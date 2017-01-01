art in the east bay

Elizabeth Shemaria

If you sculpt, paint, shoot, or build it … they will come.

On June 3–4 and 10–11, the public is invited to see the work of more than 400 local artists during East Bay Open Studios. The free event, which takes place in 13 East Bay cities, is presented by Pro Arts, an Oakland-based nonprofit group. The tours are self-guided, so grab an event directory and get ready to see a wide variety of original works.

Pro Arts will host an exhibition of sample works by each artist in its own gallery at 550 Second St. in Jack London Square through June 18.

For information, visit www.proartsgallery.org or call (510) 763-4361.