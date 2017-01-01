Edit ModuleShow Tags

for the birds

Karen Boyden Phelps

Published:

Calling all woodpeckers, Scrub-Jays, and hummingbirds: Orinda is the place to hang out this summer.

Local artists, architects, designers, builders, and students have flocked together to create one-of-a-kind birdhouse art installations, which will be displayed all around Orinda at the end of June. The projects are as diverse as our feathered friends: one birdhouse is large enough to accommodate human-size visitors, another is made entirely of feathers, and there’s a floating abode by a New Orleans artist in homage to the Katrina-ravaged city.

 The dwellings aren’t just for the birds. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Mt. Diablo Habitat for Humanity chapter, as well as community and school-based arts programs.

For information and a map of the installations, visit the Orinda Arts Council’s website at www.orindaartscouncil.org.

 

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers