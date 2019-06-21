The East Bay's 3D-Printed Goods

Local 3D printing enterprises are revolutionizing the way we dress, decorate, and play.

By Emilie White

Well Spoke’N

The Milpitas company Arevo teamed up with Franco Bicycles in Southern California to create this unique electric bike, the Emery One, which features an innovative single-piece 3D-printed frame, constructed with continuous carbon-​​fiber placement. Sustainability-​focused Arevo develops technology that 3D prints composite parts for mass use, cutting down the bike frame’s production time from 18 weeks to just a few days. $5,500, emerybikes.com.

Arm Candy

Revitalize your jewelry game with the striking 3D-printed Carpus cuff bracelet designed by Viscera, which is headquartered in Oakland. The statement piece is a prime example of founder and creative director Ari Takata-Vasquez’s dedication to blending functional and experimental styles. Offered in a variety of materials (such as steel, bronze, and plastic), the bracelet’s color and size are up to you. $198, shopviscera.com.

String Theory

The husband-and-wife-led design and software company Hova Labs, based in Oakland, used PLA filament and an open-source license to develop the acoustic Hovalin violin, which can be printed at home with a consumer 3D printer. Inspired by the legendary Stradivarius string instruments, it is available in a variety of colors and would make a noteworthy gift for a classical musician or high-tech aficionado. (Fans of Hawaiian music can soon get in on the action, too: Hova is working on creating a 3D-printable ukulele.) $600, hovalabs.com.

Guiding Light

“An ode to maritime design” is how the designers of this 3D-printed lamp describe their striking, lantern-like creation. Called the 7th Order table lamp, it can be ordered online in four colors from the Bay Area–based company Gantri, which prints and manufactures more than 100 modern, superminimal lamp designs at its cutting-edge San Leandro facility. $148, gantri.com.

Frock of Ages

Ministry of Supply boasts a wide range of “scientifically better dress clothes” for both men and women. This sweater dress—part of the San Francisco retailer’s 3D Print Knit line—epitomizes the company’s goal of providing comfy alternatives to restrictive professional wear. The cozy garment also retains its shape, comes in nine colors, and provides wool-esque warmth for the wearer. $285, ministryof​supply.com.