Parking Parameters

Martha Ross

Next time you drive up and down Walnut Creek’s Main Street looking for parking in front of Starbucks, you’ll be hard-pressed to believe city leaders’ claim that downtown parking is plentiful. They say spaces abound—just not on the street. To encourage motorists to use the garages around town, the city will double street meter rates in July.



7,040 Number of parking spaces in downtown Walnut Creek, 80 percent of which are occupied during peak hours, leaving 1,408 available spaces.

91.75 Percentage of those spaces located in the three city-owned parking garages, city and private lots, and privately owned parking garages around town.



$1 New hourly rate for street meters; city-owned garages charge 50 cents an hour.



$25 Cost of a ticket for parking in front of an expired meter, issued by the city’s seven vigilant parking enforcers.



$2.2 Annual amount in millions that Walnut Creek earns from its meters and garages. The meter increase should yield the city an additional $650,000.