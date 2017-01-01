Edit ModuleShow Tags

Tai One On

Jamie Menaker

Published:

No need to visit the tropics to enjoy the perfect mai tai. After all, the drink originated in Oakland at the original Trader Vic’s before becoming a beach vacation staple. Now you can make your own, thanks to author Steve Siegelman and Diablo contributing photographer Maren Caruso’s Trader Vic’s Tiki Party!: Cocktails and Food to Share With Friends (Ten Speed Press, $19.95).

“The first time I went to Trader Vic’s when I was a kid, you still had to wear a blazer and tie,” says Siegelman. “It was the place to be.” Now your backyard is the place to be. Coat and tie optional.

Here’s the recipe for the Trader Vic’s Mai Tai:
1 ounce gold rum
1 ounce dark rum
1/2 ounce lime juice, one squeezed lime
half reserved
1/2 ounce orange curaçao
1/4 ounce Trader Vic’s simple syrup
1/4 ounce orgeat syrup
2 cups crushed ice
1 sprig mint
1 fruit stick
Shake the rums, lime juice, orange curaçao, simple syrup, orgeat syrup, and crushed ice in a cocktail shaker, and pour into a glass without straining. Garnish with lime half, mint sprig, and fruit stick.

