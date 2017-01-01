D-Mail

Readers debate Brendan Rose's case and tsk-tsk our bad-girl cover girl

Our May story on the case of Brendon Rose, “Crime and Punishment,” elicited a flood of reader input. These are some of the confidential responses to the questions we posed in our “What do you think” box: “What if Jed Bober were your son? What if Brendon Rose were?” To read the story and more reader feedback, visit www.diablomag.com.

Guilty!

Anyone who delivers a kick to the head of a person who is down deserves the maximum penalty, no matter how exemplary his

previous record.

Make Rose Talk

I don’t think Brendon Rose deserves to spend eight years in a state prison. More could be gained if he were able to speak to area high school students about what happened. He has admitted to and taken responsibility for his part in this tragedy.

A Fair Sentence

If Jed Bober was my son, I’d think Brendon Rose’s penalty was too soft. If Brendon Rose were my son, I’d think the penalty was too harsh. Using that gauge, I would say that the penalty was appropriate.

More to the Story?

I can’t understand why one man would be the only person charged in this incident.

The group of men that ganged up on Adam Rose did so with the intent of causing great harm as a group. I am wondering who is politically connected to whom. Someone knew someone, and pushed this to an outrageous level of punishment.

The Victim’s Parents

If Jed Bober were my son, all my concentration would be devoted to seeing him through this ordeal. Then I would try to turn this horrible situation into something positive by getting the word out to young adults about the dangers of out-of-control drinking.

I would thank my lucky stars that Jed is alive and well. Refraining from brawls and alcohol would be a discussion topic at the dinner table.

Let Kids Face Their Mistakes

When, as a society, are we going to take responsibility for ourselves and our actions? As parents, we need to love our children and tell them we will always love them, but that they need to take responsibility for their own actions.

Brendon had already been saved by his parents from previous run-ins with the law. Maybe if his parents had allowed him to face the music for those minor offenses, we wouldn’t be talking about this horrific act of violence.

The Cure

Brendon will be OK. Eight years is not a long time if you turn your life around. He can become a respectable part of society. What a great father he can be one day, compared to the father he would be if he was not held accountable for his actions.

Give Rose Another Chance

I think that the punishment was way too harsh. It was just a fight that got out of hand while a twin was protecting his brother. I feel for the kid who got hurt, but life goes on, and he seems to have made a good recovery. Brendon should get another chance at life before it passes him by.

A Rose Rashomon

I wonder if anyone could give an accurate account of what really happened, considering that many people seemed to have been drunk.

I cannot help but wonder why others involved were not held accountable, such as the ones who carried Bober around without calling 911.

How does anyone really know what happened? I am a mother, and my heart goes out to everyone.

Of course, that wasn’t the only story that had people talking. …

Side-by-Side Sinners

I believe you have displayed a terrific example of an oxymoron in choosing to celebrate a person who makes a living promoting being bad (Cameron Tuttle, “The High Priestess of Sass,” May 2005) next to your article about Brendon Rose.

I would hope you intend it as a cautionary tale of what happens when people do behave badly with no sense of responsibility of how that bad behavior affects others.

W. R. Koonin, Clayton

Tsk, Tsk Tuttle

It’s a disappointing irony that a publication of your caliber continues to indulge the sinful nature of its audience. You boast an upscale profile, and therefore, tragically, your success is dependent on pandering to our most undesirable human instincts: greed, affluent living, glorification of self, sexual immorality, and rebelliousness.

It’s unfathomable to me why anyone would promote Cameron Tuttle’s naughtiness as being virtuous.

It makes me sick inside to hear this cynical, immature, morally bankrupt woman encourage her niece to be a baaaaad girl. What is wrong with this picture, America?

Anonymous, Danville

Tsk, Tsk Tuttle, Redux

Shame on Cameron Tuttle. And shame on your magazine for promoting her and her nasty attitudes with that glam cover story.

This Desperate Housewives mentality is ruining our country, and all we’re doing is just snickering and laughing right along with it. Why can’t we just grow up and embrace traditional values and goodness again? How can we hope to improve our society when this kind of rubbish is revered? Welcome back to the ’60s.

Anonymous, San Ramon

Reader Disservice

I am writing in response to “Would You Like Some Herbal Tea With That Botox?” in your May issue. While this article may have been well intentioned, I think it did readers a great disservice.

Most of these medical spas employ registered nurses with limited aesthetic training. The physicians who are supposed to be supervising usually are not on-site.

These medical directors are often nonaesthetically trained physicians, such as obstetricians and gynecologists, rectal surgeons, and pulmonologists. The risks of complications from laser procedures performed at such facilities, with no physician on-site, are greatly increased.

I would encourage your readers to seek treatments such as Botox, Restylane, and laser procedures from a physician board-certified in an aesthetic specialty such as dermatology, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, or otolaryngology.

I think they will find better and safer results where a physician is actually on-site.

Jerome R. Potozkin, M.D., Walnut Creek

More on Med Spas

While we enjoyed your article on the exploding med-spa industry, your research fell short. Renu Laserspa in Dublin was the first medical spa in the Bay Area.

We deliver a wider variety of noninvasive cosmetic treatments than most of the “copy cats” arriving lately, and have the perspective of time, which would have helped separate fluff from fact, which patients (your readers) count on.

We make it possible for everyday men and women to enjoy what once was exclusive to those in Hollywood.

Scott Kramer MD, medical director,

Renu Age-Defying Laserspa, Dublin

Good Job on Golden Years

Thank you to Linda Childers for writing “Navigating the Golden Years” (April 2005). I went through many of the same things when I took care of my mother.

Mom passed away 12 years ago, and I’m glad I was there for her every need. I remember the doctor saying it is harder for the caregiver, and that I should try to get some help, but I didn’t, mostly because I didn’t know where to go. This article gives some solid help, and lets you know you are not in it alone.

I’m sure the author was an exceptional daughter to her mother.

Anonymous, via e-mail

Nice Navigating

I do presentations about end-of-life care, and I just saw your story, “Navigating the Golden Years.” The article is excellent. I don’t know when I’ve read so much information in such a small space. There isn’t a word that’s wasted. It’s absolutely fantastic.

Margaret Mary Staller, via e-mail

Cool Cover

Wow! What a cover! (“Tough Guy,” April 2005). And how gratifying to see white men back where they belong after decades of abuse, blamed for every ill on the planet!

A. J. Buttacavoli, Walnut Creek

Carmel Craze

We just returned from a trip to Carmel, and I simply must write to commend the marvelous article in your February issue. We went to many of the places listed on those beautiful pages, and found each of them to be a jewel.

Thanks for the wonderful reporting. We love Carmel, but thanks to you, I now feel I know it as never before!

Jane Donovan, via e-mail