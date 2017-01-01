Edit ModuleShow Tags

All That Jazz

Colleen Armstrong

Published:

Cool off this summer with some neighborhood jazz. You might be surprised how easy it is to find. Here are several intimate spots with no cover charge, except where noted.

Joe’s of Lafayette
3707 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette,(925) 299-8807
Joe’s offers California cuisine, crab cakes, and burgers, and features a new jazz artist each week. Fridays 8–11 p.m.

Left Bank
60 Crescent Dr., Pleasant Hill, (925) 288-1222, www.leftbank.com
Sit on the terrace, sip a glass of Bordeaux, and enjoy jazz with French, Caribbean, and Creole flair. Fridays 7–11 p.m.

The Pleasanton Hotel
855 Main St., Pleasanton,(925) 846-8106, www.pleasantonhotel.com
If you want a jazz alternative, come here for blues, brews, and BBQ through September. Thursdays 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Prima Ristorante
1522 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 935-7780, www.primaristorante.com
The Mark Stock Jazz Trio (Thursdays) and the Kurt Ribak Jazz Trio (Fridays) entertain while you sample the piatti piccoli menu and extensive wine list. Thursdays and Fridays 7–10 p.m.

Southern Oven Baking Co.
1830 Tice Valley Blvd., Walnut Creek, (925) 945-7992
All-you-can-eat Sunday brunch, including catfish, grits, and French toast soufflé, complements the outdoor jam session by the J. P. Jazz Group. Brunch seatings are at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; $25.95 for adults, $9.95 for children.

 

