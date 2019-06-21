Edit ModuleShow Tags
Five Questions for Namwali Serpell

By Deborah Kirk

Published:

Photo by Peg Skorpinski

Namwali Serpell—a Zambia-born writer and associate professor of English at UC Berkeley—made a literary splash this year with the publication of her first novel, The Old Drift. Called “extraordinary” by Salman Rushdie, “dazzling” by The New York Times, and compared to works by Tolstoy and Virgil, The Old Drift is an epic achievement by one of the most original voices writing today. 

 

Q: You’ve received such high praise for The Old Drift. Does all this acclaim put pressure on you now?

A: I’m very happy and grateful, of course. … For me, writing is a conversation with other people, be it those writers who’ve inspired or angered me, or the readers who will recognize my nods to texts they’ve also read—a communal literary history. I don’t feel pressure, because no one could ever sensibly ask me to replicate this monstropolous, idiosyncratic novel, nor to develop a “brand” based on it. What I feel, in fact, is a greater sense of freedom.

 

Q: How did you tell a story that both captures the particulars of Zambia and speaks to the human condition in general?

A: Every work of literature is both particular and universal. This is built into the dual nature of language, which is colored by our individual experiences, but works as a shared medium of communication. What has long been considered “universal” is the default portrayal of a white, male, straight hero, but that is in fact deeply particular (a minority subset, statistically speaking), “familiar” to the rest of the world only because we’ve been fed it for centuries.

 

Q: How do you balance your work as a professor with your writing?

A: I write on the weekends, in the summers, and when I’m on sabbatical. I have to separate the two kinds of work, or I find myself writing a kind of meta-prose: an analysis of the story I’m trying to write rather than the story itself. ... Working with students, especially editing their prose, is helpful in that it often reminds me to follow my own advice. And it’s inspiring to see students encounter literary effects for the first time and then learn how to create them themselves.

 

Q: What is your next writing project?

A: I have two nonfiction projects in the works: a book about why I love-hate American Psycho, and a book about strange faces. I have five other novels I want to write, including one that I worked on for about five years and that is sitting in a drawer, waiting to be dusted off and reforged in the cool fires of retrospect.

 

Q: What’s your ideal East Bay day?

A: Sitting on the steps under the Berkeley Campanile on a hot, clear day, looking out at the view of the Golden Gate Bridge.

 

Faces

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.
