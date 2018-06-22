Edit ModuleShow Tags
New Food Review: BottleTaps



Published:

Photo by Lon H. yelp.com

A pub with attitude misses the point. Hence, while the craft-brewery boom makes great pints increasingly accessible, humble beer has drifted toward the arcane, risking “fine wine” exclusivity. Enter BottleTaps, an utterly casual, 30-tap-strong alehouse with good food and openhearted service. Our visits, which took place two days after the spot opened and two months later, revealed a ferment-friendly food menu; playful desserts; and an ever-evolving selection of draft beer, cider, and kombucha. The greaseless Cubano sandwich—served with a fresh, hand-torn lettuce salad, garlicky house pickles of asparagus and root vegetables, and a smorgasbord of meat and cheeses—proved that hearty needn’t be heavy. Our only dud was the Wagyu beef slider, an overcooked and mealy patty; the house-cured pastrami slider was much better. BottleTaps’ warm but spacious, brick-accented dining room belies its spanking-new strip mall locale. And while the local owners will gladly tutor you on the nuances of brewing, they’re equally willing to leave you in blissful ignorance with a frothy thirst quencher. 3020 Bernal Ave., Ste. 160, (925) 399-8322, bottle​taps​.com. Lunch and dinner daily. $$

Top Tickets: June 21–27

A Shakespearean musical, wild eats at the zoo, and TreasureFest finds await you this weekend.

Top Tickets: June 14–20

This week, celebrate Father’s Day with barbecue, catch an outdoor movie, and practice yoga among the vines.
Faces

East Bay Women's Conference

More than 500 people gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and inspiring speeches from such dynamic influencers as former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden, two-time Olympic pentathlete Marilyn King, and trans youth advocate Molly Maxwell.

Children's Health Guild

The Lamorinda nonprofit hosted its annual Holiday Boutique and Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, where nearly 400 guests came to shop and dine in support of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and George Mark Children’s House. The event raised $200,000 for the two East Bay organizations.

Ragin' Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s 10th annual New Orleans–themed gala offered a fun-filled evening of delicious Cajun cuisine, jazz, dancing, games, and live and silent auctions. Held at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery in Pleasanton, the event benefited local cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

DRAA 2018 Women's Artistic Alliance

More than 100 women gathered at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek to celebrate the launch of Diablo Regional Arts Association’s (DRAA) Women’s Artistic Alliance. The inaugural charity event featured an array of performances by local actors.

Guiding Stars Gala

California Shakespeare Theater honored Oakland-born playwright Marcus Gardley and four inspiring Bay Area luminaries at its annual Guiding Stars event. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception with raffles and games, a gourmet dinner, a live auction, and music at the Claremont Club and Spa in Berkeley, raising $400,000 to support the Orinda-based theater.

Science of Cocktails

With ice luges, vodka-infused gummy bears, and more than 25 types of libations served, this spirited fundraiser at San Francisco’s Exploratorium celebrated the art and science of mixology. The soiree drew more than 1,000 guests who helped raise $120,000 for the museum’s education programs.

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing hosted its 10th annual Ruby Slippers: There’s No Place Like Home gala at the Blackhawk Automotive Museum, where guests dined, danced to tunes by David Martin’s House Party, and participated in auctions. The event raised $240,000, which will go toward permanent supportive housing for local homeless and at-risk individuals.

John Muir Gala

During the fourth annual Celebrate John Muir Health gala, more than 700 guests gathered at the Concord Jet Center and enjoyed wines from DuMol Winery, a gourmet dinner, dancing, and a live auction. The Hooray for Hollywood–themed party raised $1.7 million to support John Muir Health Emergency and Trauma Services.

Stars to the Rescue

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation held its star-studded fundraiser at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. The band Chicago, Phantom of the Opera’s Franc D’Ambrosio, and East Bay native and country star Cam headlined the 27th annual show.

Shaven Not Stirred

Contra Costa Oncology hosted a ’60s-inspired party at 18|8 Fine Men’s Salon in Lafayette, featuring bites and libations, a costume contest, and raffle prizes. Proceeds benefited Cancer Support Community.

Holiday Heroes

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, Oakland Raiders guard Solomon Thomas, Golden State Warriors alum Adonal Foyle, and other Bay Area athletes gathered at AT&T Park for a family-friendly bash to benefit local children’s charities. Guests enjoyed musical performances, ballpark fare, face painting, and access to the batting cages and dugouts.
