Parking Parameters

Martha Ross

Published:

Next time you drive up and down Walnut Creek’s Main Street looking for parking in front of Starbucks, you’ll be hard-pressed to believe city leaders’ claim that downtown parking is plentiful. They say spaces abound—just not on the street. To encourage motorists to use the garages around town, the city will double street meter rates in July.

7,040 Number of parking spaces in downtown Walnut Creek, 80 percent of which are occupied during peak hours, leaving 1,408 available spaces.

91.75 Percentage of those spaces located in the three city-owned parking garages, city and private lots, and privately owned parking garages around town.

$1 New hourly rate for street meters; city-owned garages charge 50 cents an hour.

$25 Cost of a ticket for parking in front of an expired meter, issued by the city’s seven vigilant parking enforcers.

$2.2 Annual amount in millions that Walnut Creek earns from its meters and garages. The meter increase should yield the city an additional $650,000. 

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.