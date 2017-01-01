STYLE

Something New: A Citrus Hue

Carolyn Rovner

No need to be envious of the girl with the sandals in the season’s hottest color. Get yourself a pair of lime green wedges, flats, or heels, and put a little twist in your summer wardrobe.



Clockwise from top left: espadrilles with wedge by Pazzo, $62, available at Tootsies, 175 E. Prospect Ave., Danville; mock croc with buckle by Luichiny, $52, from Tootsies; flat sandal by Franco Sarto, $59, available at Specialtees, 977 Moraga Rd., Lafayette; sequin strap with wood sole by Magic Bus, $60, available at Tootsies; crisscross with wood stacked heel by Michael Antonio, $42, from Ella J, 114 E. Prospect Ave., Danville.