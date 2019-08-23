Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sure Footed

East Bay shoe designers put their best feet forward.

By Deborah Kirk

Published:

Photo courtesy of Bells and Becks

 

Quality Craftsmanship: Bells and Becks

“I am passionate about slow fashion,” says Tamar Miller, who founded her luxury women’s footwear label, Bells and Becks, in 2018. “I wanted to create a small, curated collection, made of top-quality leather and manufactured in Italy by master craftsmen.” To date, Miller—a UC Berkeley alumna and footwear-industry veteran who runs her e-business out of her South Bay home—has designed some 20 styles, all of which are comfortable and sophisticated. Prices range from $185 to $435. bellsandbecks.com.

 

Photo by Heidi Alletzhauser

Photo by Heidi Alletzhauser

Happy Tootsies: Livie and Luca

Emeryville-based brand Livie and Luca wants to ensure that kids have happy feet. Friends and designers Amie Garcia and Mitzi Rivas, who launched their business in 2005, make shoes with “the joyful essence of children in mind,” combining comfort, sustainable materials, and whimsical details in lines for boys and girls. From leather boots with appliquéd birds to sandals adorned with unicorns (right, $58–$64), these kicks will enchant the younger set. livieandluca.com.

 

Photo courtesy of Freda Salvador

Photo courtesy of Freda Salvador

Heart and Sole: Freda Salvador

Designed in the Bay Area and handmade in Spain, the Freda Salvador shoe collection includes funky sneakers, refined sandals, and edgy boots-—-in short, a mix of styles both elevated and uncon-ventional. Designers Cristina Palomo-Nelson and Megan Papay define the typical “Freda girl” as “bold, ambitious, and distinctive”—qualities borne out by such covetable creations as the yellow Ivy flat (right, $325). fredasalvador.com.

 

Faces

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $25,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
