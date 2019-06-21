Edit ModuleShow Tags
2019 Best of the East Bay: Food

Savor all the tantalizing flavors that the East Bay has to offer.

By Lauren Bonney

Published:

Illustration by Chantal Bennett

Meet

Nik Sharma
Cookbook Author and Food Writer

The James Beard Award–nominated author of the 2018 cookbook Season: Big Flavors, Beautiful Food and curator of the highly regarded blog A Brown Table, Nik Sharma is changing the culinary game one recipe at a time. While a recipe for chocolate-chip cookies might not seem wholly original, it’s the way Sharma utilizes ingredients that’s taking traditional cuisine to a new level. Rather than a ho-hum cookie that calls for all-purpose flour, sugar, and store-bought chocolate, Sharma takes the reader on a journey to his native Mumbai and challenges home cooks to include a fragrant hit of ginger or the tickle of fresh-ground black pepper for a not-so-average baked good.

“I want to contribute something new,” the Oakland resident says. “I want to introduce flavors like tamarind, ghee, and jaggery—all flavors of my childhood—to the public that would otherwise be untouched.”

By using ingredients not typically found in the average American kitchen, Sharma hopes to highlight cultural cuisines and parts of the Indian diaspora that are undiscussed and underrepresented within the culinary world.

“Indian food is not just about curry,” he says. “I want to push the conversation to show that there’s a versatility to ingredients traditionally found in Indian cuisine.”

Sharma’s greatest passion is flavor. The San Francisco Chronicle columnist and recent Julia Child Award nominee asserts that applying unexpected spices to everyday cooking is easy, once you take that first step.

“A lot of people are scared of the unknown, even when it comes to ingredients,” Sharma says. “But it’s OK to fail, and not everyone is an expert. You just learn from your mistakes, and keep pushing forward.”

Sharma's Picks
Favorite restaurant: Dyafa in Jack London Square.
Favorite place to shop for spices: Oaktown Spice Shop in Oakland (“They’re very knowledgeable and ethical about how they source their inventory,” Sharma says), or Bombay Spice House in Berkeley “for spices commonly found in Indian cuisine.”
Favorite place to get fresh produce: Lake Merritt farmers market.

 

Photo courtesy of Millie's Kitchen

Flashback

Brunching Out

45 Years Millie’s Kitchen has been dishing out delicious meals. Lafayette’s favorite breakfast spot has been a fixture in the East Bay for decades, and this homey diner isn’t going anywhere. A regular Best of the East Bay winner, Millie’s provides locals with a reminder to slow down and enjoy the good stuff—whether it’s classic eggs Benedict, a juicy burger, or Millie’s famous coffee cake. And the servers at this cute little space deliver each plate with a friendly smile. yelp.com/biz/millies-kitchen-lafayette.

 

 

The chefs at Sauced BBQ and Spirits serve up Southern-style fare. Photo by Eva Kolenko.

Reader Picks

Bakery
A Sweet Affair Bakery, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Guilty Pleasures Bake Shop, Concord

Barbecue
Sauced BBQ and Spirits, Livermore and Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Back Forty Texas BBQ, Pleasant Hill

Burger
Roam Artisan Burgers, multiple locations
Runner-up: The Counter, Pleasanton and Walnut Creek

Chinese Restaurant
Uncle Yu’s, Lafayette
Runner-up: Ming’s, Pleasant Hill

Coffeehouse
Coffee Shop, multiple locations
Runners-up: Bondadoso Coffee and Tea Collective, Walnut Creek and States Coffee, Martinez

Deli
Genova Delicatessen, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Morucci’s, Walnut Creek

Ice Cream
Lottie’s Creamery, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: San Francisco Creamery, Walnut Creek

Indian Restaurant
Swad, Lafayette
Runner-up: Naan N Curry, Concord

Italian Restaurant
Montecatini Ristorante, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Prima, Walnut Creek

Puesto. Photo by Dylan and Jeni/Puesto.

Mexican Restaurant
Los Panchos, Danville
Runner-up: El Charro, Lafayette

New Restaurant
Puesto, Concord
Runner-up: Vic’s, Martinez

Pizza Place
Patxi’s Pizza, multiple locations
Runner-up: Rocco’s Ristorante Pizzeria, Walnut Creek

Thai Restaurant
Kacha Thai Bistro, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Lemongrass Bistro, Martinez

Vietnamese Restaurant
Vanessa’s Bistro 2, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Vanessa’s Bistro, Berkeley

Parada. Photo by Aubrie Pick.

Seafood Restaurant
Walnut Creek Yacht Club, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Scott’s Seafood Restaurant, Walnut Creek

Peruvian Restaurant
Parada, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Limón Rotisserie, Walnut Creek

Steak House
Flemings, Walnut Creek and Forbes Mill Steakhouse, Danville

Sushi Spot
Sasa, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Mikuni, Concord

 

 

Dynamic Duos

Looking for locally crafted food and drinks for your next gathering? Diablo has you covered with three surefire bite-and-beverage pairings for any occasion.

