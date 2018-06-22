Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top July Events in the East Bay

Imagine Dragons take the stage at the Concord Pavilion; the East Bay’s biggest comics convention; a historic car extravaganza in downtown Danville; a wine festival in Oakland; and more of this month’s top events.

By Emilie White

Published:

Nickolas Muray’s 1939 photograph Frida With Olmeca Figurine.

Photo courtesy of Nickolas Muray Photo Archives and Guestcurator Traveling Exhibitions

Theater

Livermore Shakespeare Festival
6/28–7/29 Prepare to laugh, as the Livermore Shakespeare Festival highlights sharp comedies this summer. Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest graces the stage at Wente Vineyards June 28 through July 15, followed by Shakespeare’s romantic The Winter’s Tale from July 12 through 29. livermoreshakes.org.

I Will Speak for Myself
7/7–7/8 The Eugene O’Neill Foundation and Tao House present this one-woman theatrical event at The Old Barn in Danville. Written by Valerie Joyce and starring Kimberly S. Fairbanks, the production takes audiences through the lives of 16 real-life black women whose stories have been omitted by history. eugeneoneill.org.

 

Art

The World of Frida
7/8-9/16 Honor the legacy of legendary painter Frida Kahlo at Bedford Gallery’s new exhibition, which displays more than 150 works that represent the Mexican Surrealist’s influence and likeness. The show also includes a series of photographs depicting Kahlo, taken by lensman Nickolas Muray in the 1930s, and prints of Kahlo’s own artwork. bedfordgallery.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night

7/12 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. This month, join us for Martin Scorsese’s seminal mob story Goodfellas. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Music

Jack Wright’s Tribute to Neil Diamond

7/14 Touring cover artist Jack Wright and the Heartlight Showband arrive at Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center in San Ramon to celebrate the beloved singer Neil Diamond. Expect to hear hits from Diamond’s 50 years in show business, such as “Sweet Caroline” and “Love on the Rocks.” jackwrightshow.com.

 

Food and Drink

Fourth Annual Oakland Wine Festival
7/21 Sample wines, dine with vintners, and learn about winemaking at this oenophile event spotlighting the East Bay’s vineyard culture. Held at the Joaquin Miller Community Center, the festival also features a silent auction supporting various charities. oaklandwinefestival.com.

 

Auto

Hot Summer Sundays Car Show
7/22 A blast from the past comes to Downtown Danville for an extravaganza of historic automobiles. Live music, family activities, and tasty eats round out the festivities, which continue on August 19. dhsscs.com.

 

Music

Imagine Dragons: Evolve Tour
7/24 Rock out to alt-rock and electropop songs such as “Radioactive,” “I Bet My Life,” and “Believer” when Imagine Dragons takes the stage at the Concord Pavilion. This is the only Bay Area stop on the band’s international tour, which promotes its Grammy-nominated 2017 album, Evolve. livenation.com.

 

Recreation

Pedalfest
7/28 Amateur and experienced cyclists take over Jack London Square at this lively bike festival, which features stunt shows, musical performances, a cycling rodeo, and of course, an array of pedal-powered vehicles to ride, buy, or simply admire. pedalfest​jacklondon.com.

 

Convention

Powerhouse Comic Con
7/28 Head to Pleasanton’s Alameda County Fairgrounds for the East Bay’s biggest comics convention. Highlights include extreme laser tag, flight and racecar simulators, 200-plus vendors and exhibitors, and special guests—including cast members from the film Aliens, who are reuniting for the event. power​housecomiccon.com.

