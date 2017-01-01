Edit ModuleShow Tags

Golf Ball GPS

Jennifer Grass

Published:

Dad’s no professional golfer, but that doesn’t mean he needs to spend his whole day on the course searching for those drives that keep hooking left. Danville resident Chris Savarese has created a system to help retrieve those wayward balls.

“Looking for the ball is not the fun part of the game,” says Savarese, inventor of RadarGolf. Savarese sells high-performance balls, implanted with a pepper-granule-size microchip, and a locating device. Using positioning system technology with a range of 30 to 100 feet, the locating device produces an audio tone that becomes faster as you near the missing ball.

“The system speeds up play and helps golfers cut down their penalty strokes,” says Savarese, 39. “It’s a good idea for the game.”
The RadarGolf system costs $200, including a dozen balls, and each replacement dozen costs $40. Available at www.radargolf.com.

