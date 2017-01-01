East Bay Farmers Markets
Summer Guide
Alameda
When: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round; Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through September 27
Where: Taylor and Webster streets
Berkeley
When: Tuesdays, 2–7 p.m. year-round
Where: Derby Street at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
When: Thursdays, 3–7 p.m. year-round
Where: Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street
When: Saturdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. year-round
Where: Center Street at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Brentwood
When: Saturdays 8 a.m.–12 p.m. through October 27
Where: First Street between Oak and Chestnut
Concord
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round; Thursdays 4–8 p.m. (through October 25)
Where: Todos Santos Plaza at Willow Pass Road and Grant Street
Danville
When: Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through August 16; Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round
Where: Railroad Avenue and Prospect Street
Livermore
When: Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through October 18
Where: Carnegie Park at Third and J streets
Martinez
When: Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. through November 17
Where: Court Street between Main and Escobar
When: Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Kaiser Permanente, 200 Muir Road
Moraga
When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Moraga Road and Moraga Way
Oakland
When: Sundays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Jack London Square, Embarcadero and Broadway
When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: DMV, 5300 Claremount Avenue
When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round
Where: La Salle Avenue at Moraga Avenue
When: Fridays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Kaiser Permanente, 3801 Howe Street
When: Fridays 8 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Ninth Street between Broadway and Clay
When: Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: corner of Grand Avenue and Lake Park
Orinda
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. through November
Where: Orinda Way at Orinda Village
Pleasant Hill
When: Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. through October
Where: City Hall
Pleasanton
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round
Where: Main Street and W. Angela Street
San Ramon
When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. through October
Where: Forest Home Farms, 19953 San Ramon Valley Road
Walnut Creek
When: Sundays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. year-round
Where: the Library parking lot at Lincoln and Broadway
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round
Where: Kaiser Permanente, 1425 South Main Street
For more information, visit. www.pcfma.com, www.cccfm.org, www.cafarmersmkts.com, www.urbanvillageonline.com