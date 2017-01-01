a-list high schools

Martha Ross

Eleven East Bay high schools broke 800 on the most recent state Academic Performance Index (API) tests. That’s pretty good. But, here’s a question: Why was the only school that hit a 925 located in the 510?

Piedmont High School, Piedmont: 925

Campolindo High School, Moraga: 901

Miramonte High School, Orinda: 895

Acalanes High School, Lafayette: 871

San Ramon Valley High School, Danville: 857

Monte Vista High School, Danville: 857

Foothill High School, Pleasanton: 843

California High School, San Ramon: 836

Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton: 836

Northgate High School, Walnut Creek: 834

Las Lomas High School, Walnut Creek: 818