a-list high schools
Martha Ross
Published:
Eleven East Bay high schools broke 800 on the most recent state Academic Performance Index (API) tests. That’s pretty good. But, here’s a question: Why was the only school that hit a 925 located in the 510?
Piedmont High School, Piedmont: 925
Campolindo High School, Moraga: 901
Miramonte High School, Orinda: 895
Acalanes High School, Lafayette: 871
San Ramon Valley High School, Danville: 857
Monte Vista High School, Danville: 857
Foothill High School, Pleasanton: 843
California High School, San Ramon: 836
Amador Valley High School, Pleasanton: 836
Northgate High School, Walnut Creek: 834
Las Lomas High School, Walnut Creek: 818