for the birds

Karen Boyden Phelps

Calling all woodpeckers, Scrub-Jays, and hummingbirds: Orinda is the place to hang out this summer.

Local artists, architects, designers, builders, and students have flocked together to create one-of-a-kind birdhouse art installations, which will be displayed all around Orinda at the end of June. The projects are as diverse as our feathered friends: one birdhouse is large enough to accommodate human-size visitors, another is made entirely of feathers, and there’s a floating abode by a New Orleans artist in homage to the Katrina-ravaged city.

The dwellings aren’t just for the birds. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Mt. Diablo Habitat for Humanity chapter, as well as community and school-based arts programs.

For information and a map of the installations, visit the Orinda Arts Council’s website at www.orindaartscouncil.org.