2019 Best of the East Bay

Diablo’s annual roundup of our editors’ and readers’ favorite local icons, businesses, and activities.

Our readers count on Diablo to highlight the incredible people, places, and things that make the East Bay so special—and we rely on you to recommend your top spots too. Here, in our annual Best of the East Bay extravaganza, we present our readers’ favorite businesses, plus a formidable lineup of luminaries, products, services, and more that deserve recognition. So, raise a glass to the Best of the East Bay class of 2019—and, in honor of Diablo’s 40th anniversary, to the local institutions and perennial winners that have delighted us through the decades.