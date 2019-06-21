Cover to Cover: An Update on the East Bay's Brightest Stars

Diablo looks back at previous Best of the East Bay issues and asks: What are our former cover stars doing now?

In addition to the barbershops, boutiques, bars, and other businesses that Diablo honors each July in our Best of the East Bay issue, we also celebrate some of our region’s preeminent people—including trailblazers in athletics, entertainment, and public service. Now, with Diablo’s 40th anniversary upon us, we’re reflecting on the homegrown figures who have graced our Best of the East Bay covers in years past—and the strides they have made since Diablo selected them to represent our region’s very best.

Sports

Stephen Curry, 2014, 2015, and 2017

Our three-time cover champion (and two-time NBA MVP and six-time All-Star) continues to play point guard for the Golden State Warriors. Off the court, Curry became an investor and leading brand ambassador for the tech-device company Palm in October of last year. He also cofounded Unanimous Media—which partnered with Sony in 2018 to produce a variety of projects in the entertainment, electronics, video game, and virtual reality spheres—and acted as executive producer on the faith-based film Breakthrough, released in April, and the documentary Emanuel, which came out in June.

Barry Zito, 2003 and 2005

An icon of Bay Area baseball, Zito pitched for the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants until his retirement in 2015. He finished his illustrious career with 165 wins and was named an All-Star three times (in 2002, 2003, and 2006). After leaving Major League Baseball, he began a music career and released an EP, No Secrets, in 2017. He also co­authored Curveball, a memoir about faith and baseball, which will be released in September.

Natalie Coughlin, 2012

Raised in Vallejo and Concord, Coughlin earned her superstar-​swimmer status by winning 12 Olympic medals between 2004 and 2012. She was inducted into the UC Berkeley Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014, and the Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame and Pac-12 Hall of Honor in 2019. In February, Coughlin published her first cookbook, Cook to Thrive: Recipes to Fuel Body and Soul. She was a featured commentator during the FINA Champions Swim Series in Budapest in May, and co-owns and operates Gaderian Wines in St. Helena.

Entertainment

Rita Moreno, 2002

Multitalented performer Moreno has taken on count­less film and television roles since 2002, including starring as Lydia on the Netflix series One Day at a Time. In 2006, she played Amanda Wingfield in Berkeley Rep’s production of The Glass Menagerie, and in 2011 returned to her hometown theater’s stage for a one-woman show. In addition to receiving the National Medal of Arts, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and myriad other honors, Moreno was given a Peabody Career Achievement Award in May—making her a rare PEGOT (Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award) winner. She is currently working on Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story reboot, which she’s both acting in and producing.

Dwayne Johnson, 2010

Hayward-born Johnson has found unprecedented box office success starring in blockbuster films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Moana, and the Fast and Furious franchise. Since July 2010, his films have grossed more than $2.75 billion, and in 2017 he ranked at number two on Forbes’s list of the world’s highest-paid actors. Johnson was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2016 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. See him this year in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (due out next month), as well as a Jumanji sequel.

Zendaya, 2018

Last fall—shortly after gracing our summer cover—actress and style icon Zendaya voiced Meechee in the animated movie Smallfoot, and was named a global women’s ambassador for the fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger. She also became a spokesmodel for the beauty company Lancôme in 2019. The in-demand, Oakland-bred actress has several film and TV projects out this summer, including the current HBO drama series Euphoria and Spider-​Man: Far From Home (in theaters July 2). She is slated to play Chani in the 2020 film adaptation of Dune.

Social Impact

Christy Turlington Burns, 2000 and 2008

After her last Diablo cover appearance, Walnut Creek native and former supermodel Turlington Burns obtained a master’s degree in public health from Columbia University. She directed the 2010 documentary No Woman, No Cry, which chronicled the experience of motherhood in four countries, and the same year founded Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit focused on maternal health. She was named among Glamour’s 2013 Women of the Year and Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2014. In February, she returned to the runway for the first time in 25 years, walking in Marc Jacobs’s New York fashion week show.

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, 2009

The heroic pilot responsible for the 2009 Miracle on the Hudson landing, Danville resident Sullenberger retired from U.S. Airways in 2010 after a 30-year aviation career. He published two books, 2009’s Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters and 2012’s Making a Difference: Stories of Vision and Courage From America’s Leaders. CBS News hired him in 2011 as an expert on aviation and safety, and he gives lectures and keynotes on similar topics. This year, Sully joined the advisory board for a project that plans to build a monument to the world’s first airline, the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line.

And Don’t Forget…

Jason Giambi, 2001

The former Oakland A’s superstar left Major League Baseball in 2015 with 440 career home runs, 1,441 RBIs, five All-Star appearances, and two Silver Slugger awards.

Charlie Hunter, 2003

Since 2003, Berkeley-raised guitarist Hunter has released 12 albums as either the frontman of a band or a solo artist. He continues to tour, and will perform in four Bay Area cities in August (including in Albany, at the Ivy Room, on August 9).

Kristi Yamaguchi, 2003

A published children’s-book author and Dancing With the Stars champion, Olympic gold-medalist figure skater Yamaguchi—who was born in Hayward and currently resides in Alamo—has focused on her nonprofit Always Dream Foundation, particularly its efforts to improve Bay Area childhood literacy.

Daphne Zuniga, 2006

Among other roles, the Berkeley-born Zuniga played Victoria Davis on TV’s One Tree Hill from 2008 to 2012. She coproduced and codirected the 2007 documentary The Future We Will Create: Inside the World of TED and directed the upcoming drama The Protégé. She is also an environmental activist.

Baron Davis, 2007

Former Warriors basketball star Davis played in the NBA until 2012. He is now a studio analyst for The NBA on TNT, and a regular panelist on TNT’s Players Only.

Nate Schierholtz, 2011

Educated in Danville and Hayward, ex-Giant Schierholtz played professional baseball in the U.S. and Japan until 2016. He has worked in real estate investment since 2012.

Lyndsy Fonseca, 2013

The Oakland-born, Moraga-bred Fonseca has continued acting, appearing in films and TV shows including Kick-Ass 2, How I Met Your Mother, Marvel’s Agent Carter, and RePlay. She will also star in the short film Agent Emerson, currently in postproduction.