Top July Events in the East Bay

Taste the terroir of Livermore Valley; fly high at the Berkeley Kite Festival; and more.

By Caroline Stewart

Jack Lawrence, Jack White, Patrick Keeler, and Brendan Benson of the Raconteurs. Photo by David James Swanson

Cool Concord Cars

7/2 The city of Concord presents its annual free car show at Todos Santos Plaza, where local auto enthusiasts come out in droves to display their classic and special drives. Try to guess which cars will win the victory prizes, and stay for the city’s Tuesday Night Blues music showcase. cityofconcord.org.

Dance

San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival

7/6, 7/7, 7/13, 7/14 North America’s largest and longest-​​​running world-dance festival hosts four shows at Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley. Dancers and musicians representing 28 styles including Chinese classical, Cajun social, and Afro-Peruvian will perform; the first weekend also features an Ohlone blessing. sfethnicdancefestival.org.

Movie

Free Movie Night

7/11 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In July, sing and shake your hips along with Elvis Presley in 1964’s Viva Las Vegas. lamorindatheatres.com.

Opera

Susannah

7/12, 7/14 Award-winning soprano Shana Blake Hill leads the cast of Susannah, the beloved American opera that tells the story of a teenager targeted by vicious gossip in a small Tennessee town. Produced by Festival Opera, the performances take place at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. festivalopera.com.

Nostalgia

’90s Experience

7/12–8/31 Relive the 1990s at this interactive pop-up museum featuring fashion, music, and pop-culture relics from the pre–social media decade. Expect tributes to pagers, Nirvana, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Friends—among many other flashbacks that engage all five senses—at this 6,000-square-foot blast from the past in Oakland’s Jack London Square. experiencethe90s.com.

Theater

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

7/20–8/4 Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre heads to Livermore’s Bankhead Theater to stage the popular biblical musical following Joseph, his coat of many colors, and his 11 brothers. Featuring the signature song “Any Dream Will Do,” this production comes on the heels of the musical’s 50th anniversary. lvpac.org.

Music

The Raconteurs

7/24 Jack White’s indie-rock supergroup The Raconteurs treat fans to a live show at Oakland’s Fox Theater following the June release of their new album, Help Us Stranger—the band’s first record in more than a decade. An online ticket purchase includes a physical copy of the LP. thefoxoakland.com.

Food and Wine

Taste Our Terroir

7/25–7/28 This Livermore Valley Wine Country event pairs 19 winemakers with local chefs for a culinary competition at Ruby Hill Winery’s Casa Real Event Center in Pleasanton, where guests can sample all the dishes and cast a vote for their favorites. Workshops, dinners, tastings, and outdoor activities round out the weekend. lvwine.org.

Art

Kal Spelletich: Significance Machines and Purposeful Robots

7/25–12/8 Artist Kal Spelletich blends the concepts of prayer and meditation with technology in this exhibition at Moraga’s Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art. Visitors can interact with robots that help humans to focus and relax. stmarys-ca.edu.

Festival

Benicia Waterfront Festival

7/27–7/28 Pay tribute to Benicia’s scenic perch along the Carquinez Strait with two days of summer fun on the First Street Green. The festivities include a vendors market; food, beer, and wine; live music; and a kids’ area. beniciamainstreet.org.

Outdoors

Berkeley Kite Festival

7/27–7/28 Marvel at beautiful, high-flying kites and participate in (or just watch) kite-making and flying lessons, competitions, and demonstrations at this annual event at Golden Gate Fields. There’s food and live music on the agenda too. highlinekites​.com.

Festival

Art and Soul Oakland

7/27–7/28 Located between Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in downtown Oakland, this year’s popular Art and Soul festival features a live performance from the Grammy Award–winning Oakland–bred artist Fantastic Negrito on Sunday, July 28; dance battles and showcases; artisan booths; and a kid’s zone hosted by the beloved East Bay children’s-music group the Alphabet Rockers. artandsouloakland.com.