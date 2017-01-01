East Bay Farmers Markets

Summer Guide

Stephanie Simons and LeeAnne Carson

Alameda

When: Tuesdays 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round; Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through September 27

Where: Taylor and Webster streets

Berkeley

When: Tuesdays, 2–7 p.m. year-round

Where: Derby Street at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way

When: Thursdays, 3–7 p.m. year-round

Where: Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. year-round

Where: Center Street at Martin Luther King, Jr. Way

Brentwood

When: Saturdays 8 a.m.–12 p.m. through October 27

Where: First Street between Oak and Chestnut

Concord

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round; Thursdays 4–8 p.m. (through October 25)

Where: Todos Santos Plaza at Willow Pass Road and Grant Street

Danville

When: Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through August 16; Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round

Where: Railroad Avenue and Prospect Street

Livermore

When: Thursdays 4–8 p.m. through October 18

Where: Carnegie Park at Third and J streets

Martinez

When: Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. through November 17

Where: Court Street between Main and Escobar

When: Thursdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round

Where: Kaiser Permanente, 200 Muir Road

Moraga

When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Moraga Road and Moraga Way

Oakland

When: Sundays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round

Where: Jack London Square, Embarcadero and Broadway

When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: DMV, 5300 Claremount Avenue

When: Sundays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round

Where: La Salle Avenue at Moraga Avenue

When: Fridays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round

Where: Kaiser Permanente, 3801 Howe Street

When: Fridays 8 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round

Where: Ninth Street between Broadway and Clay

When: Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round

Where: corner of Grand Avenue and Lake Park

Orinda

When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. through November

Where: Orinda Way at Orinda Village

Pleasant Hill

When: Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. through October

Where: City Hall

Pleasanton

When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. year-round

Where: Main Street and W. Angela Street

San Ramon

When: Saturdays 9 a.m.–1 p.m. through October

Where: Forest Home Farms, 19953 San Ramon Valley Road

Walnut Creek

When: Sundays 8 a.m.-1 p.m. year-round

Where: the Library parking lot at Lincoln and Broadway

When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. year-round

Where: Kaiser Permanente, 1425 South Main Street

For more information, visit. www.pcfma.com, www.cccfm.org, www.cafarmersmkts.com, www.urbanvillageonline.com