Edit ModuleShow Tags

East Bay Summer Concert Guide

Here’s your guide to concerts all summer long.

By Samantha Schneider

Published:

Frank Maddocks

Oracle Arena

Best known as the home of the Golden State Warriors, Oracle Arena is a cool place to beat the heat—especially while jamming to live tunes. Catch Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey’s show on July 21—where we’ll be rocking out “All Night Long (All Night).” On August 2, enjoy the smooth British accent of Ed Sheeran on tour (with James Blunt) for Sheeran’s amazing new album, Divide. oraclearena.com.

 

Oakland Coliseum

No peanuts or Cracker Jacks, just concert T’s and rock. East Bay punk rock band Green Day takes the stage on August 5. See Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool in action as they stop by their hometown during their Revolution Radio tour. Brush up on your “Longview” lyrics—Billie Joe just might pull you up onstage to take the mic and stage dive. (One can dream, right?) oraclearena.com.

 

Concord Pavilion

This venue opened its doors in 1975, making it the perfect place to see these classic ‘70s and ‘80s bands. Travel back in time with iconic group The Doobie Brothers and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Chicago on June 7, and sing along to hits like “You’re the Inspiration” and “Long Train Runnin’.” Then on June 23, Styx and REO Speedwagon, along with guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), unite for 107.7 The Bone Presents: United We Rock Tour. We “Can’t Fight This Feeling” that these bands will rock together. concordamp.com.

 

Hearst Greek Theatre

With a capacity of 8,500, this venue, owned and operated by UC Berkeley, is a great place to enjoy your music in an intimate setting. From Frozen’s Idina Menzel (August 26) to Berkeley band Rancid (August 20), this spot has a show for every musical taste. If British punk and new wave are your thing, catch Grammy Award–winning Elvis Costello and The Imposters on June 3. For rock fans, if you’ve ever blasted hits like “Never Let You Go” and “Semi-Charmed Life” (guilty), the San Francisco group Third Eye Blind is a must-see on July 23. thegreektheatreberkeley.com.

 

Wente Vineyards

With more than 30 years of hosting concerts under its belt, Wente knows how to put on a great show. Enjoy a pre concert sunset dinner, and sip wine before soaking in the country tunes of The Band Perry. See this sibling trio on August 3. Other acts on our must-see list include Seal (August 16), and for the rock-and-roll fans, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 9). wentevineyards.com/concerts.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.

School Spirit at Carondelet

Members of Carondelet’s Senior Class Council dug into the breaking ground celebration of the school’s athletics complex

Shellie Awards

The best in local theater was celebrated at the Lesher Center for the Arts during the 38th annual Shellie Awards.

Ballet and Brews

Diablo Ballet and the Lafayette Young Professionals teamed up for Ballet and Brews

Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery welcomed artists and guests to an opening reception for its Cut Up/Cut Out exhibition

Ruby Slippers Gala

Contra Costa Interfaith Housing held its annual Ruby Slippers gala at Diablo Country Club, where guests dined, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced to music by Johnny Soultrain.

CSAA Insurance Group Volunteer at Event for The Crayon Initiative

On Thursday, February 16, more than 200 employees from CSAA Insurance Group in Walnut Creek volunteered to sort and melt thousands of crayons for children in need.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2017

Visit Oakland invited business leaders to the 2017 Oakland Restaurant Week Kickoff Party in Jack London Square.

Threads of Hope 2016

Diablo magazine, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Contra Costa Oncology host a party to recognize outstanding East Bay volunteers