2019 Best of the East Bay: Complete List of Winners



Published:

Arts and Leisure

Animator: Domee Shi

Art Gallery: Bedford Gallery. Walnut Creek, bedfordgallery.org

Golf Course: Boundary Oak Golf Course. Walnut Creek, playboundaryoak​.com​

Movie Theater: Century Blackhawk Plaza. Danville, cinemark.com​

Museum: Oakland Museum of California. Oakland, museumca.org

Performing Arts Venue: Lesher Center for the Arts. Walnut Creek, lesherartscenter.org

Supportive Movie Star: Mahershala Ali

Tour: Local Food Adventures. Lafayette and Oakland, localfoodadventures.com

Trail: Lafayette Reservoir Rim Trail

 

Beauty and Wellness

Alternative Therapy: Majestic Massage. Walnut Creek, majestic-massage.com

Barbershop: Empire Barbershop. Concord and Martinez, empire-​barbershop.com

Blow-out Bar: Blow Dry Bar Studio. Danville and Walnut Creek, bdbstudio.com

Day Spa: Changes Salon and Day Spa. Walnut Creek, changessalon.com

Facial: Skin Ovations. Danville, skincareovations.com

Hair Salon: Caroline’s Salon. Lafayette, carolines​salon.net

Holistic Body-sculpting Experience: Sculptology​. Pleasanton, sculptology.com

Lash and Brow Treatments: The Lash Empire. Danville, thelashempiredanville.com

Nail Salon: Bollinger Nail Salon. Multiple locations, bollinger​nailsalon.com

 

Fitness

Dance Studio: The Ballet School Performing Arts. Walnut Creek, theballetschool.org

Fitness Studio: Bar Method. Multiple locations, barmethod.com

Gym/Sports Club: Renaissance ClubSport. Walnut Creek, renaissanceclubsport.com/walnut-creek

NBA Superstar–worthy Gym: Hub925. Pleasanton, hub925.org

Swim Spot: San Ramon Olympic Pool and Aquatic Center. San Ramon, sanramon.ca.gov

Workout Inspiration: Sandra Arechaederra. instagram.com/yogaliftersandra

Yoga Studio: Joya Yoga and Cycle. Multiple locations, joya​yoga.com

 

Food

Artisanal Dining Experience: Abstract Table. Oakland, abstracttable.com

Authentic Italian Ice Cream: Almare Gelato Italiano. Berkeley and Pleasanton, almaregelato.com

Bakery: A Sweet Affair Bakery. Walnut Creek, asweet​affairbakery​.com

Barbecue: Sauced BBQ and Spirits. Livermore and Walnut Creek, saucedbbqandspirits.com

Brunch: Millie’s Kitchen. Lafayette, millieskitchenca-hub​.com

Burger: Roam Artisan Burgers. Multiple locations, www.roamburgers.com

Chinese Restaurant: Uncle Yu’s. Lafayette, uncleyus.com

Coffeehouse: Coffee Shop. Multiple locations, coffeeshop411​.com

Deli: Genova Delicatessen. Walnut Creek, genovadeli.net

Eco-friendly Café: Rooted Coffee Co. Pleasant Hill, rootedcoffeeco.com

Experiential Eats: Classic Cars West Beer Garden. Oakland, classiccarswestbeergarden.com

Gluten-free Baked Goods: Mariposa Baking Co. Oakland, mariposabaking.com

Ice Cream: Lottie’s Creamery. Walnut Creek, facebook​.com/Lotties​Creamery

Indian Restaurant: Swad. Lafayette, theswadindia.com

Italian Restaurant: Montecatini Ristorante. Walnut Creek, montecatinirestaurant​.com

Mexican Restaurant: Los Panchos. Danville, lospanchosrestaurant.com

New Restaurant: Puesto. Concord, eatpuesto.com

Pizza Place: Paxti’s Pizza. Multiple locations, patxispizza.com

Peruvian Restaurant: Parada. Walnut Creek, paradakitchen.com

Prettiest Drinks: Telefèric Barcelona. Walnut Creek, telefericbarcelona.com

Seafood Restaurant: Walnut Creek Yacht Club. Walnut Creek, wcyc.net

Steak House: (tie) Flemings Prime Steakhouse. Walnut Creek, flemingssteakhouse.com and Forbes Mill Steakhouse. Danville, forbesmillsteakhouse.com

