Shaggy Chic

Peter Crooks

He’s got muscles, good looks, and a mane of long, flowing hair—but don’t think that Nick Swisher is going Fabio on us. The Oakland A’s slugger is growing his locks for a good reason.



Swisher, working with Pantene Beautiful Lengths and the Entertainment Industry Foundation, will eventually cut his hair and donate it to the American Cancer Society’s wig banks. Swisher’s hair will be made into a wig and given to a woman in cancer treatment.

“For people dealing with a horrible disease like cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments, losing their hair really affects their self-esteem,” says the 26-year-old Danville resident, whose grandmother died of cancer in 2005. Swisher, who had his grandmother’s initials tattooed over his heart after she passed away, will soon reach the wig-worthy eight-inch lock length.“Man, I haven’t had a haircut in eight or nine months!” Swisher says. “But I’m happy to help.”

For information, go to www.eifoundation.org or www.beautifullengths.com.



Michael Zagaris

