library envy

Martha Ross

Guess what? The Internet didn’t doom libraries to extinction. In fact, library construction is booming in the East Bay suburbs; the four listed here have opened since 2001. Meanwhile, Lafayette is on track to open its new library and learning center in 2008, and Walnut Creek voters will decide the fate of Proposition 81, a $600 million library-construction bond on this month’s ballot. If it passes, the Creek can erect a new downtown library, where patrons can gather for cultural events or curl up with a good book—or a laptop.

Dougherty Station Branch, San Ramon, Contra Costa County Library

17017 Bollinger Canyon Rd., (925) 973-3380,

www.ccclib.org



Year opened: 2005

Square footage: 11,600

Number of items checked out annually: 175,000 Collection (books, DVDs): 29,850 Public computer stations: 44 Cool features: Teen center; in August, the public library will begin operating jointly with a new 30,000-square-foot library serving Diablo Valley College’s San Ramon campus

Dublin Branch, Alameda County Library

200 Civic Plaza, Dublin, (925) 828-1315,

www.aclibrary.org



Year opened: 2003

Square footage: 38,100

Number of items checked out annually: 500,000

Collection: 150,000

Public computer stations: 37

Cool features: Rotunda for community events, homework center



Livermore Public Library

1188 S. Livermore Ave., (925) 373-5500,

www.livermore.lib.ca.us



Year opened: 2004

Square footage: 56,000

Number of items checked out annually: 699,781

Collection: 196,171

Public computer stations: 61

Cool features: Teen center, community room, art gallery, café



Orinda Branch, Contra Costa County Library 24 Orinda Way, (925) 254-2184, www.ccclib.org



Year opened: 2001

Square footage: 24,200

Number of items checked out annually: 271,000

Collection: 71,628 Public computer stations: 29 Cool features: Art gallery, tutoring room, adjacent café