Faces

Parties. Society. Glamour. Nightlife

Peter Crooks

Contra Costa Sheriff's Charity Ball at the Blackhawk Museum raised $100,000 for the Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America and Hospice of Contra Costa's Comfort For Kids program.

Dancing With the Stars dancers Ian Ziering and Cheryl Burke threw out the first pitch before an A's-Yankees game in Oakland.

Walnut Acres Elementary raised $65,000 at its 50th anniversary party.

Berkeley Repertory Theater held Blue Door's opening night party at Downtown Restaurant.

Catherine Crier of Court TV met with staff with Stand Against Domestic Violence before speaking at the Lesher Center of the Arts in Walnut Creek.