Personal Trainers for Pets

Justin Goldman

Published:

Is your tabby too tubby? Your pooch too paunchy?  If so, they’re not alone.

According to the National Academy of Sciences, one out of every four dogs and cats in the Western world is obese. Pet food producer Purina says that as many as six out of 10 pets in the United States are overweight. Fortunately, help is on the way.

Berkeley-based Fetch Pet Care, the largest pet-sitting and dog-walking franchise in the country, is now offering a fitness service called Go Fetch. Pet sitters meet each client and pet for a consultation, and then figure out the best way to exercise the pet, whether by taking a dog for brisk walks or getting a cat to play with string or other cat toys.

The service has been popular and effective so far, says Fetch Pet Care President Paul Mann. “Dogs and cats have lost weight. They’re healthier and happier, they’re sleeping better, and they look better.”

And they can fit into those adorable little pet outfits.  Fetch Pet Care has sitters throughout the East Bay.

For information, visit www.fetchpetcare.com.