Rich sturgeon eggs from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar. Photo courtesy of Tsar Nicoulai Caviar.

 

Party: After-Dinner Affair
Drink: Bean Me Up! smoked coffee porter from Original Pattern Brewing Company in Oakland.
Eat: 70 percent dark chocolate bar from Berkeley’s Tcho.
Taste: A rich dessert on its own, this beer has notes of coffee, chocolate, and tobacco, making it a perfect partner for the roasted-malt undertones of the single-origin Ghana-sourced cacao bar. originalpatternbeer.com, tcho.com.

 

Page Mill Winery’s refreshing blanc de blanc. Photo by Andrea Masaschi.

Party: Swanky Soiree
Drink: 2014 blanc de blanc sparkling wine from Livermore’s Page Mill Winery.
Eat: American White Sturgeon Flagship artisanal caviar from Tsar Nicoulai Caviar in Concord.
Taste: The light, tiny bubbles in the crisp blanc de blanc—which is made with chardonnay grapes—perfectly complement the creamy finish of the sustainably raised caviar. pagemillwinery.com, tsar​nicoulai.com.

 

Party: Backyard Bash
Drink: Orchard Blend No. 1 hard cider from Richmond’s Far West Cider Co.
Eat: Salame Gentile from Fra’mani Handcrafted Foods in Berkeley.
Taste: Apples and pork are a classic pairing, and the combination of the coarse-ground cured meat with the semisweet finish of the fruit-forward beverage is no exception. farwestcider.com, framani.com.

 

 

Editors Picks

Eco-Friendly Café: Rooted Coffee Co., Pleasant Hill

Though small in size, this charming café and coffee roaster is on a mission to make a big environmental impact by offering only plant-based food and drinks. Unique “milks” made from peas, oats, almonds, and more are available to pour into the killer coffee. And the owners, a husband-and-wife team, serve all their menu items—including gluten-free cornmeal waffles and chia-seed pudding—in compostable containers. rootedcoffeeco.com.

 

Authentic Italian Ice Cream: Almare Gelato Italiano, Berkeley and Pleasanton

The owners of Almare, Alberto Malvestio and Simone Arpaio, hail from Italy, where Malvestio learned the secrets of traditional gelato-making from his great-uncle, a legend in the Italian frozen-dessert scene. Today, the duo employ those generations-old techniques to craft their own decadent gelato—and they source many of their ingredients from Italy too. The result is an incredibly rich treat that’s prepared fresh daily in a range of creative flavors. almaregelato.com.

 

Abstract Table. Photo by Dana Plucinski.

Artisanal Dining Experience: Abstract Table, Oakland

Innovative in its menu conception, business model, and artful plating, the permanent after-​hours pop-up inside The Gastropig is a whirl of creative energy, thanks to owners Andrew Greene and Duncan Kwitkor’s studio-​arts backgrounds. The painters turned chefs curate menus with seasonal and geographic themes and prepare delicious and attractive dishes every weekend during two seatings. This summer, diners will get tastes of global street food on the chefs’ culinary canvas. abstracttable.com.

 

Best-Dressed Drinks: Telefèric Barcelona, Walnut Creek

The beautiful and elegant sprinklings of orchids, viola petals, fresh herbs, and whole cinnamon sticks heighten the appeal of the tasty, thirst-quenching elixirs at this
Spanish tapas–style restaurant. Then there’s the clear, hand-cut ice, which adds an artful touch to the house cocktails. They’re so pretty, you’ll want to order seconds (or thirds). Just be careful on that staircase! telefericbarcelona.com.

 

Experimental Eats: Classic Cars West Beer Garden, Oakland

Not only does this eclectic Oakland space frequently host DJ sets and weekend concerts, but the 100 percent vegan restaurant is also home to an art gallery and a classic car showroom. The gallery presents bimonthly exhibitions of works by local artists, and the vintage automobiles range from midcentury European sports cars and American muscle cars to the occasional prewar gem. classiccarswestbeergarden.com.

 

 

Burger Breakdown

Diablo deconstructs the comfort-food classic. Illustrations by Roxanne Pasibe

When it comes to burgers, there’s nothing better than picking up a patty from this year’s Best Burger winner, Roam Artisan Burgers, which has locations in Lafayette, Oakland, and San Ramon. But if you are feeling a little epicurious, consider making your burgers at home using the freshest, uber-local produce and products money can buy.

 

Buns
Semifreddi’s Bakery, Kensington
semifreddis.com

 

 

Organic Ketchup
Frog Hollow Farm, Brentwood
froghollow.com

 

 

Lettuce and Tomatoes
Happy Acre Farm, Sunol
happyacrefarm.com (available at the Pleasanton farmers market)

 

 

Pickles
Preserved, Oakland
preservedgoods.com

 

 

Bacon
Clove and Hoof, Oakland
cloveandhoofoakland.com

 

 

Meat
The Local Butcher Shop, Berkeley
thelocalbutchershop.com

 

 

Gluten-Free Buns
Mariposa Baking Co., Oakland
mariposabaking.com

 

 

Faces

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.