Sushi Spot: Sasa. Walnut Creek, sasawc.com

Thai Restaurant: Kacha Thai Bistro. Walnut Creek, kachathai.com

Vietnamese Restaurant: Vanessa’s Bistro 2. Walnut Creek, vanessasbistro2.com

 

Kids

Basketball Hub: John Muir Health Ultimate Fieldhouse. Walnut Creek, ultimatefieldhouse​.com

Birthday Party Venue: Pump It Up. Multiple locations, pumpitup​party.com

Creative Outdoor Play Space: Adventure Playground. Berkeley, cityof​berkeley.info

Dancers’ Dream Come True: Diablo Ballet School. Pleasant Hill, diabloballet.org

Kids’ Classes: Joy in Motion. Moraga, joyinmotiondance.org

Playground: Heather Farm Park. Walnut Creek, walnut-creek.org

Toy Store: Five Little Monkeys. Multiple locations, 5littlemonkeys.com

 

Nightlife

Craft Cocktails: The Last Word. Livermore, lastwordbar​.com

Dive Bar: Roundup Saloon. Lafayette, rounduplafayette​.com

Happy Hour: Revel Kitchen and Bar. Danville, revelkitchenandbar.com

LGBTQ+ Bar: Club 1220. Walnut Creek, club1220.com

Live Music Spot: WiseGirl Ristorante. Pleasant Hill, wisegirlph.com

Long-lived Pub: The Albatross. Berkeley, albatrosspub.com

Retro Nightclub: Retro Junkie. Walnut Creek, retrojunkiebar.com

Taproom/Brewery: Epidemic Ales. Concord, epidemicales.com

 

Pets

Cat Comedy Show: Cat People. Oakland, oaklandlayover.com

Dog-training Classes: Animal Rescue Foundation. Walnut Creek, arflife​.org

Dog Walker: Dog Tired Adventures. Danville, dogtiredadventuresca.com

Groomer: Shampooches. San Ramon, shampooches.us

Instagram Pet: Rocco Thompson. instagram​.com/rocco.thompson

Pet Photographer: Share the Joy Photography. Lafayette, sharethejoyphotography.com

Pet Store: Pet Food Express. Multiple locations, petfoodexpress.com

Rabbit Rescue Center: East Bay Rabbit Rescue. Dublin, eastbayrabbit.org

 

Shopping

Beauty Store: Lafayette Beauty. Lafayette, lafayettebeauty.net

Bookstore: Half Price Books. Multiple locations, hpb.com

Consignment Shop: Labels Luxury Consignment. Walnut Creek, labels​luxury.com

Gift Shop: Wish. Walnut Creek, wishwalnut​creek.com

Home Decor Store: Elsie Green. Concord, elsiegreen.com

Jewelry Store: Heller Jewelers. San Ramon, hellerjewelers.com

Men’s Clothing Store: Venture Quality Goods. Lafayette, venturegoods.com

Plant Nursery: Orchard Nursery. Lafayette, orchard​nursery.com

Plus-size Women’s Clothing Boutique: Harper Greer. Lafayette, harpergreer.com

Shoe Store: Tootsies. Alameda and Oakland, www.tootsies​boutique.com

Sports Goods Store: Sports Basement. Multiple locations, sportsbasement.com

Women’s Clothing Boutique: Vici. Walnut Creek, vicicollection.com

 

Weddings

Baker: Katrina Rozelle Pastries and Desserts. Alamo, katrina​rozelle​.com

Bespoke Gowns: Sasha Vermel Couture Bridal. Oakland, sashavermel.com

Bridal Boutique: Kinsley James Couture Bridal. Walnut Creek, kinsley​james​.com

East Bay Wedding Venue: Claremont Club and Spa. Berkeley, fairmont.com/claremontberkeley

Florist: Florali. Walnut Creek, florali.com

Flower Crowns: Angel’s Petals. Martinez, angelspetals.biz

Photographer: Josh Isaacs Photography. Lafayette, jjisaacs.com

Photography Alternative: Live painting by Nate Toutjian. Oakland, nathaniel-toutjian-mw6j.squarespace.com

Wedding Planner: Eventfully Yours Event Designs. Concord, eventdesignsby​rayna​.com

 

Faces

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.
