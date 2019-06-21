Edit ModuleShow Tags
2019 Best of the East Bay: Nightlife

Hit the town and pick your poison at fun and festive hangouts.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Published:

Illustration by Chantal Bennett

Meet

Jim Telford
Owner of Residual Sugar

Starting a new business in the middle of a recession may sound counterintuitive, but that leap of faith launched Jim Telford on a path to success.

“There’s always a silver lining,” Telford says. For him, that was realizing his longtime dream of opening a wine bar, bringing Residual Sugar to Walnut Creek. Inspired by fellow Walnut Creek restaurant Prima, Telford went against the California grain and highlighted bottles from the Old World.

“I was looking at the millennials,” Telford explains. “I knew they would crave something different.”

He was right. Since its 2010 debut, Residual Sugar has  drawn droves with its extensive list of worldly vinos and unpretentious atmosphere, becoming a favorite spot—and winning our Best of the East Bay award for Best Wine Bar for eight consecutive years, including 2019. Telford says he has regulars who’ve been coming weekly since the launch.

Walnut Creek imbibers weren’t the only ones to take notice. The developer behind Concord’s Veranda approached Telford to open another location in the shopping center, and the second iteration of Residual Sugar was born in October. The concept remains the same, but the new locale boasts a 100-person patio, firepits, and a full kitchen, in addition to offering 50 global varietals.

Between opening the Residual Sugars, Telford introduced Rooftop. Crowning a three-story building in Walnut Creek—and providing sweeping views of downtown and Mount Diablo—the swanky restaurant and bar emphasizes fun cocktails and phenomenal food. Throw in a retractable roof, and you get one of the hottest nightlife spots in the East Bay.

Telford plans to further expand his mini empire in the near future. “I’ll likely be opening more Residual Sugar locations,” he hints. “But you’ll have to wait and see where. .... I want to share my passion and offer people a taste of the world without them having to leave the confines of their hometown.”

What East Bay food and beverage businesses inspired you? “John Rittmaster and Peter Chastain at Prima started it all,” Telford says. “They were the pioneers of the Walnut Creek culinary scene, and they set the bar really high. I also love the food and drinks at Walnut Creek Yacht Club. No one is more hardworking than [chef-owner] Kevin Weinberg.”

 

 

Reader Picks

 

Happy Hour
Revel Kitchen and Bar, Danville
Runner-up: Jack’s Restaurant and Bar, Pleasant Hill

 

The Last Word. Photo by Imaginem Productions.

LGBTQ+ Bar
Club 1220, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: The White Horse, Oakland

 

Craft Cocktails
The Last Word, Livermore
Runner-up: Rooftop, Walnut Creek

 

 

Epidemic Ales. Photo by Brandon Roberts.

Taproom/Brewery
Epidemic Ales, Concord
Runner-up: Calicraft, Walnut Creek

 

Live Music Spot
WiseGirl Ristorante, Pleasant Hill
Runner-up: Armando’s, Martinez

 

Dive Bar
Roundup Saloon, Lafayette
Runner-up: Dan’s, Walnut Creek

 

 

Editor Picks

Longest-Loved Pub: The Albatross, Berkeley

Berkeley’s oldest pub has been a cherished local haunt for the past 55 years—and for good reason. Stepping inside the cozy, rustic bar, you won’t see patrons falling over drunk or need to shout over loud music. Instead, you can easily settle in at a table with a pint, play a game of chess (or one of the 16 board games), pony up to the pool table, and munch on the all-you-can-eat popcorn. Between the Tuesday night dart tournaments and the famous Sunday pub quiz, fun can be found here any night of the week. albatrosspub.com.

 

Most Extensive Booze Variety: Sauced BBQ and Spirits, Livermore and Walnut Creek

This lively barbecue joint has brought a slice of the South to the East Bay, but—as its double entendre name implies—Sauced also draws crowds with its wide-ranging bar program, offering 20-plus cocktails, more than a dozen rotating taps, and over 100 brands of whiskey. Every third Friday of the month, the Walnut Creek location hosts drag queen bingo night (no tickets necessary), where guests are encouraged to get their glamour on with the vivacious host, Mahlae Balenciaga. saucedbbqandspirits.com.

 

Retro Junkie. Photo by Humberto Becerra.

