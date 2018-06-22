2018 Best of the East Bay
Check out our annual list of your local favorites.
Published:
Earlier this year, we asked you to name your favorite local businesses and activities. After tallying the votes and adding a few selections of our own, we set out to describe what makes each winner so special. Here, you’ll find our comprehensive report on 2018’s victors. Did your top picks make the cut? Click below to find out.
Arts and Leisure
Beauty
Fitness
Food
Kids
Nightlife
Pets
Shops and Services
Weddings