Top July Events in the East Bay

Taste the terroir of Livermore Valley; fly high at the Berkeley Kite Festival; and more.

By Caroline Stewart

Published:

Jack Lawrence, Jack White, Patrick Keeler, and Brendan Benson of the Raconteurs.

Photo by David James Swanson

Cool Concord Cars

7/2 The city of Concord presents its annual free car show at Todos Santos Plaza, where local auto enthusiasts come out in droves to display their classic and special drives. Try to guess which cars will win the victory prizes, and stay for the city’s Tuesday Night Blues music showcase. cityofconcord.org.

 

Dance

San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival

7/6, 7/7, 7/13, 7/14 North America’s largest and longest-​​​running world-dance festival hosts four shows at Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley. Dancers and musicians representing 28 styles including Chinese classical, Cajun social, and Afro-Peruvian will perform; the first weekend also features an Ohlone blessing. sfethnicdancefestival.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night

7/11 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In July, sing and shake your hips along with Elvis Presley in 1964’s Viva Las Vegas. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Opera

Susannah

7/12, 7/14 Award-winning soprano Shana Blake Hill leads the cast of Susannah, the beloved American opera that tells the story of a teenager targeted by vicious gossip in a small Tennessee town. Produced by Festival Opera, the performances take place at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. festivalopera.com.

 

Nostalgia

’90s Experience

7/12–8/31 Relive the 1990s at this interactive pop-up museum featuring fashion, music, and pop-culture relics from the pre–social media decade. Expect tributes to pagers, Nirvana, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Friends—among many other flashbacks that engage all five senses—at this 6,000-square-foot blast from the past in Oakland’s Jack London Square. experiencethe90s.com.

 

Theater

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

7/20–8/4 Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre heads to Livermore’s Bankhead Theater to stage the popular biblical musical following Joseph, his coat of many colors, and his 11 brothers. Featuring the signature song “Any Dream Will Do,” this production comes on the heels of the musical’s 50th anniversary. lvpac.org.

 

Music

The Raconteurs

7/24 Jack White’s indie-rock supergroup The Raconteurs treat fans to a live show at Oakland’s Fox Theater following the June release of their new album, Help Us Stranger—the band’s first record in more than a decade. An online ticket purchase includes a physical copy of the LP. thefoxoakland.com.

 

Food and Wine

Taste Our Terroir

7/25–7/28 This Livermore Valley Wine Country event pairs 19 winemakers with local chefs for a culinary competition at Ruby Hill Winery’s Casa Real Event Center in Pleasanton, where guests can sample all the dishes and cast a vote for their favorites. Workshops, dinners, tastings, and outdoor activities round out the weekend. lvwine.org.

 

Art

Kal Spelletich: Significance Machines and Purposeful Robots

7/25–12/8 Artist Kal Spelletich blends the concepts of prayer and meditation with technology in this exhibition at Moraga’s Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art. Visitors can interact with robots that help humans to focus and relax. stmarys-ca.edu.

 

Festival

Benicia Waterfront Festival

7/27–7/28 Pay tribute to Benicia’s scenic perch along the Carquinez Strait with two days of summer fun on the First Street Green. The festivities include a vendors market; food, beer, and wine; live music; and a kids’ area. beniciamainstreet.org.

 

Outdoors

Berkeley Kite Festival

7/27–7/28 Marvel at beautiful, high-flying kites and participate in (or just watch) kite-making and flying lessons, competitions, and demonstrations at this annual event at Golden Gate Fields. There’s food and live music on the agenda too. highlinekites​.com.

 

Festival

Art and Soul Oakland

7/27–7/28 Located between Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in downtown Oakland, this year’s popular Art and Soul festival features a live performance from the Grammy Award–winning Oakland–bred artist Fantastic Negrito on Sunday, July 28; dance battles and showcases; artisan booths; and a kid’s zone hosted by the beloved East Bay children’s-music group the Alphabet Rockers. artandsouloakland.com.

 

Faces

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.

Ziggurat

The Oakland Museum of California’s gardens overflowed with more than 250 guests during this yearly fundraising gala. Guest chefs Reem Assil and Barbara Llewellyn provided the scrumptious bites, while the auction offered bidders experiential packages. In keeping with the current Queer California: Untold Stories exhibit, the evening’s entertainment featured Oaklash, a drag and queer performance group.

Black and White Ball

In celebration of its six years of providing free transportation to cancer patients in Alameda County, Drivers for Survivors hosted its yearly ball in Pleasanton. The entertainment was top-notch, including Marcie Dodd (previously seen in Wicked on Broadway) and accomplished pianist Carol Weiss; the keynote address was given by Dr. Laura Esserman.

Sparkles and Spurs

Denizens of the East Bay headed to Round Hill Country Club in Alamo and kicked up their heels to support Hospice East Bay at the annual Celebration of Care Gala, raising around $200,000 to aid the nonprofit’s programs and services. This year’s theme, Sparkles and Spurs, meant that the more than 300 guests came dressed in their cowboy-best, sporting boots, Stetsons, and chunky belt buckles.

Ragin’ Cajun

The Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation, which offers alternative treatments to patients with cancer, welcomed over 320 sponsors and supporters to its annual Ragin’ Cajun event. The Tri-Valley bash featured an African–inspired feast and music.

The Art of Travel

To celebrate its spring campaign The Art of Travel, Neiman Marcus hosted a fashion show at its Walnut Creek location. Entrepreneur Sheryl Grant and social media influencer Sydel Curry-Lee (whose famous family members in attendance included her brother Stephen Curry) spoke at the event, which featured sips, bites, and the opportunity to shop the latest trends with help from jet-setting fashion experts as well.

Imagine Gala

Opportunity Junction furthered its mission of transforming the lives of low-income families in East Contra Costa with its 2019 fete, which featured gourmet food, drinks, both live and silent bidding, dancing, and inspirational entertainment.

Power of Kindness

Old Hollywood glam met giving back at this special event from Party In-Kindness. With the mission of raising funds for the Katie Nues Foundation for Katie’s Clinic at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland—which aids patients and their families affected by Rett Syndrome—guests heard from heartwarming speakers and danced to tunes from DJ Lance Callanta.

Fire and Light Soiree

The Crucible’s signature fundraiser returned for its 20th year, and the industrial arts center celebrated the occasion with the unveiling of a major piece of collaborative art that incorporated many locally sourced elements, including steel from an old span of the Bay Bridge. There were also cocktails, a catered dinner, and a live art auction.

Night in Havana

San Leandro’s Davis Street Family Resource Center raised more than $150,000 at this flamboyant, Cuban-themed evening of dinner and dancing; CEO Rose Padilla Johnson proudly announced that it was the organization’s highest-grossing event to date. The funds will help low-income families in the area improve their quality of life through both short- and long-term assistance.

Rock the CASA

ABC7 San Francisco news anchor Dan Ashley returned to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek with his yearly fundraiser for Court Appointed Special Advocates, Friends of Camp Concord, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Always a star-studded event (Cheap Trick and Melissa Etheridge have performed in the past), the 2019 extravaganza featured “Lady Marmalade” singer Patti LaBelle.
