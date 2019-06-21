2019 Best of the East Bay: Complete List of Winners
Arts and Leisure
Animator: Domee Shi
Art Gallery: Bedford Gallery. Walnut Creek, bedfordgallery.org
Golf Course: Boundary Oak Golf Course. Walnut Creek, playboundaryoak.com
Movie Theater: Century Blackhawk Plaza. Danville, cinemark.com
Museum: Oakland Museum of California. Oakland, museumca.org
Performing Arts Venue: Lesher Center for the Arts. Walnut Creek, lesherartscenter.org
Supportive Movie Star: Mahershala Ali
Tour: Local Food Adventures. Lafayette and Oakland, localfoodadventures.com
Trail: Lafayette Reservoir Rim Trail
Beauty and Wellness
Alternative Therapy: Majestic Massage. Walnut Creek, majestic-massage.com
Barbershop: Empire Barbershop. Concord and Martinez, empire-barbershop.com
Blow-out Bar: Blow Dry Bar Studio. Danville and Walnut Creek, bdbstudio.com
Day Spa: Changes Salon and Day Spa. Walnut Creek, changessalon.com
Facial: Skin Ovations. Danville, skincareovations.com
Hair Salon: Caroline’s Salon. Lafayette, carolinessalon.net
Holistic Body-sculpting Experience: Sculptology. Pleasanton, sculptology.com
Lash and Brow Treatments: The Lash Empire. Danville, thelashempiredanville.com
Nail Salon: Bollinger Nail Salon. Multiple locations, bollingernailsalon.com
Fitness
Dance Studio: The Ballet School Performing Arts. Walnut Creek, theballetschool.org
Fitness Studio: Bar Method. Multiple locations, barmethod.com
Gym/Sports Club: Renaissance ClubSport. Walnut Creek, renaissanceclubsport.com/walnut-creek
NBA Superstar–worthy Gym: Hub925. Pleasanton, hub925.org
Swim Spot: San Ramon Olympic Pool and Aquatic Center. San Ramon, sanramon.ca.gov
Workout Inspiration: Sandra Arechaederra. instagram.com/yogaliftersandra
Yoga Studio: Joya Yoga and Cycle. Multiple locations, joyayoga.com
Food
Artisanal Dining Experience: Abstract Table. Oakland, abstracttable.com
Authentic Italian Ice Cream: Almare Gelato Italiano. Berkeley and Pleasanton, almaregelato.com
Bakery: A Sweet Affair Bakery. Walnut Creek, asweetaffairbakery.com
Barbecue: Sauced BBQ and Spirits. Livermore and Walnut Creek, saucedbbqandspirits.com
Brunch: Millie’s Kitchen. Lafayette, millieskitchenca-hub.com
Burger: Roam Artisan Burgers. Multiple locations, www.roamburgers.com
Chinese Restaurant: Uncle Yu’s. Lafayette, uncleyus.com
Coffeehouse: Coffee Shop. Multiple locations, coffeeshop411.com
Deli: Genova Delicatessen. Walnut Creek, genovadeli.net
Eco-friendly Café: Rooted Coffee Co. Pleasant Hill, rootedcoffeeco.com
Experiential Eats: Classic Cars West Beer Garden. Oakland, classiccarswestbeergarden.com
Gluten-free Baked Goods: Mariposa Baking Co. Oakland, mariposabaking.com
Ice Cream: Lottie’s Creamery. Walnut Creek, facebook.com/LottiesCreamery
Indian Restaurant: Swad. Lafayette, theswadindia.com
Italian Restaurant: Montecatini Ristorante. Walnut Creek, montecatinirestaurant.com
Mexican Restaurant: Los Panchos. Danville, lospanchosrestaurant.com
New Restaurant: Puesto. Concord, eatpuesto.com
Pizza Place: Paxti’s Pizza. Multiple locations, patxispizza.com
Peruvian Restaurant: Parada. Walnut Creek, paradakitchen.com
Prettiest Drinks: Telefèric Barcelona. Walnut Creek, telefericbarcelona.com
Seafood Restaurant: Walnut Creek Yacht Club. Walnut Creek, wcyc.net