Excuse to Relive The Reagan Era: Retro Junkie, Walnut Creek

Experience a blast from the past at this ’80s-inspired nightclub, where you can dance the night away and enjoy old-school arcade games (Ms. Pac-Man, anyone?). The nostalgia is also captured in the new drinks menu, which features creative libations such as the Cherry Popakazzi, a strong concoction laced with Ciroc red berry vodka and enhanced with a Pop Rocks–candied rim. Come for the cocktails and games, then stay for the live music and DJ beats. retrojunkiebar.com.

 

 

Photo by Getty Images/Jason Koermer.

Flashback

A Funny Thing Happened…

3 Homes the East Bay comedy club Tommy T’s has had since the ‘70s. The exuberant Oakland native Tommy Thomas launched his first laugh house in San Leandro in the late 1970s and then opened a second location in Concord. In 2006, under the direction of franchise owner Rick Fields, Tommy T’s found a lasting home in Pleasanton, where it has continued to attract local talent as well as big-name comics, such as Craig Ferguson, Marlon Wayans (pictured), and Cedric the Entertainer, who takes the stage July 12 and 13. tommyts.com.

 

 

Thirst-Quenching Thoroughfares

Eager to enjoy an evening of bar-hopping without racking up too many Uber charges? Here are the best neighborhoods for a good, old-fashioned bar crawl.

Ireland comes to California at Sláinte. Photo by Kelly Puleio.

 

Jack London Square, Oakland
1. Pull up a stool, grab a heady pint of Guinness (or a quintessential cocktail), throw some darts, and listen to live Irish music at the East Bay’s own piece of Ireland, Sláinte. slainteoakland.com.
2. Enjoy an evening on the waterfront with a classic libation or local craft brew at the kitschy, 136-year-old Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon, where author Jack London did his homework as a schoolboy. heinoldsfirstandlastchance.com.
3. The esteemed Japanese restaurant, upscale bar, and intimate music venue Yoshi’s has been a Jack London Square staple since its debut in 1997, fostering local talent and attracting such noteworthy jazz, soul, and other musicians as Kenny G, Arturo Sandoval, and Herb Alpert. yoshis.com.
4. With tasty tipples, an energetic dance floor, and comforting bar bites (which celebrity chef Guy Fieri couldn’t get enough of on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives), Brix 581 was made for drinking, dancing, and late-night revelry. brix581.com.

 

Photo by Nat and Cody Gantz.

Locust Street, Walnut Creek
1. Get the night started at Torsap Thai Kitchen, a new hot spot dishing up delectable Thai fare and creative cocktails like the Hanuman Gin Fizz—a vibrant, flower-adorned elixir featuring lemongrass-infused gin, egg white, deep-sea foam, and fresh lime. torsapthaikitchen.com.
2. Landlocked suburbanites have long flocked to the venerable, nautically themed Walnut Creek Yacht Club to drink (and eat) like sailors. Sip the famous mai tai or the off-menu “No Name” to feel as though you’re on the high seas. wcyc.net.
3. The Western-themed watering hole Broderick Roadhouse beckons with its lively bar pouring signature craft cocktails and boozy milkshakes. Sit back and savor one of the strong concoctions, or throw down the discounted whiskey shot of the day on a quick stop. broderickroadhouse.com.
4. Belly up to the bright, bustling bar of Limón Rotisserie to enjoy perfect pisco sours, house-made sangria, and the eponymous punch laced with pisco, pineapple and ginger syrups, lemon, and rhubarb bitters. limonrotisserie.com.

 

Main Street, Pleasanton
1. Swing by the speakeasy-style Beer Baron Bar and Kitchen just off the corner of St. Mary and Main streets, where you can find elevated pub grub, 15-plus craft beers on tap, more than 250 whiskeys, and innovative libations starring local and seasonal ingredients. beerbaronbar.com.
2. Sabio on Main not only serves Spanish-style tapas but also stellar, upscale drinks—like the award-winning Tennessee Tiki (rye whiskey, house-made tiki mix, fresh citrus, and bitters). sabiopleasanton.com.
3. Oenophiles descend upon Pairings Wine Bar, which boasts more than 100 vinos alongside 18 themed wine flights with fun names like Pretty in Pink and The Italian Job. Sip and swirl on the front patio to soak up the warm summer nights and live tunes. pairingscellars.com.
4. Choose from 16 local microbrews on tap at McKay’s Taphouse and Beer Garden, then take a seat out on the dog-friendly patio and revel in the relaxed ambience under twinkling string lights. (If it’s a Saturday night, you can enjoy live music too.) mckaysbeergarden.com.

 

Faces

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.
Find us on Facebook