East Bay Summer Concert Guide

Here’s your guide to concerts all summer long.

By Samantha Schneider

Frank Maddocks

Oracle Arena

Best known as the home of the Golden State Warriors, Oracle Arena is a cool place to beat the heat—especially while jamming to live tunes. Catch Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey’s show on July 21—where we’ll be rocking out “All Night Long (All Night).” On August 2, enjoy the smooth British accent of Ed Sheeran on tour (with James Blunt) for Sheeran’s amazing new album, Divide. oraclearena.com.

Oakland Coliseum

No peanuts or Cracker Jacks, just concert T’s and rock. East Bay punk rock band Green Day takes the stage on August 5. See Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool in action as they stop by their hometown during their Revolution Radio tour. Brush up on your “Longview” lyrics—Billie Joe just might pull you up onstage to take the mic and stage dive. (One can dream, right?) oraclearena.com.

Concord Pavilion

This venue opened its doors in 1975, making it the perfect place to see these classic ‘70s and ‘80s bands. Travel back in time with iconic group The Doobie Brothers and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Chicago on June 7, and sing along to hits like “You’re the Inspiration” and “Long Train Runnin’.” Then on June 23, Styx and REO Speedwagon, along with guest Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), unite for 107.7 The Bone Presents: United We Rock Tour. We “Can’t Fight This Feeling” that these bands will rock together. concordamp.com.

Hearst Greek Theatre

With a capacity of 8,500, this venue, owned and operated by UC Berkeley, is a great place to enjoy your music in an intimate setting. From Frozen’s Idina Menzel (August 26) to Berkeley band Rancid (August 20), this spot has a show for every musical taste. If British punk and new wave are your thing, catch Grammy Award–winning Elvis Costello and The Imposters on June 3. For rock fans, if you’ve ever blasted hits like “Never Let You Go” and “Semi-Charmed Life” (guilty), the San Francisco group Third Eye Blind is a must-see on July 23. thegreektheatreberkeley.com.

Wente Vineyards

With more than 30 years of hosting concerts under its belt, Wente knows how to put on a great show. Enjoy a pre concert sunset dinner, and sip wine before soaking in the country tunes of The Band Perry. See this sibling trio on August 3. Other acts on our must-see list include Seal (August 16), and for the rock-and-roll fans, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (August 9). wentevineyards.com/concerts.