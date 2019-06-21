Edit ModuleShow Tags
2019 Best of the East Bay: Shopping

Fill up your reusable bags with top-tier goods at local retailers.

By Samantha Durbin and Morgan Mitchell

Published:

Illustration by Chantal Bennett

Meet

Pamela Donahue
Personal Shopper and Stylist at Neiman Marcus

Classic, comfortable, wearable. That’s how personal shopper Pamela Donahue, of the Walnut Creek Neiman Marcus, describes Northern California style. “It’s a look that can take you anywhere,” she explains. Sounds about right—which is why women trust Donahue for their everyday style needs.

When clients come to her seeking wardrobe answers, Donahue updates them on the latest trends and teaches them how to dress to best flatter their bodies and increase their self-confidence—which is what makes her a pro. Donahue is more than a girlfriend shopping with you; she’ll suggest something you wouldn’t have considered that may pleasantly surprise you. For instance: “Ditch the skinny jeans and try a flared pair instead, with a pump rather than an open-toed wedge, which makes every body type appear longer and leaner,” she says. Donahue will show you how to wrap a lightweight scarf—her vote for one of the most perfect accessories—around a T-shirt in an effortlessly chic way.

Her clients’ favorite brands include Rag and Bone, Tom Ford, Vince, Ramy Brook, and Stella McCartney. She makes sure they have a few staples, including classic pumps, a single-breasted blazer, dark denim flared jeans, and a well-made belt. Donahue wants her customers to leave feeling ready to take on the world. That’s why she’s taken her passion for outfitting a step further, by helping students at the Stanford Graduate School of Business find their personal professional styles, readying them for the workforce and for pitching their ideas to potential investors. 

Donahue's Picks
Go-to shop: “Zara in Walnut Creek is ideal for perfect tees and on-trend dresses,” Donahue says.
Favorite local designer: Big Kiss Little Kiss in Walnut Creek makes “fun, playful clothes for busy kids,” Donahue notes. “Best of all, they’re made with sustainable fabrics.”
Favorite jewelry shop: Alamo-based Love You More. “[Owner Gaby Ghorbani’s] stylish jewelry … empowers women,” says Donahue. —S.D.

 

Rakestraw Books. Photo courtesy of Rakestraw Books.

Reader Picks

Bookstore
Half Price Books, multiple locations
Runner-up: Rakestraw Books, Danville

 

Men's Clothing Store
Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette
Runner-up: Patrick James, Danville

 

Vici. Photo courtesy of Vici.

Sporting Goods Store
Sports Basement, multiple locations
Runner-up: Dick’s Sporting Goods, multiple locations

 

Women's Clothing Boutique
Vici, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Pink Arrows Boutique, Benicia

 

Gift Shop
Wish, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: Lemon, Danville

 

Plant Nursery
Orchard Nursery, Lafayette
Runner-up: Sloat Garden Center, Pleasant Hill

 

Beauty Store
Lafayette Beauty Store and Salon, Lafayette
Runner-up: Essence Beauty Supply, Oakland

 

Orchard Nursery. Photo courtesy of Orchard Nursery.

Plus-Size Boutique
Harper Greer, Lafayette
Runner-up: In Full Swing, Oakland

 

Consignment Shop
Labels Luxury Consignment, Walnut Creek
Runner-up: A Dress Change Consignment, Danville

 

Jewelry Store
Heller Jewelers, San Ramon
Runners-up: D and D Jewelry, Walnut Creek and Spitz Jewelers, Walnut Creek

 

Elsie Green. Photo courtesy of Elsie Green.

Shoe Store
Tootsies, Alameda and Oakland
Runner-up: Nordstrom, Pleasanton and Walnut Creek

 

Home Decor Store
Elsie Green, Concord
Runner-up: HomeGoods, multiple locations

 

Editor Picks

Recently Reincarnated Bookstore: Half Price Books, Concord

After 18 years in business, the Todos Santos Plaza location of Half Price Books—the 2019 reader pick for Best Bookstore in the East Bay—closed its doors in May. But we bring you good news: The local favorite has found a new home in the Willows Shopping Center and is due to reopen in late November. Until then, Half Price Books lovers will have to travel to the Berkeley, Dublin, or Fremont outposts to buy tomes for less. hpb.com. —M.M.

 

Lesley Evers. Photo by Amelia Plumb.

Boutique on Wheels: Gypsy Boutique, Pleasanton

You may have heard of Airstream campers, but have you ever heard of an Airstream shop? Well, now you have. Gypsy Boutique—which usually parks in Pleasanton—presents deals on wheels, with its carefully curated selection of feminine, boho-chic attire. The mobile storefront allows the boutique to travel around, so don’t be surprised if you see the shiny silver store at local farmers or flea markets. facebook.com/gypsy​boutiqueshop. —M.M.

 

East Bay-Made Fashion: Lesley Evers, Oakland

Not only is designer Lesley Evers an Oakland resident with a flagship store in Rockridge, but she also proudly produces every one of her pieces in Oakland. So her brightly printed dresses, separates, and scarves represent the East Bay in more ways than one—which might be why Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf has been spotted wearing Lesley Evers creations on more than one occasion. lesleyevers.com. —M.M.

 

Photo courtesy of Orchard Nursery

Flashback

Rooted in the Community

42 Years Lazy K has been open at Lafayette’s Orchard Nursery. Owner Tom Courtright decided to transform his family home on the property into a gift shop in 1977. The store—named for the house of the land’s original ranch owners—has provided the community with nature-themed decor, apparel, and accessories ever since. orchardnursery.com. —M.M.

 

 

 

Find stylish threads at Neiman Marcus in Broadway Plaza. Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

A Whole New Mall Game

When it comes to massive shopping centers, the East Bay has more than its fair share. Here are some tidbits about three of our favorites.

City Center Bishop Ranch, San Ramon
November 2018: Opened
16 Eateries
7 Acres
18 Stores
Newest tenants: Heller Jewelers, Sephora, and Unionmade
Standout tenant: M by Maggie Rizer
Trivia: Designed by star architects at Renzo Piano Building Workshop, in collaboration with Bar Architects.
Transit: County Connection buses arrive from the Walnut Creek and Dublin BART stations.

 

Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek
September 2016: Redesign completed
11 Eateries
24 Acres
71 Stores
Newest tenant: Forevermark by Padis Jewelry
Standout tenant: Neiman Marcus
Trivia: Confused or need help? You can text the Broadway Plaza concierge with questions at (925) 948-8826.
Transit: Walnut Creek’s free downtown trolley goes from BART to Broadway Plaza.

 

San Francisco Premium Outlets, Livermore
2012: Opened
2015: Expanded
18 Eateries
42 Acres
164 Stores
Newest tenants: Champion and Bath and Body Works
Standout tenant: Eredi Pisano
Trivia: It is California’s largest outdoor outlet shopping mall.
Transit: An Outlet Hop tour bus takes shoppers to the outlets from downtown San Francisco. —M.M.

 

Faces

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.