Steak House: (tie) Flemings Prime Steakhouse. Walnut Creek, flemingssteakhouse.com and Forbes Mill Steakhouse. Danville, forbesmillsteakhouse.com
Sushi Spot: Sasa. Walnut Creek, sasawc.com
Thai Restaurant: Kacha Thai Bistro. Walnut Creek, kachathai.com
Vietnamese Restaurant: Vanessa’s Bistro 2. Walnut Creek, vanessasbistro2.com
Kids
Basketball Hub: John Muir Health Ultimate Fieldhouse. Walnut Creek, ultimatefieldhouse.com
Birthday Party Venue: Pump It Up. Multiple locations, pumpitupparty.com
Creative Outdoor Play Space: Adventure Playground. Berkeley, cityofberkeley.info
Dancers’ Dream Come True: Diablo Ballet School. Pleasant Hill, diabloballet.org
Kids’ Classes: Joy in Motion. Moraga, joyinmotiondance.org
Playground: Heather Farm Park. Walnut Creek, walnut-creek.org
Toy Store: Five Little Monkeys. Multiple locations, 5littlemonkeys.com
Nightlife
Craft Cocktails: The Last Word. Livermore, lastwordbar.com
Dive Bar: Roundup Saloon. Lafayette, rounduplafayette.com
Happy Hour: Revel Kitchen and Bar. Danville, revelkitchenandbar.com
LGBTQ+ Bar: Club 1220. Walnut Creek, club1220.com
Live Music Spot: WiseGirl Ristorante. Pleasant Hill, wisegirlph.com
Long-lived Pub: The Albatross. Berkeley, albatrosspub.com
Retro Nightclub: Retro Junkie. Walnut Creek, retrojunkiebar.com
Taproom/Brewery: Epidemic Ales. Concord, epidemicales.com
Pets
Cat Comedy Show: Cat People. Oakland, oaklandlayover.com
Dog-training Classes: Animal Rescue Foundation. Walnut Creek, arflife.org
Dog Walker: Dog Tired Adventures. Danville, dogtiredadventuresca.com
Groomer: Shampooches. San Ramon, shampooches.us
Instagram Pet: Rocco Thompson. instagram.com/rocco.thompson
Pet Photographer: Share the Joy Photography. Lafayette, sharethejoyphotography.com
Pet Store: Pet Food Express. Multiple locations, petfoodexpress.com
Rabbit Rescue Center: East Bay Rabbit Rescue. Dublin, eastbayrabbit.org
Shopping
Beauty Store: Lafayette Beauty. Lafayette, lafayettebeauty.net
Bookstore: Half Price Books. Multiple locations, hpb.com
Consignment Shop: Labels Luxury Consignment. Walnut Creek, labelsluxury.com
Gift Shop: Wish. Walnut Creek, wishwalnutcreek.com
Home Decor Store: Elsie Green. Concord, elsiegreen.com
Jewelry Store: Heller Jewelers. San Ramon, hellerjewelers.com
Men’s Clothing Store: Venture Quality Goods. Lafayette, venturegoods.com
Plant Nursery: Orchard Nursery. Lafayette, orchardnursery.com
Plus-size Women’s Clothing Boutique: Harper Greer. Lafayette, harpergreer.com
Shoe Store: Tootsies. Alameda and Oakland, www.tootsiesboutique.com
Sports Goods Store: Sports Basement. Multiple locations, sportsbasement.com
Women’s Clothing Boutique: Vici. Walnut Creek, vicicollection.com
Weddings
Baker: Katrina Rozelle Pastries and Desserts. Alamo, katrinarozelle.com
Bespoke Gowns: Sasha Vermel Couture Bridal. Oakland, sashavermel.com
Bridal Boutique: Kinsley James Couture Bridal. Walnut Creek, kinsleyjames.com
East Bay Wedding Venue: Claremont Club and Spa. Berkeley, fairmont.com/claremontberkeley
Florist: Florali. Walnut Creek, florali.com
Flower Crowns: Angel’s Petals. Martinez, angelspetals.biz
Photographer: Josh Isaacs Photography. Lafayette, jjisaacs.com
Photography Alternative: Live painting by Nate Toutjian. Oakland, nathaniel-toutjian-mw6j.squarespace.com
Wedding Planner: Eventfully Yours Event Designs. Concord, eventdesignsbyrayna.com