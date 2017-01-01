Edit ModuleShow Tags

East Bay Farmers Markets

Summer Guide

Stephanie Simons and LeeAnne Carson

Published:

 Alameda
When: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round; Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through September 27
Where: Taylor and Webster streets

Berkeley
When: Tuesdays, 2–7 p.m. year-round
Where: Derby Street at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way

When: Thursdays, 3–7 p.m. year-round
Where: Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. year-round
Where: Center Street at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way

Brentwood
When: Saturdays 8 a.m.–12 p.m. through October 27
Where: First Street between Oak and Chestnut

Concord
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round; Thursdays 4–8 p.m. (through October 25)
Where: Todos Santos Plaza at Willow Pass Road and Grant Street

Danville
When: Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through August 16; Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round
Where: Railroad Avenue and Prospect Street

Livermore
When: Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through October 18
Where: Carnegie Park at Third and J streets

Martinez
When: Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. through November 17
Where: Court Street between Main and Escobar

When: Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Kaiser Permanente, 200 Muir Road

Moraga
When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Moraga Road and Moraga Way

Oakland
When: Sundays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Jack London Square, Embarcadero and Broadway

When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: DMV, 5300 Claremount Avenue

When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round
Where: La Salle Avenue at Moraga Avenue

When: Fridays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Kaiser Permanente, 3801 Howe Street

When: Fridays 8 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Ninth Street between Broadway and Clay

When: Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: corner of Grand Avenue and Lake Park

Orinda
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. through November
Where: Orinda Way at Orinda Village

Pleasant Hill
When: Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. through October
Where: City Hall

Pleasanton
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round
Where: Main Street and W. Angela Street

San Ramon
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. through October
Where: Forest Home Farms, 19953 San Ramon Valley Road

Walnut Creek
When: Sundays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. year-round
Where: the Library parking lot at Lincoln and Broadway

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Kaiser Permanente, 1425 South Main Street

For more information, visit. www.pcfma.com, www.cccfm.org, www.cafarmersmkts.com, www.urbanvillageonline.com

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers