amphibious bike race, and a kids’ bicycle rodeo. All proceeds benefit Bike East Bay. pedalfestjacklondon.com.

Museum

Awaking Beauty: The Art of Eyvind Earle

Through 1/8/2018 Ever wonder about the artists behind classic Disney movies such as Sleeping Beauty or Peter Pan? This exhibit at The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco showcases the detailed work of background painter Eyvind Earle during his time at Disney and beyond. waltdisney.org.